Water for the Thousand Millions

1st Edition

Written by the Water Panel of the Intermediate Technology Development Group Founded by Dr. E. F. Schumacher

Editors: Arnold Pacey
eBook ISBN: 9781483165622
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 4th April 1977
Page Count: 64
Description

Water for the Thousand Millions focuses on the distribution of safe water through effective water supply technology. This book discusses developments in the intermediate technology of water supplies such as rainwater catchment tanks, water conservation techniques, small solar distillation plants, and wind-pump projects. The topics discussed include water supply objectives and criteria of appropriateness; technically appropriate water supplies; socially appropriate water supplies at village level; and economically appropriate water supplies. This book is a good source for students and researchers conducting work on environmental science, specifically on water supply technology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Water Supply Objectives and Criteria of Appropriateness: Introduction

Part II. Technically Appropriate Water Supplies

(a) Health and Sanitary Appropriateness

(b) Functional Appropriateness

(c) Environmental Appropriateness

Part III. Socially Appropriate Water Supplies at Village Level

Part IV. Economically Appropriate Water Supplies

Part V. Conclusion - Water for the Thousand Millions

References

No. of pages:
64
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483165622

