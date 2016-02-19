Water for the Thousand Millions
1st Edition
Written by the Water Panel of the Intermediate Technology Development Group Founded by Dr. E. F. Schumacher
Editors: Arnold Pacey
eBook ISBN: 9781483165622
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 4th April 1977
Page Count: 64
Description
Water for the Thousand Millions focuses on the distribution of safe water through effective water supply technology. This book discusses developments in the intermediate technology of water supplies such as rainwater catchment tanks, water conservation techniques, small solar distillation plants, and wind-pump projects. The topics discussed include water supply objectives and criteria of appropriateness; technically appropriate water supplies; socially appropriate water supplies at village level; and economically appropriate water supplies. This book is a good source for students and researchers conducting work on environmental science, specifically on water supply technology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Water Supply Objectives and Criteria of Appropriateness: Introduction
Part II. Technically Appropriate Water Supplies
(a) Health and Sanitary Appropriateness
(b) Functional Appropriateness
(c) Environmental Appropriateness
Part III. Socially Appropriate Water Supplies at Village Level
Part IV. Economically Appropriate Water Supplies
Part V. Conclusion - Water for the Thousand Millions
References
About the Editor
Arnold Pacey
