Water Purification
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Series Foreword
- Series Preface
- Volume Preface
- 1: Recent advances in using magnetic materials for environmental applications
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanomaterials for Wastewater Treatment
- 3. Magnetic Nanoparticles in Wastewater Treatment
- 4. Wastewater Treatment Method
- 5. Conclusions
- Acknowledgement
- 2: Nanotechnology for water purification: applications of nanotechnology methods in wastewater treatment
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Importance of Nanotechnology in Water Purification
- 3. Applications of Nanotechnology in Water or Wastewater Treatment
- 4. Regeneration of Nanoparticles
- 5. Safety, Toxicity, and Environmental Impact of Nanomaterials
- 6. Limitations and Research Needs
- 7. Conclusions
- 3: Nanotechnology for drinking water purification
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of the Water Purification Process
- 3. Applications of Nanotechnology in Water Purification
- 4. Concluding Remarks
- 4: Application of nanotechnology in drinking water purification
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Antimicrobial Nanotechnology for Water Disinfection
- 3. Zero-Valent Iron Nanoparticles
- 4. Advanced Oxidation Processes with Nanostructured Photocatalysts
- 5. Membranes for Water Purification Based on Nanotechnology
- 6. Nanoadsorbent for Water Purification
- 7. Conclusions
- 5: Nanotechnology-based filters for cost-effective drinking water purification in developing countries
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Trends of Improved Drinking Water Systems in Developing Countries
- 3. Nanotechnology for Safe Drinking Water
- 4. The Governmental and Institutional Involvement Across Africa
- 5. Case Studies on Cost-Effective Drinking Water Purification Systems for Developing Countries Particularly sub-Saharan Countries
- 6. Conclusions
- 6: Development of magnetic nanoparticles for fluoride and organic matter removal from drinking water
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Drinking Water Purification: Importance and Challenges
- 3. Conventional Water Purification Methods
- 4. Nanoparticles in Water Purification
- 5. Technologies Currently Used for Organic Matter Removal
- 6. Nanomaterial-Based Commercially Available Water Treatment Devices
- 7. Challenges and Prospectives
- 7: Microorganisms: new trends in environment-friendly and energy-saving water purification
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Microorganisms in Water Purification
- 3. Wastewater Conversion
- 4. Nanoparticle Production by Bacteria
- 5. Conclusions and Perspectives
- 8: Polymeric materials for metal sorption from hydric resources
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Adsorption Process
- 3. Insights in Coordination Chemistry
- 4. Adsorption Isotherms
- 5. Limitations to the Adsorption Process
- 6. Polymeric Materials for Metal Sorption
- 7. Conclusions
- 9: Photocatalytic degradation and adsorption techniques involving nanomaterials for biotoxins removal from drinking water
- Abstract
- 1. Occurrence of Biotoxins in Drinking Water
- 2. Risks Associated to Biotoxins in Water
- 3. Application of Nanotechnology for Biotoxins Removal from Water
- 4. Conclusions
- 10: Nanotechnology-based membrane-separation process for drinking water purification
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Brief History of Membranes
- 3. Nanoparticle-Based Membrane
- 4. Pathway for Commercialization of Nanomaterial-Based Membrane
- 5. Conclusions
- 11: Fate of antibiotics during water treatment: impact on antimicrobial resistance in environmental and clinical strains
- Abstract
- 1. The Origin, Transfer, and Accumulation of Antibiotic Resistance Genes in the Aquatic Environment
- 2. Antibiotic Resistance in the Fresh and Sewage Waters
- 3. Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- 12: Nanostructurated membranes for the microbiological purification of drinking water
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Microbiological Contaminants of Waters
- 3. Membranes in Water Purification
- 4. Nanostructurated Membranes and Nanofiltration
- 5. Conclusions and Perspectives
- 13: Gold nanoparticles: advances in water purification approaches
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Trace Elements
- 3. Organic Compounds
- 4. Conclusions
- Abbreviations
- 14: Nanomaterials and food-processing wastewater
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Food-Processing Waste Stream
- 3. Nanoscale Materials: Definition and Properties
- 4. Developing Environmental Regulations Pertinent to Nanotechnology
- 5. Nanoparticle Use in Pollution Control
- 6. Nanoparticles for the Food-Processing Wastewater Purification
- 7. Escherichia coli and Total Coliforms from Food-Processing Wastewater
- 8. Purification Methods
- 9. Use of Purified Water
- 10. Conclusions
