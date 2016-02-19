Water Quality Criteria for Freshwater Fish
2nd Edition
Description
Water Quality Criteria for Freshwater Fish, Second Edition, is a collection of 12 technical papers on water quality criteria for European freshwater fish, together with a report on fish toxicity testing procedures that have been produced for the European Inland Fisheries Advisory Commission (EIFAC)—an intergovernmental organization with a current membership of 24 countries. Each chapter reviews a particular water quality characteristic for European inland fisheries, although the effects of mixtures with other harmful substances have been described for some of them. These characteristics include water quality criteria for finely suspended solids and pH values; water temperature; the effect of ammonia; phenolic wastes; dissolved oxygen; chemistry and toxicology of chlorine; and toxicity of zinc, copper, and cadmium. The reports in this volume will be useful not only to the member countries of the European Inland Fisheries Advisory Commission, but also to those concerned with the management of inland waters and their fishery resources in other continents.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editors' Note
1 Finely Divided Solids
Foreword
1.1 Summary
1.2 Introduction
1.3 Literature Survey
1.3.1 Direct Effects of Solids in Suspension
1.3.2 Suspended Solids and Reproduction
1.3.3 Effects on Behavior
1.3.4 Effect on Food Supply
1.3.5 The Total Effect of Suspended Solids on Freshwater Fisheries
1.4 Tentative Water Quality Criteria for Finely Divided Solid Matter
1.5 References
2 Extreme pH Value
Foreword
2.1 Summary
2.2 Introduction
2.3 Literature Survey on Effects of Acid pH Values
2.3.1 Laboratory Data on Direct Lethal Action
2.3.2 Field Observations
2.3.3 Mode of Toxic Action
2.3.4 Avoidance Reactions
2.3.5 Effect on Growth
2.3.6 Effect on Food Supply
2.3.7 Toxicity of Other Poisons
2.4 Literature Survey on Effects of Alkaline pH Values
2.4.1 Laboratory Data on Direct Lethal Action
2.4.2 Field Observations
2.4.3 Mode of Toxic Action
2.4.4 Avoidance Reactions
2.4.5 Effect on Growth
2.4.6 Effect on Food Supply
2.4.7 Toxicity of Other Poisons
2.5 Conclusions
2.5.1 Tentative Water Quality Criteria
2.5.2 Scope for Further Research
2.6 References
3 Water Temperature
Foreword
3.1 Summary
3.2 Introduction
3.3 General Considerations
3.3.1 Temperature and Metabolism
3.3.2 Thermal Acclimation
3.4 Fish Embryos
3.4.1 Development Time
3.4.2 Acclimation
3.4.3 Range of Preferred Temperatures
3.5 Fish Fry and Adults
3.5.1 Lethal and 'Disturbing' Temperature
3.5.2 Reduction of Feeding and Growth
3.5.3 'Preferred' Temperatures
3.5.4 Gonad Development
3.6 Temperature and Pollution
3.7 Temperature and other Aquatic Organisms
3.7.1 Phytoplankton
3.7.2 Invertebrate Food Organisms
3.7.3 Parasites and Diseases
3.8 Heated Effluents and Fisheries
3.9 Tentative Temperature Criteria
3.9.1 Autumn and Winter
3.9.2 Spring
3.9.3 Summer
3.10 References
3.11 Appendix. Additional References on the Effect of Water Temperature on Fish
4 Ammonia
Foreword
4.1 Summary
4.2 Introduction
4.3 Literature Survey on Effects of Ammonia
4.3.1 Laboratory Data on Direct Lethal Action
4.3.2 Field Observations
4.3.3 Mode of Toxic Action
4.3.4 Avoidance Reactions
4.3.5 Effect on Growth
4.3.6 Effect on Aquatic Food Organisms
4.4 Conclusions
4.5 References
5 Monohydric Phenols
Foreword
5.1 Summary
5.2 Introduction
5.3 Direct Lethal Action on Fish
5.3.1 Symptoms of Poisoning and Mode of Action
5.3.2 Factors Affecting Lethal Levels
5.3.3 Summary of Toxicity Data
5.4 Sublethal Action on Fish
5.4.1 Growth
5.4.2 Resistance to Disease
5.4.3 Avoidance Reactions
5.4.4 Behavior
5.4.5 Uptake and Loss of Phenol
5.4.6 Taste and Odor
5.5 Summary of Data on Invertebrates and Algae
5.5.1 Phenols
5.5.2 Cresols
5.5.3 Xylenols
5.6 Conclusions
5.7 Tentative Water Quality Criteria
5.8 References
6 Dissolved Oxygen
Foreword
6.1 Summary
6.2 Introduction
6.3 Direct Lethal Action on Fish
6.3.1 Age of Fish
6.3.2 Temperature
6.3.3 Acclimation
6.3.4 Supersaturation
6.3.5 Interaction with Poisons and Carbon Dioxide
6.4 Sublethal Action on Fish
6.4.1 Fertilization and Fecundity
6.4.2 Embryonic Development
6.4.3 Respiration and Metabolism
6.4.4 Larval Growth
6.4.5 Juvenile Growth
6.4.6 Swimming Performance
6.4.7 Behavior and Avoidance
6.5 Direct Effect on Fish Food Organisms
