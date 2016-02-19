Water Relations of Foods
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium held in Glasgow, September 1974
Water Relations of Foods consists of proceedings of an international symposium on “Water Relations of Foods” held in Glasgow, in September 1974.
Organized into seven sections, the book presents the various papers delivered in the symposium. It describes the physical chemistry of water in simple systems as well as in the more complex food component systems (carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins), with emphasis on the nature of the intermolecular forces involved. It also reports the various techniques used to measure the state of water in food and in model systems made up of food components. Furthermore, the book discusses water activity and the growth of food spoilage and pathogenic organism; water relations of enzymic and non-enzymic deteriorative reactions in food; effects of freezing and thawing of water in food systems; and the significant aspects of food quality as affected by water in the system. Lastly, the modification of the state of water in foods is addressed.
This publication will indeed help advance the understanding on this field of interest.
Table of Contents
Contributors, List of Participants-Committee, Chairman, Speakers, Other Participants
Preface
Foreword
Section 1: Water and its Molecular Interaction with Other Constituents of Biological Systems
1. Water, Ice and Solutions of Simple Molecules
2. Water-Carbohydrate Interactions
3. Water-Phospholipid Interactions
4. Protein Hydration-Its Role in Stabilizing the Helix Conformation of the Protein
5. The Physical Properties of Water Associated with Biomacromolecules
6. Water in Plant Tissues and Frost Hardiness
Section 2: Methods and Criteria used in the Study of Water in Foods
7. Recent Advances in Techniques for the Determination of Sorption Isotherms
8. Interpretation of Sorption Data in Relation to the State of Constituent Water
9. Solvent versus Non-solvent Water in Starch-Alcohol-Water Systems
10. Solvent versus Non-solvent Water in Casein-Sodium Chloride-Water Systems
11. Differential Thermal Analysis and Differential Scanning Calorimetry in the Study of Water in Foods
12. Dielectric Properties of Foods in Relation to Interactions between Water and the Substrate
13. Some Applications of Wide-line and Pulsed Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Investigations of Water in Foods
14. Electron Microscopy in the Study of Immobilized Water
Section 3: Water in Relation to the Behaviour of Micro-organisms
15. Xerophilic Fungi and the Spoilage of Foods of Plant Origin
16. The Significance of Water Activity for Micro-Organisms in Meats
17. The Effect of Water Activity on the Heat Resistance of Bacteria
18. The Influence of Relative Humidity on the Thermal Resistance of Mould Spores
19. Water and Micro-organisms in Foods—A Synthesis
Section 4: Influences of Water on Enzyme Action in Foods
20. Enzymic Reactions in Low Moisure Foods
21. Water Activity in Relation to the Thermal Inactivation of Enzymic Proteins
22. Activity of Enzymes in Partially Frozen Aqueous Systems
Section 5: Non-enzymic Chemical Changes at Low and Intermediate Moisture Contents
23. The Influence of Water Content on Non-enzymic Browning Reactions in Dehydrated Foods and Model Systems and the Inhibition of Fat Oxidation by Browning Intermediates
24. Free Radicals in Low Moisture Systems
25. Oxidative Changes in Foods at Low and Intermediate Moisture Levels
Section 6: Effects Associated with Freezing and Thawing
26. The Physico-Chemical Environment during the Freezing and Thawing of Biological Materials
27. The Effects of Freezing and Thawing on Food Quality
28. Reaction Kinetics in Partially Frozen Aqueous Systems
Section 7: Aspects of the Condition and Properties of Water in Relatively Moist Food Materials
29. Physico-Chemical Studies of Water in Meat
30. Some Effects of Water in Wheat Flour Doughs
31. Interactions between Water and Surface Active Lipids in Food System
32. The Lowering of Water Activity by Order of Mixing in Concentrated Solutions
33. The Influence of Water on Textural Parameters in Foods at Intermediate Moisture Levels
34. Physico-Chemical Modification of the State of Water in Foods—A Speculative Survey
35. Envoi
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 734
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142861