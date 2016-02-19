Water-Soluble Vitamins, Hormones, Antibiotics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197111, 9781483222141

Water-Soluble Vitamins, Hormones, Antibiotics, Volume 11

1st Edition

Editors: Marcel Florkin Elmer H. Stotz
eBook ISBN: 9781483222141
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 258
Table of Contents


General Preface

Preface to Section II

Part A Water-Soluble Vitamins

Chapter I. Thiamine

1. Discovery and Isolation

2. Occurrence

3· Structure

4· Synthesis

5. The fate of Thiamine in Living Organisms

6. Chemical and Physical Properties

7. Methods of Assay

8. Function and Mechanism of Action

9. Essential Groups in the Molecule; Antithiamines

References

Chapter II. Riboflavin and Closely Related Flavins

1. Isolation

2. General Chemical and Physical Properties

3. Characterization of Riboflavin

4. Synthesis of Riboflavin and Related Biologically Active Flavins

5. Biologically Active Isoalloxazines

References

Chapter III. Niacin

1. Nomenclature

2. History

3. Chemistry, Determination of Structure and Properties

4. Isolation

5. Synthesis

6. Properties and Synthesis of Some Related Compounds of Biochemical Importance

7. Methods of Determination

References

Chapter IV. Vitamin B6

1. Discovery and Structure

2. Synthesis

3. Properties

4. Metabolic Degradation

References

Chapter V. Pantothenic Acid

References

Chapter VI. Biotin

1. Introduction

2. Structure Determination

3. Synthesis of Biotin

4. Compounds Related to Biotin

Acknowledgement

References

Chapter VII. Folic Acid and Pteridines

1. Pterins

2. Folic Acid and Related Compounds

3. Biopterin and Related Derivatives

4. Pteridines Related to Riboflavin

References

Chapter VIII. Vitamin B12

1. Introduction

2. Purification and Crystallization of Vitamin B12

3. Structure

4. Nomenclature

5. Modifications of Vitamin B12

6. Coenzyme Forms

7. Assay

References

Part B Hormones

Chapter IX. Plant Hormones

Section A. Indole Auxins of Plants

1. Introduction

2. Auxin Synthesis

3. Indoleacetic Acid Catabolism

4. Summary

References

Chapter IX. Plant Hormones

Section B. Synthetic Auxins

1. Introduction

2. Indole Derivatives

3. Arylalkanecarboxylic Acids

4. Aryloxyalkanecarboxylic Acids

5. Cinnamic Acids and Related Compounds

6. Hydronaphthoic Acids

7. Substituted Benzoic and Naphthoic Acids

8. Auxins with a Heterocyclic Ring System

9. Auxins without a Ring System

10. Auxins with a Polar Group Different from -COOH

11. Optically Active Auxins

12. Auxin Antagonists (Antiauxins)

13. Auxin Synergists

14. Summary

References

Chapter IX. Plant Hormones

Section C. Gibberellins

1. Introduction

2. Physical and Chemical Properties

References

Chapter IX. Plant Hormones

Section D. Purines and Other Compounds

1. Introduction

2. Purines

3. Kinetin and Analogues

4. Conclusion

References

Chapter X. Insect Hormones

1. Survey of Insect Endocrinology

2. The Brain Hormone

3· Ecdysone, the Hormone of the Prothoracic Gland

4· The Juvenile Hormone

5· The Yolk-Formation Hormone (Metabolic Hormone) of the Corpora Allata

6. Pheromones

References

Part C Antibiotics

Chapter XI. The Antibiotics

1. Introduction

2. Classification of Antibiotics

3. Biochemical Aspect of the Antibiotics

4. Chemical Nature and Biogenesis of Antibiotics

5. Structure and Activity

6. Biochemical Effects of Antibiotics on Micro-Organisms

7. Conclusion

References

Subject Index

Description

Comprehensive Biochemisty, Volume 11: Water-Soluble Vitamins, Hormones, Antibiotics deals with the organic and physical chemistry of the major organic constituents of living material.

This book provides a sound treatment of the important biological high polymers, emphasizing their shape and physical properties. A number of substances peculiar to plants, certain isoprenoids, flavonoids, tannins, lignins, and plant hormones are also covered. This publication likewise discusses the fate of thiamine in living organisms, biologically active isoalloxazines, and auxins with a heterocyclic ring system. Other topics include the yolk-formation hormone of the corpora allata, biochemical aspect of the antibiotics, and miscellaneous antibiotics derivable from amino acids.

This volume is a good source for biochemists and specialists conducting work on water-soluble vitamins, hormones, and antibiotics.