6.6 Field Observations
6.6.1 Rivers
6.6.2 Lakes
6.6.3 Estuaries
6.7 Summary of Data
6.8 Tentative Dissolved Oxygen Criteria
6.9 References
7 Chlorine
Foreword
7.1 Summary
7.2 Introduction
7.3 Chemistry of Chlorine in Water
7.3.1 Terminology
7.4 Toxicology of Chlorine in Water
7.4.1 Mode of Action and Symptoms of Acute Poisoning
7.4.2 Lethal Effects on Fish
7.4.3 Effects of Environmental Factors
7.4.4 Sublethal Effects on Fish
7.4.5 Effects of Mixtures of Chlorine with other Poisons
7.4.6 Effects on Aquatic Invertebrates and Plants
7.5 Field Observations
7.6 Summary of Data
7.7 Tentative Water Quality Criteria
7.8 References
8 Zinc
Foreword
8.1 Summary
8.2 Introduction
8.3 Direct Lethal Action on Fish
8.3.1 Symptoms of Poisoning and Mode of Action
8.3.2 Factors Affecting Acutely Lethal Levels
8.3.3 Summary of Toxicity Data
8.4 Sublethal Effects on Fish
8.4.1 Uptake and Loss of Zinc
8.4.2 Reproduction
8.4.3 Growth
8.4.4 Behavior
8.4.5 Resistance to Disease
8.5 Field Observations on Fish
8.5.1 Caged Fish Experiments
8.5.2 Fish Farms
8.5.3 Fish Population Surveys
8.6 Summary of Data on Aquatic Vegetation and Invertebrates
8.6.1 Aquatic Vegetation
8.6.2 Invertebrates
8.7 Summary and Conclusions
8.8 Tentative Water Quality Criteria
8.9 References
9 Copper
Foreword
9.1 Summary
9.2 Introduction
9.2.1 Chemistry of Copper in Fresh Water
9.3 Direct Lethal Action on Fish
9.3.1 Mode of Action
9.3.2 Factors Affecting Acutely Lethal Levels
9.3.3 Summary of Toxicity Data
9.4 Sublethal Effects on Fish
9.4.1 Enzymes
9.4.2 Tissue Residue Analyses
9.4.3 Blood Analyses
9.4.4 Life Cycle Studies
9.4.5 Behavior
9.4.6 Mixtures of Poisons
9.4.7 Summary
9.5 Field Observations on Fish
9.5.1 Toxicity in Natural Waters and Sewage Effluents
9.5.2 Comparison of Field Observations with Laboratory Data
9.6 Summary of Data on Algae and Invertebrates
9.6.1 Algae
9.6.2 Invertebrates
9.7 Summary and Conclusions
9.8 Tentative Water Quality Criteria
9.9 References
10 Cadmium
Foreword
10.1 Summary
10.2 Introduction
10.2.1 Source of Cadmium
10.2.2 Chemistry of Cadmium in Freshwater
10.2.3 Analytical Methods
10.3 Accumulation of Cadmium in Fish Tissues
10.3.1 Laboratory Experiments
10.3.2 Field Observations
10.4 Lethal Effects on Fish
10.4.1 Mode of Action
10.4.2 Factors Affecting Lethal Levels
10.4.3 Summary of Toxicity Data
10.5 Sublethal Effects on Fish
10.6 Field Observations on Fish
10.7 Aquatic Invertebrates
10.7.1 Laboratory Tests
10.7.2 Field Studies
10.8 Aquatic Algae and Macrophytes
10.9 Summary and Conclusions
10.10 Tentative Water Quality Criteria
10.11 References
11 Mixtures of Toxicants
Foreword
11.1 Summary
11.2 Introduction
11.2.1 Fundamental Concepts and Approaches Adopted
11.2.2 Models and Terminology
11.2.3 Experimental Design and Data Analysis
11.2.4 Conclusion
11.3 Applications of Additive Index to Laboratory Studies
11.3.1 Fish: The Toxicity of Mixtures Containing Constituents Commonly Present in Sewage and Industrial Wastes
11.3.2 Fish: The Toxicity of Industrial Wastes, Effluents and River Waters
11.3.3 Fish: The Toxicity of Pesticides
11.3.4 Fish: The Toxicity of other Substances
11.3.5 Fish: Conclusion on the Additive Effects of Toxicants
11.3.6 Invertebrates
11.3.7 Aquatic Plants
11.4 Field Studies
11.4.1 Stream Receiving Gas Liquor
11.4.2 Rivers Receiving Sewage Effluents Containing Industrial Wastes
11.4.3 Lake and River Systems Receiving Heavy Metals
11.4.4 Current Studies
11.4.5 Summary
11.5 Uptake of Toxicants
11.5.1 Heavy Metals and other Substances
11.5.2 Pesticides
11.5.3 Summary
11.6 Summary and Conclusions
11.6.1 Summary of Data
11.6.2 Scope for Further Research
11.7 Tentative Water Quality Criteria
11.8 Definitions
11.9 References
12 Fish Toxicity Testing Procedures
Foreword
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Screening Test
12.2.1 Introduction
12.2.2 Test Procedure
12.2.3 Summary
12.3 Tests to Establish Water Quality Criteria
12.3.1 Introduction
12.3.2 Lethal Toxicity Tests
12.3.3 Sublethal Tests
12.3.4 Field Observations
12.4 Effluent Monitoring Tests
12.4.1 Introduction
12.4.2 Test Procedures
12.4.3 Fish Species
12.4.4 Effluent Investigational Test
12.5 Legal Tests
12.5.1 Introduction
12.5.2 Test Procedure
12.5.3 Use of Test
12.6 River Monitoring Tests
12.6.1 Introduction
12.6.2 The Measured Response
12.6.3 Care of Fish
12.6.4 Summary
12.7 References
12.8 Appendix 1. Standard Test Techniques
12.9 Appendix 2. Terminology Used in Fish Toxicity Testing Procedures
Index
