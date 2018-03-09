Water Policy Science and Politics
1st Edition
An Indian Perspective
Description
Water Policy Science and Politics: An Indian Perspective presents the importance of politics and science working together in policymaking in the water sector. Many countries around the developed and developing world, including India, are experiencing major water scarcity problems that will undoubtedly increase with the impacts of climate change. This book discusses specific topics in India’s water, agriculture and energy sectors, focusing on scientific aspects, academic and political discourse, and policy issues. The author presents cases from the interrelated sectors of water resources, supplies, sanitation, and energy and climate, including controversial topics that illustrate how science and politics can work together.
Key Features
- Challenges the linear and conventional approaches to water management and water policymaking in India that are also applicable in developing countries across South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa
- Presents best practice ideas and methods that help science and politics work together
- Highlights a key gap of communication between science and policy in water research, with solutions on how this can be addressed
Readership
Early to mid-career practitioners engaged in policy, planning and operational roles in all fields of water resource policy and management, and catchment management
Table of Contents
1. Assessing the Importance of Water Infrastructure and Institutions for Water Security
2. Why India Needs Large Water Resource Projects Involving Inter-basin Water Transfers
3. Recent Droughts in India: Nature’s Fury or Poor Statecraft?
4. A Critique of Mihir Shah Committee (2016) Report on Water Reforms in India
5. Does Hard Evidence Matter in Policy Making? The Case of Climate Change and Changing Land Use
6. Mission Kakatiya for Rejuvenating Tanks in Telangana: Making it a Mission Possible
7. Irrigation Miracle in Madhya Pradesh: What has worked?
8. Thanking 'Rainwater Harvesting' and Blaming the Rain God: The Case of Chennai Floods
9. Adapting to Climate Variability and Reducing Carbon Emissions: Strategies that Work for India
10. Canal Irrigation vs Well Irrigation: Comparing the Un-comparable
11. Green Revolution vs ‘Dream Revolution’: Agricultural Growth and Poverty Reduction in Eastern India
12. Deciding the Types of Interventions for Agricultural Development in different agro ecologies
13. Impacts of Micro Irrigation Systems: Perception vs Reality
14. Implications of Rising Demand for Dairy Products on Agricultural Water Use in India
15. How Do We Promote Adoption of Improved Latrines in India? Findings of a Study from Rural Andhra Pradesh
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2018
- Published:
- 9th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128149041
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128149034
About the Author
M. Dinesh Kumar
M. Dinesh Kumar received his Ph. D in Water Management in 2006. He has 24 years of professional experience in the field of water resources. He is currently the Executive Director of Institute for Resource Analysis and Policy in Hyderabad. He has nearly 150 publications to his credit, including books from internationally renowned publishers, book chapters, many articles in peer reviewed international journals, research monographs and conference papers. He has authored five books and is the lead editor of two edited volumes. He has published extensively in many international peer reviewed journals, such as Water Policy, Energy Policy, Food Security, Water International, Journal of Hydrology, Water Resources Management and Resources, Energy and Development. He is currently also Associate Editor of Water Policy, and Member of the Editorial Board of International Journal of Water Resources Development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Institute for Resource Analysis and Policy, Hyderabad, India