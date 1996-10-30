Waterbirth Unplugged

Introduction; Opening address by Baroness Cumberlege;

Why a water birth: Birth in the 21st Century – Where are we going?, Why do women want a birth pool?, Are we marine chimps?; The physiology of water birth: Water birth – a possible mode of delivery?, Birth under water – to breathe or not to breath?; Water birth and the family: Parents' rights when choosing to use a birth pool, Water births in a rural community; Technology and childbirth: Is obstetrics good for your health?, Assessing the effect of a new health technology; Water birth and the midwife: Water birth and the role of the midwife, Water and pain relief – observations of over 570 water births at Hillingdon, The role of the midwifery supervisor; Water birth and the obstetrician: A thousand water births – selection criteria and outcome, Water birth in Vienna – facts, thoughts and philosophy of the Geburtshaus, Water birth in a private medical hospital in France, The use of warm water immersion in labour at the Family Birthing Centre of Upland (California), Labour and birth in water – An Obstetrician's observations over a decade; Water birth internationally: Water birth in Australia, Water birth in Italy, Water birth in Denmark; Water birth - The way forward: Evaluating immersion in water – issues to be considered regarding a randomised controlled trial, Water birth – the safety issues, Surviving the onslaught of the uninformed; Water Birth Practice Questionnaire.

