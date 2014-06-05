Water Reclamation and Sustainability
1st Edition
Description
Many hydrological, geochemical, and biological processes associated with water reclamation and reuse are poorly understood. In particular, the occurrence and effects of trace organic and inorganic contaminants commonly found in reclaimed water necessitates careful analysis and treatment prior to safe reuse. Water Reclamation and Sustainability is a practical guide to the latest water reclamation, recycling, and reuse theory and practice. From water quality criteria and regulations to advanced techniques and implementation issues, this book offers scientists a toolkit for developing safe and successful reuse strategies. With a focus on specific contaminant removal techniques, this book comprehensively covers the full range of potential inorganic/organic contaminating compounds and highlights proven remediation methods. Socioeconomic implications related to current and future water shortages are also addressed, underscoring the many positive benefits of sustainable water resource management.
Key Features
- Offers pragmatic solutions to global water shortages
- Provides an overview of the latest analytical techniques for water monitoring
- Reviews current remediation efforts
- Covers innovative technologies for green, gray, brown and black water reclamation and reuse
Readership
Analytical and environmental chemists, analytical instrument companies, regulatory authorities, chemical/civil engineers, waste treatment facilities, chemical and pharma companies
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- 1. Overview: Water Reclamation and Sustainability
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Adaptation to Climate Change
- 3. Green Chemistry Solutions to Water Pollution
- 4. Uranium Contamination of Water: Characterization of 234U/238U Activity in Navajo Reservation
- 5. Metallurgical Slag as an Efficient and Economical Adsorbent of Arsenic
- 6. Addressing Arsenic Mass Poisoning in South Asia with Electrochemical Arsenic Remediation
- 7. Domestic- and Community-scale Arsenic Removal Technologies Suitable for Developing Countries
- 8. Advances Made in Understanding the Interaction of Ferrate(VI) with Natural Organic Matter in Water
- 9. Assessment of Copper Slag as a Sustainable Fenton-type Photocatalyst for Water Disinfection
- 10. Nitrate as a Photocatalyst in the Context of Water Reclamation
- 11. Water-Quality Assessments Using Hydroxyl Radical Probes in Gamma Irradiations
- 12. Ozone Treatment of Antibiotics in Water
- 13. Noble Metal Nanosystems for Removal of Contaminants from Drinking Water
- 14. Estimating Water, Energy, and Carbon Footprints of Residential Swimming Pools
- 15. Biowaste Management: Sludge Drying Through Hydrophobic Membranes
- 16. Sustainability of Activated Sludge Processes
- 17. Technologies and Framework for Resource Recovery from Human Waste
- 18. Water Recycling and Reuse
- 19. Conclusions
- 2. Adaptation to Climate Change for Water Utilities
- 1. Drivers for Change in Urban Water Management Systems
- 2. Climate Change Impacts on Water Utilities
- 3. Response Strategies by Water Utilities
- 4. Integrated Urban Water Management: The Key to the Fifth Paradigm
- 5. Resources for Water Utilities
- 6. Conclusions
- 3. Green Chemistry Solutions to Water Pollution
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Water Treatment Challenges: Organic and Inorganic Pollutants
- 3. Traditional Technologies for Water Treatment
- 4. The Need to Be Green
- 5. Green Chemistry Solutions to Water Pollution
- 6. Green Chemistry Principles for Solving Water Pollution Problems
- 7. Conclusions
- 4. Characterization of 234U/238U Activity Ratios and Potential Inorganic Uranium Complexation Species in Unregulated Water Sources in the Southwest Region of the Navajo Reservation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Sampling and Methods
- 3. Results and Discussion
- 4. Conclusions
- 5. Metallurgical Slag as an Efficient and Economical Adsorbent of Arsenic
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Experimental Procedure
- 3. Results
- 4. Conclusions
