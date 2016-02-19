Water-Soluble Vitamins, Hormones, Antibiotics, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General Preface
Preface to Section II
Part A Water-Soluble Vitamins
Chapter I. Thiamine
1. Discovery and Isolation
2. Occurrence
3· Structure
4· Synthesis
5. The fate of Thiamine in Living Organisms
6. Chemical and Physical Properties
7. Methods of Assay
8. Function and Mechanism of Action
9. Essential Groups in the Molecule; Antithiamines
References
Chapter II. Riboflavin and Closely Related Flavins
1. Isolation
2. General Chemical and Physical Properties
3. Characterization of Riboflavin
4. Synthesis of Riboflavin and Related Biologically Active Flavins
5. Biologically Active Isoalloxazines
References
Chapter III. Niacin
1. Nomenclature
2. History
3. Chemistry, Determination of Structure and Properties
4. Isolation
5. Synthesis
6. Properties and Synthesis of Some Related Compounds of Biochemical Importance
7. Methods of Determination
References
Chapter IV. Vitamin B6
1. Discovery and Structure
2. Synthesis
3. Properties
4. Metabolic Degradation
References
Chapter V. Pantothenic Acid
References
Chapter VI. Biotin
1. Introduction
2. Structure Determination
3. Synthesis of Biotin
4. Compounds Related to Biotin
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter VII. Folic Acid and Pteridines
1. Pterins
2. Folic Acid and Related Compounds
3. Biopterin and Related Derivatives
4. Pteridines Related to Riboflavin
References
Chapter VIII. Vitamin B12
1. Introduction
2. Purification and Crystallization of Vitamin B12
3. Structure
4. Nomenclature
5. Modifications of Vitamin B12
6. Coenzyme Forms
7. Assay
References
Part B Hormones
Chapter IX. Plant Hormones
Section A. Indole Auxins of Plants
1. Introduction
2. Auxin Synthesis
3. Indoleacetic Acid Catabolism
4. Summary
References
Chapter IX. Plant Hormones
Section B. Synthetic Auxins
1. Introduction
2. Indole Derivatives
3. Arylalkanecarboxylic Acids
4. Aryloxyalkanecarboxylic Acids
5. Cinnamic Acids and Related Compounds
6. Hydronaphthoic Acids
7. Substituted Benzoic and Naphthoic Acids
8. Auxins with a Heterocyclic Ring System
9. Auxins without a Ring System
10. Auxins with a Polar Group Different from -COOH
11. Optically Active Auxins
12. Auxin Antagonists (Antiauxins)
13. Auxin Synergists
14. Summary
References
Chapter IX. Plant Hormones
Section C. Gibberellins
1. Introduction
2. Physical and Chemical Properties
References
Chapter IX. Plant Hormones
Section D. Purines and Other Compounds
1. Introduction
2. Purines
3. Kinetin and Analogues
4. Conclusion
References
Chapter X. Insect Hormones
1. Survey of Insect Endocrinology
2. The Brain Hormone
3· Ecdysone, the Hormone of the Prothoracic Gland
4· The Juvenile Hormone
5· The Yolk-Formation Hormone (Metabolic Hormone) of the Corpora Allata
6. Pheromones
References
Part C Antibiotics
Chapter XI. The Antibiotics
1. Introduction
2. Classification of Antibiotics
3. Biochemical Aspect of the Antibiotics
4. Chemical Nature and Biogenesis of Antibiotics
5. Structure and Activity
6. Biochemical Effects of Antibiotics on Micro-Organisms
7. Conclusion
References
Subject Index
Description
Comprehensive Biochemisty, Volume 11: Water-Soluble Vitamins, Hormones, Antibiotics deals with the organic and physical chemistry of the major organic constituents of living material.
This book provides a sound treatment of the important biological high polymers, emphasizing their shape and physical properties. A number of substances peculiar to plants, certain isoprenoids, flavonoids, tannins, lignins, and plant hormones are also covered. This publication likewise discusses the fate of thiamine in living organisms, biologically active isoalloxazines, and auxins with a heterocyclic ring system. Other topics include the yolk-formation hormone of the corpora allata, biochemical aspect of the antibiotics, and miscellaneous antibiotics derivable from amino acids.
This volume is a good source for biochemists and specialists conducting work on water-soluble vitamins, hormones, and antibiotics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222141