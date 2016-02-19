Water Treatment Chemicals
1st Edition
An Industrial Guide
Data on over 1,300 water treatment chemicals, applications, and services. Product information may include product category, company name, trade name, product number and description, and properties and characteristics.
Anyone dealing with the treatment of water in municipal and industrial settings.
Chemical Classes Chelating Agents Coagulants and Flocculants Corrosion Inhibitors Filter Media and Adsorbents Oxidizers and Disinfectants pH Adjusters and Softeners Salts Miscellaneous Applications Boiler Water Treatment Cooling Water Treatment Wastewater Treatment Pool and Spa Water Treatment Company Products and Services Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index
- No. of pages:
- 537
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1991
- Published:
- 31st December 1991
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519546
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512912
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer