Water Treatment Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512912, 9780815519546

Water Treatment Chemicals

1st Edition

An Industrial Guide

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815519546
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512912
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1991
Page Count: 537
Description

Data on over 1,300 water treatment chemicals, applications, and services. Product information may include product category, company name, trade name, product number and description, and properties and characteristics.

Readership

Anyone dealing with the treatment of water in municipal and industrial settings.

Table of Contents

Chemical Classes Chelating Agents Coagulants and Flocculants Corrosion Inhibitors Filter Media and Adsorbents Oxidizers and Disinfectants pH Adjusters and Softeners Salts Miscellaneous Applications Boiler Water Treatment Cooling Water Treatment Wastewater Treatment Pool and Spa Water Treatment Company Products and Services Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

