Water, Radiation, Salt, and Other Stresses
2nd Edition
Description
Responses of Plants to Environmental Stresses, Second Edition, Volume II: Water, Radiation, Salt, and Other Stresses focuses on the effects of stresses on plants. This book discusses how stresses produce their damaging effects and how living organisms defend themselves against stresses. Organized into six parts encompassing 12 chapters, this edition starts with an overview of the various responses of plants to the severities of all the other environmental stresses, with emphasis on the physical and biological stresses and strains. This text then describes water stress in plants, which arise either from an excessive or from an insufficient water activity in the plant's environment. Other chapters consider the resistance to drought stress of plants. This book discusses as well the effects of flooding, which replaces gaseous air by liquid water. The final chapter deals with the comparative stress responses of plants. This book is a valuable resource for plant biologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the First Edition
Contents of Volume I
I. Stress Concepts
1. Stress and Strain Terminology
A. Physical Stress and Strain
B. Biological Stress and Strain
2. The Nature of Stress Injury and Resistance
A. Stress Injury
B. Stress Resistance
C. Kinds of Stress Tolerance
Bibliography (Preface, Chapters 1-2)
II. Water Stress
3. Water Stress, Dehydration, and Drought Injury
A. Water or Drought Stress
B. The Dehydration Strain
C. Drought Injury
4. Drought Avoidance
A. Classification of Adaptations to Water Stress
B. Drought Avoidance
5. Drought Tolerance
A. Dehydration Avoidance
Β. Dehydration Tolerance
C. Primary Direct Drought Tolerance
D. Mechanisms of Drought Tolerance
E. Relative Importance of Avoidance and Tolerance
6. The Measurement of Drought Resistance
A. Yield as a Measure of Drought Resistance
B. Survival Time
C. Avoidance
D. Tolerance
E. Total Drought Resistance
F. Identification of the Individual Factors Responsible for Drought Resistance
7. Excess Water or Flooding Stress
A. Primary versus Secondary Excess Water Stresses
B. Secondary O2-Deficit Stress
C. CO2 and Ethylene Stresses
D. Flooding-Induced Ion Stresses
E. Flooding-Induced Water-Deficit Stress
Bibliography (Chapters 3-7)
III. Radiation Stresses
8. Radiation Stress—Visible and Ultraviolet Radiation
A. Visible Radiation (Light)
B. Ultraviolet Radiation
9. Ionizing Radiations
A. Radiation Injury
B. Radiation Resistance
Bibliography (Chapters 8-9)
IV. Salt Stresses
10. Salt and Ion Stresses
A. Salt Stress
Β. Salt Resistance
C. Ion Stress
Bibliography (Chapter 10)
V. Other Stresses
11. Miscellaneous Stresses
A. Minor Natural Stresses
B. Man-Made Stresses
Bibliography (Chapter 11)
VI. Interrelations
12. Comparative Stress Responses
A. The Concept of a General Stress Response
B. Comparative Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Stresses
C. Comparative Strain and Injury Responses
D. Comparative Resistance Responses
E. A General Hypothesis of Stress Injury and Tolerance
Bibliography (Chapter 12)
Index
Errata to Volume I
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th October 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163408
About the Author
J. Levitt
Ratings and Reviews
