Water Relations of Plants attempts to explain the importance of water through a description of the factors that control the plant water balance and how they affect the physiological processes that determine the quantity and quality of growth. Organized into 13 chapters, this book first discusses the functions and properties of water and the plant cell water relations. Subsequent chapters focus on measurement and control of soil water, as well as growth and functions of root. This book also looks into the water absorption, the ascent of sap, the transpiration, and the water stress and its effects on plant processes and growth. This book will be useful for students, teachers, and investigators in both basic and applied plant science, as well as for botanists, agronomists, foresters, horticulturists, soil scientists, and even laymen with an interest in plant water relations.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Water: Its Functions and Properties

Introduction

Uses of Water in Plants

Properties of Water

Properties of Aqueous Solutions

Summary

Supplementary Reading

2 Cell Water Relations

Introduction

Cell Structure

Distribution of Water in Cells

Cell Membranes

Movement of Water and Solutes in Plants

Cell Water Terminology

Components of the Water Potential Equation

Summary

Supplementary Reading

3 Soil and Water

Introduction

Important Characteristics of Soil

How Water Occurs in Soil

Movement of Water in Soil

Summary

Supplementary Reading

4 Measurement and Control of Soil Water

Introduction

Field Measurements of Soil Water

Laboratory Measurements of Soil Water

Experimental Control of Soil Water Content

Irrigation

Summary

Supplementary Reading

5 Root Growth and Functions

Introduction

Functions of Roots

Root Growth

The Absorbing Zone of Roots

Summary

Supplementary Reading

6 Development of Root Systems

Introduction

Root Systems

Internal Factors Affecting the Development of Root Systems

Environmental Factors Affecting Root Growth

Summary

Supplementary Reading

7 Water Movement in the Soil-Plant-Atmosphere Continuum

Introduction

The Soil-Plant-Atmosphere Continuum Concept

Driving Forces and Resistances

Water Movement through Plants

Varying Resistances in Roots

Summary

Supplementary Reading

8 The Absorption of Water and Root and Stem Pressures

Introduction

Absorption Mechanisms

Root and Stem Pressures

Summary

Supplementary Reading

9 Factors Affecting the Absorption of Water

Introduction

Efficiency of Root Systems as Absorbing Surfaces

Environmental Factors Affecting Water Absorption

Summary

Supplementary Reading

10 The Conducting System and the Ascent of Sap

Introduction

The Conducting System

The Ascent of Sap

Conduction in Leaves

Summary

Supplementary Reading

11 Transpiration

Introduction

The Process of Transpiration

Plant Factors Affecting Transpiration

Interaction of Factors Affecting Transpiration

Measurement of Transpiration

Evaporation from Stands of Plants

Summary

Supplementary Reading

12 Water Deficits and Plant Growth

Introduction

Cause and Development of Water Deficits

Effects of Water Deficits

Measurement of Plant Water Stress

Summary

Supplementary Reading

13 Drought Tolerance and Water Use Efficiency

Introduction

Drought

Water Use Efficiency

Summary

Supplementary Reading

Bibliography

Index



