Water Use, Management, and Planning in the United States
1st Edition
Description
Water Use Management, and Planning in the United States is designed with new college classes on water resources in mind. It provides information on hydrology, biology, geology, economics, and geography along with historical water policies and regional regulations. The text reflects the transdisciplinary nature of water resources management, moving between descriptive discussions and quantitative analysis to bridge the social and physical sciences. Also providedare frequent case studies and examples to illustrate real-world applications, and includes sidebars throughout to reinforce major points. This book is a result of the authors years of teaching, giving a prescription for an intelligent integrated systemsapproach to water resources management.
Key Features
- Classroom tested
- Quantitative analyses are accompanied by worked examples
- Frequent case studies highlight important applications
- Sidebars reinforce major points and provide parenthetical information
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in geology, environmental science, environmental policy, geography and water resource management curricula. Water resource regulators and managers at the national, regional, and local levels
Table of Contents
Preface. The Physical System. A History of Water Development in the United States. Water Quantity Law: The Legal System. Water Use in the United States. Economics and Water Resources. Water Demand and Supply: Management and Planning. Offstream Water Use: Urban and Agriculture. Instream Water Uses: Hydroelectric Power and Recreation. Water Quality and Ecosystems. Floods and Droughts. Bibliography. Appendices. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 371
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 24th September 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080520827
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126893403
About the Author
Stephen Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Millersville University