Water Supply and Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419606, 9780080874715

Water Supply and Health, Volume 12

1st Edition

Proceedings of an international symposium, Noordwijkerhout, The Netherlands, 27-29 August 1980

Series Editors: H. van Lelyveld B.C.J. Zoeteman
eBook ISBN: 9780080874715
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 396
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
225.00
191.25
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080874715

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

H. van Lelyveld Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute for Water Supply, Voorburg, The Netherlands

B.C.J. Zoeteman Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute for Water Supply, Voorburg, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.