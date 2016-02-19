Water-Soluble Resins - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780815512745, 9780815519577

Water-Soluble Resins

2nd Edition

An Industrial Guide

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815519577
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512745
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1991
Page Count: 450
Description

The second edition of this popular industrial guide contains descriptions of more than 1100 currently available water-soluble resins, supplied by 47 manufacturers or distributors of these products. Both natural and synthetic resins are described, including cellulose ethers; collagens, gelatins; natural gums; and synthetic resins, their dispersions, emulsions, and solutions. Only the most recent information has been included.

Readership

Engineers, scientists, and formulators who need to incorporate water-soluble resins in their products.

Table of Contents

Product Information Abatron, Inc. Aceto Corp. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Alco Chemical Corp. Aqualon Bercen, Inc. Callaway Chemical Co. Cargill, Inc. Cook Paint and Varnish Co. CPS Chemical Co., Inc. Dock Resins Corp. Dow Chemical Co. DuPont Dynagel, Inc. Firestone Synthetic Rubber & Latex Co. FMC Corp. Freeman Chemical Corp. Genesee Polymers Corp. B.F. Goodrich Co. Goodyear Chemicals W.R. Grace & Co. H & C Industries, Inc. Henkel Hercules, Inc. Hi-Tek Polymers, Inc. Hoechst Celanese Corp. Hormel Huls America, Inc. ICI Resins US Mobay Corp. Monsanto Chemical Co. Morton International, Inc. NL Chemicals, Inc. Norland Products Inc. Occidental Chemical Corp. C.J. Osborn Oxychem Polysat Inc. Ranbar Technology Inc. Reichhold Chemicals, Inc. Sartomer Co. StanChem Inc. Thibaut & Walker TIC Gums, Inc. Union Carbide Corp. Unocal Chemicals Division R.T. Vanderbilt Co., Inc. Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index Resin Index

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1991
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519577
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512745

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

Ratings and Reviews

