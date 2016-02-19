Water Purification in the EEC - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080212258, 9781483140339

Water Purification in the EEC

1st Edition

A State-Of-The-Art Review

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483140339
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 476
Description

Water Purification in the EEC: A State-of-the-Art Review discusses the results of a survey carried out under the terms of a one year contract (commencing November 1, 1974) awarded by the EEC Commission to the Water Research Center to study and report on the State of the Art of water purification in the nine EEC countries, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Sweden. This text compares potable water treatment practice in the EEC countries, Sweden and the USA. Proposals are made for a Research and Development program appropriate to the Community for the middle and longer term needs.

This book describes the processes employed in the water treatment reflects the emphasis placed on potable water treatment and on the use, particularly, of physic-chemical methods. It briefly deals with the water pollution control legislation and policies adopted in the countries studied. The information is obtained by surveying the literature and by visiting leading water treatment experts in the various countries. Water abstraction sources used in the countries featured in this book are tabulated overleaf in terms of present and predicted use for both groundwater and surface water.

This book is of value to environmental scientists, engineers, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Summary

The Water Treatment Survey

Introduction

Legislation and Pollution Control

Potable Water Treatment Processes

Recommendations for a Research and Development Programme for the EEC for the Middle and Longer term

Appendix 1: Water Treatment

Belgium

Denmark

France

Federal Republic of Germany

Republic of Ireland

Italy

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Netherlands

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States of America

Appendix 2

Appendix 3

Appendix 4

Appendix 5

Details

No. of pages:
476
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483140339

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

