Water Relations of Plants
1st Edition
Description
Water Relations of Plants attempts to explain the importance of water through a description of the factors that control the plant water balance and how they affect the physiological processes that determine the quantity and quality of growth. Organized into 13 chapters, this book first discusses the functions and properties of water and the plant cell water relations. Subsequent chapters focus on measurement and control of soil water, as well as growth and functions of root. This book also looks into the water absorption, the ascent of sap, the transpiration, and the water stress and its effects on plant processes and growth. This book will be useful for students, teachers, and investigators in both basic and applied plant science, as well as for botanists, agronomists, foresters, horticulturists, soil scientists, and even laymen with an interest in plant water relations.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Water: Its Functions and Properties
Introduction
Uses of Water in Plants
Properties of Water
Properties of Aqueous Solutions
Summary
Supplementary Reading
2 Cell Water Relations
Introduction
Cell Structure
Distribution of Water in Cells
Cell Membranes
Movement of Water and Solutes in Plants
Cell Water Terminology
Components of the Water Potential Equation
Summary
Supplementary Reading
3 Soil and Water
Introduction
Important Characteristics of Soil
How Water Occurs in Soil
Movement of Water in Soil
Summary
Supplementary Reading
4 Measurement and Control of Soil Water
Introduction
Field Measurements of Soil Water
Laboratory Measurements of Soil Water
Experimental Control of Soil Water Content
Irrigation
Summary
Supplementary Reading
5 Root Growth and Functions
Introduction
Functions of Roots
Root Growth
The Absorbing Zone of Roots
Summary
Supplementary Reading
6 Development of Root Systems
Introduction
Root Systems
Internal Factors Affecting the Development of Root Systems
Environmental Factors Affecting Root Growth
Summary
Supplementary Reading
7 Water Movement in the Soil-Plant-Atmosphere Continuum
Introduction
The Soil-Plant-Atmosphere Continuum Concept
Driving Forces and Resistances
Water Movement through Plants
Varying Resistances in Roots
Summary
Supplementary Reading
8 The Absorption of Water and Root and Stem Pressures
Introduction
Absorption Mechanisms
Root and Stem Pressures
Summary
Supplementary Reading
9 Factors Affecting the Absorption of Water
Introduction
Efficiency of Root Systems as Absorbing Surfaces
Environmental Factors Affecting Water Absorption
Summary
Supplementary Reading
10 The Conducting System and the Ascent of Sap
Introduction
The Conducting System
The Ascent of Sap
Conduction in Leaves
Summary
Supplementary Reading
11 Transpiration
Introduction
The Process of Transpiration
Plant Factors Affecting Transpiration
Interaction of Factors Affecting Transpiration
Measurement of Transpiration
Evaporation from Stands of Plants
Summary
Supplementary Reading
12 Water Deficits and Plant Growth
Introduction
Cause and Development of Water Deficits
Effects of Water Deficits
Measurement of Plant Water Stress
Summary
Supplementary Reading
13 Drought Tolerance and Water Use Efficiency
Introduction
Drought
Water Use Efficiency
Summary
Supplementary Reading
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 489
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th May 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138239