- 6. Addressing Arsenic Mass Poisoning in South Asia with Electrochemical Arsenic Remediation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. ECAR Process
- 3. Arsenic Removal in Synthetic Groundwater
- 4. Hydrous Ferric Oxide Structure, Reactivity, and Colloidal Stability
- 5. Sludge Stabilization
- 6. ECAR Performance Model and Validation
- 7. Validation with Real Groundwater
- 8. Field Trials of Prototype Reactors
- 9. Operating Cost Estimate
- 10. Pathogen Removal Using ECAR
- 11. Conclusions and Ongoing Work
- 7. Domestic- and Community-Scale Arsenic Removal Technologies Suitable for Developing Countries
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Electrocoagulation for Arsenic Removal
- 3. Field Trial of Domestic ECFe Units
- 4. Community-Scale IITB Arsenic Filter
- 5. Construction of IITB Arsenic Filter
- 6. Conclusions
- 8. Advances Made in Understanding the Interaction of Ferrate(VI) with Natural Organic Matter in Water
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ferrate(VI)
- 3. Case Studies
- 4. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- 9. Assessment of Copper Slag as a Sustainable Fenton-Type Photocatalyst for Water Disinfection
- 1. Copper Slag Overview
- 2. Heterogeneous Photo-Fenton Process
- 3. Experimental
- 4. Results and Discussion
- 5. Conclusions
- 10. Nitrate Photochemistry in the Context of Water Reclamation
- 1. Introduction: Emerging Contaminants in Water Reclamation
- 2. Background: UV Disinfection and Nitrate Photochemistry
- 3. Materials and Methods: Quantifying Contaminant Transformation by UV/NO3− Advanced Oxidation
- 4. Results
- 5. Conclusions: UV/NO3− Advanced Oxidation Current State and Future Potential
- 11. Hydroxyl Radical Probes for the Comparison of Secondary Treated Wastewaters
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Experimental
- 3. Results and Discussion
- 4. Conclusions
- 12. Ozone Treatment of Antibiotics in Water
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Antibiotics
- 3. Ozone Chemistry
- 4. Ozonation of Antibiotics
- 5. Conclusions and Final Thoughts
- 13. Noble Metal Nanosystems for the Detection and Removal of Pollutants in Drinking Water
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Detection/Removal of Contaminants in Water Using NMNs
- 3. Future Perspectives
- 4. Conclusions
- 14. Estimating Water, Energy, and Carbon Footprints of Residential Swimming Pools
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methodology
- 3. Results and Discussion
- 4. Conclusions
- 15. Sludge Drying Through Hydrophobic Membranes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mass Transfer Modeling During Sludge Drying
- 3. Materials and Methods
- 4. Results and Discussion
- 5. Technical Considerations and Practical Applications
- 6. Conclusions
- 16. Sustainability of Activated Sludge Processes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nutrients in the Environment
- 3. Nutrient Removal in Wastewater Treatment
- 4. Microbiology of Wastewater Treatment
- 5. Sustainable Removal Process Configurations in Activated Sludge Processes
- 6. Optimization of Activated Sludge Process and Design Considerations
- 7. Sludge Minimization
- 8. Resource Recovery in Activated Sludge Processes
- 9. Conclusions
- Glossary
- 17. Technologies and Framework for Resource Recovery and Beneficiation from Human Waste
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Generation of Biofuels from Human Waste
- 3. The Link to Improved Human Health, Dignity, and Development
- 4. Chemical Composition of Waste to Be Treated and Reused
- 5. Technologies
- 6. Resource Recovery from Food Waste
- 7. Recovery Endpoints
- 8. Applications for Methanol, Fatty Acids and Hydrogen in Nutrient Removal
- 9. Volatile Fatty Acids as a Precursor for Biodiesel
- 10. Cost Analyses
- 11. Areas of Further Research and Development
- 12. Conclusions
- 18. Water Recycling and Reuse: An Overview
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Drivers for Reuse
- 3. Water Reuse Practices
- 4. Water Reuse Practices at the World Level
- 5. Conclusions
- 6. Definitions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 5th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124165762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124116450
About the Editor
Satinder Ahuja
Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA