Water Use, Management, and Planning in the United States - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126893403, 9780080520827

Water Use, Management, and Planning in the United States

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780080520827
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126893403
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 1998
Page Count: 371
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
99.00
84.15
13000.00
11050.00
153.64
130.59
103.00
87.55
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
139.95
118.96
101.00
85.85
85.00
72.25
13000.00
11050.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Water Use Management, and Planning in the United States is designed with new college classes on water resources in mind. It provides information on hydrology, biology, geology, economics, and geography along with historical water policies and regional regulations. The text reflects the transdisciplinary nature of water resources management, moving between descriptive discussions and quantitative analysis to bridge the social and physical sciences. Also providedare frequent case studies and examples to illustrate real-world applications, and includes sidebars throughout to reinforce major points. This book is a result of the authors years of teaching, giving a prescription for an intelligent integrated systemsapproach to water resources management.

Key Features

  • Classroom tested
  • Quantitative analyses are accompanied by worked examples
  • Frequent case studies highlight important applications
  • Sidebars reinforce major points and provide parenthetical information

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students in geology, environmental science, environmental policy, geography and water resource management curricula. Water resource regulators and managers at the national, regional, and local levels

Table of Contents

Preface. The Physical System. A History of Water Development in the United States. Water Quantity Law: The Legal System. Water Use in the United States. Economics and Water Resources. Water Demand and Supply: Management and Planning. Offstream Water Use: Urban and Agriculture. Instream Water Uses: Hydroelectric Power and Recreation. Water Quality and Ecosystems. Floods and Droughts. Bibliography. Appendices. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
371
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080520827
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126893403

About the Author

Stephen Thompson

Affiliations and Expertise

Millersville University

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.