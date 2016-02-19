Water-Soluble Vitamins, Hormones, Antibiotics, Volume 11

Comprehensive Biochemisty, Volume 11: Water-Soluble Vitamins, Hormones, Antibiotics deals with the organic and physical chemistry of the major organic constituents of living material.

This book provides a sound treatment of the important biological high polymers, emphasizing their shape and physical properties. A number of substances peculiar to plants, certain isoprenoids, flavonoids, tannins, lignins, and plant hormones are also covered. This publication likewise discusses the fate of thiamine in living organisms, biologically active isoalloxazines, and auxins with a heterocyclic ring system. Other topics include the yolk-formation hormone of the corpora allata, biochemical aspect of the antibiotics, and miscellaneous antibiotics derivable from amino acids.

This volume is a good source for biochemists and specialists conducting work on water-soluble vitamins, hormones, and antibiotics.