Water for the Environment

Section 1: Introduction

1. The Environmental Water Management Cycle

Avril Horne, Erin O'Donnell, James Angus Webb, Mike Jonathon Stewardson, Mike Acreman and Brian Richter

Section 2: History and context of environmental flows

2. Drivers and social context

Mike Acreman, Sharad Kumar Jain, Matthew Peter McCartney and Ian Overton

3. Understanding hydrological alteration

Mike Jonathon Stewardson, Mike Acreman, Justin Francis Costelloe, Tim D. Fletcher, Keirnan James Andrew Fowler, Avril Horne, Gaisheng Liu, Michael E. McClain and Murray Peel

4. Environmental and ecological effects of flow alteration in surface water ecosystems

Robert Rolls and Nick Bond

5. Geomorphological effects of flow alteration on rivers

Geoff J. Vietz and Brian Leslie Finlayson

6. Impacts of Hydrological Alterations on Water Quality

Meenakshi Arora, Roser Casas-Mulet, Justin Francis Costelloe, Tim John Peterson, Alexander Heinrich McCluskey and Mike Jonathon Stewardson

Section 3: Vision and objectives for the river system

7. Stakeholder engagement in environmental water management

John Campbell Conallin, Declan Hearne, Chris Dickens and Catherine Allan

8. Environmental water regimes and natural capital – free-flowing ecosystem

David John Gilvear, Lindsay C. Beevers, Jay O'Keeffe and Mike Acreman

9. How much water does a culture need? Environmental water management’s cultural challenge and indigenous responses

Sue Jackson

10. Visions, objectives, targets and goals

Avril Horne, Christopher Konrad, James Angus Webb and Mike Acreman

Section 4: How much water is needed – tools for environmental flow assessment

11. Evolution of environmental flows assessment science, principles and methodologies

LeRoy Poff, Angela Arthington and Rebecca Elizabeth Tharme

12. Tools for sediment management in rivers

David E. Rheinheimer and Sarah M. Yarnell

13. Physical habitat modelling and ecohydrological tools

Nicolas Lamouroux, Christoph Hauer, Mike Jonathon Stewardson and LeRoy Poff

14. Models of Ecological Responses to Flow Regime Change to Inform Environmental Flow Assessments

James Angus Webb, Angela Arthington and Julian Olden

15. Uncertainty and environmental water

Lisa Lowe, Joanna Szemis and James Angus Webb

Section 5: Environmental water within Water Resource Planning

16. Water budgets to inform sustainable water management

Brian Richter and Stuart Orr

17. Mechanisms to allocate environmental water

Avril Horne, Erin O'Donnell and Rebecca Elizabeth Tharme

18. Rebalancing the system - Acquiring water and trade

Claire Settre and Sarah Ann Wheeler

19. Environmental Water Organizations and Institutional Settings

Erin O'Donnell and Dustin Garrick

20. Management options to address diffuse causes of hydrologic alteration

Avril Horne, Carlo Roland Morris, Keirnan James Andrew Fowler, Justin Francis Costelloe and Tim D. Fletcher

21. Managing Infrastructure to Maintain Natural Functions in Developed Rivers

Gregory A. Thomas

22. Environmental water and integrated catchment management

Mike Jonathon Stewardson, Wenxiu Shang, Giri R. Kattel and James Angus Webb

Section 6: Active management of environmental water

23. Planning for the active management of environmental water

Jane Doolan, Beth Ashworth and Jody Swirepik

24. Operational issues

Benjamin Docker and Hilary Johnson

25. Principles for monitoring, evaluation and adaptive management of environmental water regimes

James Angus Webb, Robyn Janet Watts, Catherine Allan and Andrew Warner

26. Defining success: a multi-criteria approach to guide evaluation and investment

Erin O'Donnell and Dustin Garrick

Section 7: Remaining challenges and way forward

27. Where to from here

Avril Horne, Erin O'Donnell, Mike Acreman, Michael E. McClain, LeRoy Poff, James Angus Webb, Mike Jonathon Stewardson, Nick Bond, Brian Richter, Angela Arthington, Rebecca Elizabeth Tharme, Dustin Garrick, Katherine Daniell, John Campbell Conallin, Gregory A. Thomas, and Barry Thomas Hart