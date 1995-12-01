Water hammer, or the study of fluid transient behaviour, is one of the most common problems in the water engineering community. This book covers the many causes and solutions in a practical way and is an essential reference for all those concerned with the flow of liquids, not just water, in pipe systems. It follows on from the authors' previous monograph on the problems and solutions of water hammer and presents common problems in the form of case studies.

This is an interesting and useful read for practising engineers working in this area and it will enable them to make comparisons with their own problems. Also the practical nature of the book makes it useful for civil engineering departmental libraries and departments where hydraulic design is taught.