- 15: Nanocomposite filtration membranes for drinking water purification
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Membrane Processes
- 3. Nanocomposites
- 4. Nanocomposite Membranes for Water Filtration
- 5. Conclusions and Future Research Directions
- 16: Nanotechnology depollution of heavy metals present in potable water
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction: The Toxicological Concern and the Nanotechnology Solution
- 2. Carbon-Based Materials
- 3. Membranes for Nanofiltration
- 4. Ligand-Based Materials
- 5. Nanostructured Metals/Metal Oxides
- 6. Natural or Nature-Based Materials
- 7. Conclusions and Perspectives
- 17: Application of nanotechnology, nanofiltration, and drinking and wastewater treatment—a vision for the future
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Global Drinking Water Crisis, Difficulties, and Success of Novel Separation Processes
- 3. Advancement of Science and Technology and the Vision of Membrane Science
- 4. Man’s Vision, a Scientist’s Prowess, and the Future of Industrial Wastewater Treatment
- 5. Nanofiltration, Global Drinking Water Crisis, and the Vision for Future
- 6. Purposeful and Instinctive Vision in Tackling Global Drinking Water Crisis
- 7. Science, Technology, and the Vision of Domain of Drinking Water Treatment
- 8. Application of Nanotechnology in Drinking Watertreatment: a Critical Overview
- 9. Arsenic Groundwater Crisis in South Asia, Developed and Developing Economies, and the Vision Ahead
- 10. Progress of Human Civilization, Progress of Science and Engineering, and Basic Human Needs
- 11. Scientific Vision, Scientific Truth, and Introspection in the Domain of Drinking Water Treatment
- 12. The Future of Groundwater Remediation and the Issue of Drinking Water Treatment
- 13. Effective Novel Separation Processes and Far-Reaching Environmental Engineering Techniques
- 14. Nanotechnology and the Vision for the Future
- 15. Future of Civilization and Future of Environmental Sustainability
- 16. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- 18: Microbial biofilms from the aquatic ecosystems and water quality
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Definition of Biofilm
- 3. Stages of Biofilm Development
- 4. Microbial Biofilms in the Aquatic Environment
- 5. Microbial Biofilms in the Water Distribution Systems
- 6. Other Strategies of Bacterial Survival in the Aquatic Environments
- 7. Microbiological Quality Assurance in Drinking Water Distribution Network
- 8. The Consequences of the Presence of Biofilms in Water Distribution Network
- 9. Beneficial Roles of Microbial Biofilm in Water Treatment
- 10. Conclusions
- 19: Removal of lead ions from water and wastewaters electrochemically
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Previous Laboratory Setups of Electrochemical Treatment of Water and Wastewaters
- 3. Materials and Method
- 4. Result and Discussion
- 5. Conclusions
- 20: Scientometric overview regarding water nanopurification
- Abstract
- 1. Overview
- 2. The Citation Classics in Water Nanopurification
- 3. Conclusions
- Subject Index
Description
Water Purification, a volume in the Nanotechnology in the Food Industry series, provides an in-depth review of the current technologies and emerging application of nanotechnology in drinking water purification, also presenting an overview of the common drinking water contaminants, such as heavy metals, organics, microorganisms, pharmaceuticals, and their occurrences in drinking water sources.
As the global water crisis has motivated the industry to look for alternative water supplies, nanotechnology presents significant potential for utilizing previously unacceptable water sources. This books explores the practical methodologies for transforming water using nanotechnologies, and is a comprehensive reference to a wide audience of food science research professionals, professors, and students who are doing research in this field.
Key Features
- Includes the most up-to-date information on nanotechnology applications and research methods for water purification and treatment
- Presents applications of nanotechnology and engineered nanomaterials in drinking water purification to improve efficiency and reduce cost
- Provides water purification research methods that are important to water quality, including precipitation, adsorption, membrane separation, and ion exchange
- Covers the potential risks of nanotechnology, such as the toxicological effects of engineered nanomaterials in water and how to minimize risks based on research studies
Readership
Professionals, Researchers, academic staff and students across all of food science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 772
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 12th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043714
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128043004
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania