Water Relations of Foods consists of proceedings of an international symposium on “Water Relations of Foods” held in Glasgow, in September 1974. Organized into seven sections, the book presents the various papers delivered in the symposium. It describes the physical chemistry of water in simple systems as well as in the more complex food component systems (carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins), with emphasis on the nature of the intermolecular forces involved. It also reports the various techniques used to measure the state of water in food and in model systems made up of food components. Furthermore, the book discusses water activity and the growth of food spoilage and pathogenic organism; water relations of enzymic and non-enzymic deteriorative reactions in food; effects of freezing and thawing of water in food systems; and the significant aspects of food quality as affected by water in the system. Lastly, the modification of the state of water in foods is addressed. This publication will indeed help advance the understanding on this field of interest.

Table of Contents



Contributors, List of Participants-Committee, Chairman, Speakers, Other Participants

Preface

Foreword

Section 1: Water and its Molecular Interaction with Other Constituents of Biological Systems

1. Water, Ice and Solutions of Simple Molecules

2. Water-Carbohydrate Interactions

3. Water-Phospholipid Interactions

4. Protein Hydration-Its Role in Stabilizing the Helix Conformation of the Protein

5. The Physical Properties of Water Associated with Biomacromolecules

6. Water in Plant Tissues and Frost Hardiness

Section 2: Methods and Criteria used in the Study of Water in Foods

7. Recent Advances in Techniques for the Determination of Sorption Isotherms

8. Interpretation of Sorption Data in Relation to the State of Constituent Water

9. Solvent versus Non-solvent Water in Starch-Alcohol-Water Systems

10. Solvent versus Non-solvent Water in Casein-Sodium Chloride-Water Systems

11. Differential Thermal Analysis and Differential Scanning Calorimetry in the Study of Water in Foods

12. Dielectric Properties of Foods in Relation to Interactions between Water and the Substrate

13. Some Applications of Wide-line and Pulsed Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Investigations of Water in Foods

14. Electron Microscopy in the Study of Immobilized Water

Section 3: Water in Relation to the Behaviour of Micro-organisms

15. Xerophilic Fungi and the Spoilage of Foods of Plant Origin

16. The Significance of Water Activity for Micro-Organisms in Meats

17. The Effect of Water Activity on the Heat Resistance of Bacteria

18. The Influence of Relative Humidity on the Thermal Resistance of Mould Spores

19. Water and Micro-organisms in Foods—A Synthesis

Section 4: Influences of Water on Enzyme Action in Foods

20. Enzymic Reactions in Low Moisure Foods

21. Water Activity in Relation to the Thermal Inactivation of Enzymic Proteins

22. Activity of Enzymes in Partially Frozen Aqueous Systems

Section 5: Non-enzymic Chemical Changes at Low and Intermediate Moisture Contents

23. The Influence of Water Content on Non-enzymic Browning Reactions in Dehydrated Foods and Model Systems and the Inhibition of Fat Oxidation by Browning Intermediates

24. Free Radicals in Low Moisture Systems

25. Oxidative Changes in Foods at Low and Intermediate Moisture Levels

Section 6: Effects Associated with Freezing and Thawing

26. The Physico-Chemical Environment during the Freezing and Thawing of Biological Materials

27. The Effects of Freezing and Thawing on Food Quality

28. Reaction Kinetics in Partially Frozen Aqueous Systems

Section 7: Aspects of the Condition and Properties of Water in Relatively Moist Food Materials

29. Physico-Chemical Studies of Water in Meat

30. Some Effects of Water in Wheat Flour Doughs

31. Interactions between Water and Surface Active Lipids in Food System

32. The Lowering of Water Activity by Order of Mixing in Concentrated Solutions

33. The Influence of Water on Textural Parameters in Foods at Intermediate Moisture Levels

34. Physico-Chemical Modification of the State of Water in Foods—A Speculative Survey

35. Envoi

Author Index

Subject Index



