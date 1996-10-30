Waterbirth Unplugged
This book contains the proceedings of the first International Water Birth Conference held in London, April 1995. The conference was set up to allow practitioners and researchers from all over the world to come together and share experiences and expertise in order to understand and explore the effects of what is virtually an entirely new environment for birth. This book further extends the objectives of the conference in trying to answer some of the questions surrounding water birth. Water Birth Unplugged covers all aspects of water birth, written by some of the most prestigious and informed names around the world, with case records and data that illustrate the positive and satisfying experience that water birth can provide.
Introduction; Opening address by Baroness Cumberlege;
Why a water birth: Birth in the 21st Century – Where are we going?, Why do women want a birth pool?, Are we marine chimps?; The physiology of water birth: Water birth – a possible mode of delivery?, Birth under water – to breathe or not to breath?; Water birth and the family: Parents' rights when choosing to use a birth pool, Water births in a rural community; Technology and childbirth: Is obstetrics good for your health?, Assessing the effect of a new health technology; Water birth and the midwife: Water birth and the role of the midwife, Water and pain relief – observations of over 570 water births at Hillingdon, The role of the midwifery supervisor; Water birth and the obstetrician: A thousand water births – selection criteria and outcome, Water birth in Vienna – facts, thoughts and philosophy of the Geburtshaus, Water birth in a private medical hospital in France, The use of warm water immersion in labour at the Family Birthing Centre of Upland (California), Labour and birth in water – An Obstetrician's observations over a decade; Water birth internationally: Water birth in Australia, Water birth in Italy, Water birth in Denmark; Water birth - The way forward: Evaluating immersion in water – issues to be considered regarding a randomised controlled trial, Water birth – the safety issues, Surviving the onslaught of the uninformed; Water Birth Practice Questionnaire.
Beverley Lawrence Beech
Chair of the Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services