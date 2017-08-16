Water for the Environment
1st Edition
From Policy and Science to Implementation and Management
Description
Water for the Environment: From Policy and Science to Implementation and Management provides a holistic view of environmental water management, offering clear links across disciplines that allow water managers to face mounting challenges.
The book highlights current challenges and potential solutions, helping define the future direction for environmental water management. In addition, it includes a significant review of current literature and state of knowledge, providing a one-stop resource for environmental water managers.
Key Features
- Presents a multidisciplinary approach that allows water managers to make connections across related disciplines, such as hydrology, ecology, law, and economics
- Links science to practice for environmental flow researchers and those that implement and manage environmental water on a daily basis
- Includes case studies to demonstrate key points and address implementation issues
Readership
Water resource managers, environmental water managers, water practitioners, integrated catchment managers
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
1. The Environmental Water Management Cycle
Avril Horne, Erin O'Donnell, James Angus Webb, Mike Jonathon Stewardson, Mike Acreman and Brian Richter
Section 2: History and context of environmental flows
2. Drivers and social context
Mike Acreman, Sharad Kumar Jain, Matthew Peter McCartney and Ian Overton
3. Understanding hydrological alteration
Mike Jonathon Stewardson, Mike Acreman, Justin Francis Costelloe, Tim D. Fletcher, Keirnan James Andrew Fowler, Avril Horne, Gaisheng Liu, Michael E. McClain and Murray Peel
4. Environmental and ecological effects of flow alteration in surface water ecosystems
Robert Rolls and Nick Bond
5. Geomorphological effects of flow alteration on rivers
Geoff J. Vietz and Brian Leslie Finlayson
6. Impacts of Hydrological Alterations on Water Quality
Meenakshi Arora, Roser Casas-Mulet, Justin Francis Costelloe, Tim John Peterson, Alexander Heinrich McCluskey and Mike Jonathon Stewardson
Section 3: Vision and objectives for the river system
7. Stakeholder engagement in environmental water management
John Campbell Conallin, Declan Hearne, Chris Dickens and Catherine Allan
8. Environmental water regimes and natural capital – free-flowing ecosystem
David John Gilvear, Lindsay C. Beevers, Jay O'Keeffe and Mike Acreman
9. How much water does a culture need? Environmental water management’s cultural challenge and indigenous responses
Sue Jackson
10. Visions, objectives, targets and goals
Avril Horne, Christopher Konrad, James Angus Webb and Mike Acreman
Section 4: How much water is needed – tools for environmental flow assessment
11. Evolution of environmental flows assessment science, principles and methodologies
LeRoy Poff, Angela Arthington and Rebecca Elizabeth Tharme
12. Tools for sediment management in rivers
David E. Rheinheimer and Sarah M. Yarnell
13. Physical habitat modelling and ecohydrological tools
Nicolas Lamouroux, Christoph Hauer, Mike Jonathon Stewardson and LeRoy Poff
14. Models of Ecological Responses to Flow Regime Change to Inform Environmental Flow Assessments
James Angus Webb, Angela Arthington and Julian Olden
15. Uncertainty and environmental water
Lisa Lowe, Joanna Szemis and James Angus Webb
Section 5: Environmental water within Water Resource Planning
16. Water budgets to inform sustainable water management
Brian Richter and Stuart Orr
17. Mechanisms to allocate environmental water
Avril Horne, Erin O'Donnell and Rebecca Elizabeth Tharme
18. Rebalancing the system - Acquiring water and trade
Claire Settre and Sarah Ann Wheeler
19. Environmental Water Organizations and Institutional Settings
Erin O'Donnell and Dustin Garrick
20. Management options to address diffuse causes of hydrologic alteration
Avril Horne, Carlo Roland Morris, Keirnan James Andrew Fowler, Justin Francis Costelloe and Tim D. Fletcher
21. Managing Infrastructure to Maintain Natural Functions in Developed Rivers
Gregory A. Thomas
22. Environmental water and integrated catchment management
Mike Jonathon Stewardson, Wenxiu Shang, Giri R. Kattel and James Angus Webb
Section 6: Active management of environmental water
23. Planning for the active management of environmental water
Jane Doolan, Beth Ashworth and Jody Swirepik
24. Operational issues
Benjamin Docker and Hilary Johnson
25. Principles for monitoring, evaluation and adaptive management of environmental water regimes
James Angus Webb, Robyn Janet Watts, Catherine Allan and Andrew Warner
26. Defining success: a multi-criteria approach to guide evaluation and investment
Erin O'Donnell and Dustin Garrick
Section 7: Remaining challenges and way forward
27. Where to from here
Avril Horne, Erin O'Donnell, Mike Acreman, Michael E. McClain, LeRoy Poff, James Angus Webb, Mike Jonathon Stewardson, Nick Bond, Brian Richter, Angela Arthington, Rebecca Elizabeth Tharme, Dustin Garrick, Katherine Daniell, John Campbell Conallin, Gregory A. Thomas, and Barry Thomas Hart
Details
- No. of pages:
- 758
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039458
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128039076
About the Editor
Avril Horne
Avril Horne is an environmental water policy specialist, currently working in the Environmental Hydrology and Water Resources Group in the Department of Infrastructure Engineering at the University of Melbourne. Avril has experience across a range of interdisciplinary projects in water resource management challenges having spent time in consulting, government, and academia. She was heavily involved in the development of the water trading rules for the Murray-Darling Basin Plan. Avril returned to academia in 2014, and is currently working on projects developing tools and systems to assist in the active management of environmental water.
Dept of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Angus Webb
Dr. Angus Webb is a Senior Lecturer in Environmental Hydrology and Water Resources at the University of Melbourne, Australia. He originally trained as a marine ecologist before moving into the study and restoration of large-scale environmental problems in freshwater systems. Much of his research centers on improving the use of the existing knowledge and data for such problems. To this end he has developed innovative approaches to synthesizing information from the literature, eliciting knowledge from experts, and analyzing large-scale data sets. His teaching at the University of Melbourne is focused on monitoring and evaluation in aquatic systems.
Angus is heavily involved in the monitoring and evaluation of ecological outcomes from environmental water delivered under the Australian government’s Murray-Darling Basin Plan, leading the program for the Goulburn River, Victoria, and advising on data analysis at the basin scale. Angus has authored over 100 publications in the international literature, including 58 journal papers. In addition to this book, he is currently editing two journal special issues on different aspects of environmental water science and management, and is an Associate Editor for the journal Environmental Management. He was awarded the 2013 prize for Building Knowledge in Waterway Management by the River Basin Management Society in Australia, and the 2012 Australian Society for Limnology Early Career Achievement Award.
Dept of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Michael Stewardson
Over the last 24 years, Prof. Michael Stewardson’s research has focused on interactions between hydrology, geomorphology and ecology in rivers (http://www.findanexpert.unimelb.edu.au/display/person14829). This has included physical habitat modelling, flow-ecology science, and innovation in environmental water practice. Michael has participated in Australia’s water reforms through advisory roles at all levels of government. More recently, his research has focused on the physical, chemical and biological processes in streambed sediments and their close interactions in regulating stream ecosystem services. He leads the Environmental Hydrology and Water Resources Group in Infrastructure Engineering at The University of Melbourne (http://www.ie.unimelb.edu.au/research/water/).
Dept of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Brian Richter
Brian Richter has been a global leader in water science and conservation for more than 30 years. After leading The Nature Conservancy’s global water program for two decades, he now serves as President of Sustainable Waters, a global water education organization. In this role, Brian also promotes sustainable water use and management with governments and local communities, and serves as a water advisor to some of the world’s largest corporations, investment banks, and the United Nations, and has testified before the U.S. Congress on multiple occasions. Brian has consulted on more than 150 water projects worldwide. He also teaches a course on Water Sustainability at the University of Virginia. Brian has developed numerous scientific tools and methods to support river protection and restoration efforts, including the Indicators of Hydrologic Alteration software that is being used by water managers and scientists worldwide. Brian was featured in a BBC documentary with David Attenborough on “How Many People Can Live on Planet Earth?” He has published many scientific papers on the importance of ecologically sustainable water management in international science journals, and co-authored a book with Sandra Postel entitled Rivers for Life: Managing Water for People and Nature (Island Press, 2003). His new book, Chasing Water: A Guide for Moving from Scarcity to Sustainability, has now been published in six languages.
Sustainable Waters, Crozet, Virginia, USA
Mike Acreman
Mike Acreman is Science Area Lead on Natural Capital at the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, Wallingford, UK and visiting Professor of Eco-hydrology at University College London. He has over 30 years research experience at the interface of hydrology and freshwater ecology. His PhD was on flood risk estimation at the University of St Andrews. He worked for the Institute of Hydrology as a flood modeller. In the 1990s he was freshwater management advisor to the IUCN-The World Conservation Union. He has worked in numerous countries worldwide for DFID, The World Bank, European Commission, IUCN, Ramsar Convention, Biodiversity Convention and national governments. At CEH he leads a team of 40 scientists studying catchment processes, river ecology and wetland hydrology. Prof Acreman’s specialist interests include hydro-ecological processes in wetlands and definition of ecological flow requirements of rivers, particularly at extremes of floods and droughts. He led the World Bank programme on environmental flows and was hydrological advisor to DFID with major input to the World Commission on Dams. He is a member of the WWF-UK board, the Ramsar Convention science panel and is a member of the Natural England Science Advisory Board. He is co-Editor of Hydrological Sciences Journal and edited Special Issues on Ecosystem Services of Wetlands and Environmental Flows and has published over 170 scientific papers.
