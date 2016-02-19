Water-Soluble Resins
2nd Edition
An Industrial Guide
The second edition of this popular industrial guide contains descriptions of more than 1100 currently available water-soluble resins, supplied by 47 manufacturers or distributors of these products. Both natural and synthetic resins are described, including cellulose ethers; collagens, gelatins; natural gums; and synthetic resins, their dispersions, emulsions, and solutions. Only the most recent information has been included.
Engineers, scientists, and formulators who need to incorporate water-soluble resins in their products.
Product Information Abatron, Inc. Aceto Corp. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Alco Chemical Corp. Aqualon Bercen, Inc. Callaway Chemical Co. Cargill, Inc. Cook Paint and Varnish Co. CPS Chemical Co., Inc. Dock Resins Corp. Dow Chemical Co. DuPont Dynagel, Inc. Firestone Synthetic Rubber & Latex Co. FMC Corp. Freeman Chemical Corp. Genesee Polymers Corp. B.F. Goodrich Co. Goodyear Chemicals W.R. Grace & Co. H & C Industries, Inc. Henkel Hercules, Inc. Hi-Tek Polymers, Inc. Hoechst Celanese Corp. Hormel Huls America, Inc. ICI Resins US Mobay Corp. Monsanto Chemical Co. Morton International, Inc. NL Chemicals, Inc. Norland Products Inc. Occidental Chemical Corp. C.J. Osborn Oxychem Polysat Inc. Ranbar Technology Inc. Reichhold Chemicals, Inc. Sartomer Co. StanChem Inc. Thibaut & Walker TIC Gums, Inc. Union Carbide Corp. Unocal Chemicals Division R.T. Vanderbilt Co., Inc. Suppliers' Addresses Trade Name Index Resin Index
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1991
- Published:
- 31st December 1991
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519577
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512745
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer