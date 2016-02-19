Water-Based Trade Paint Formulations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511472, 9780815520160

Water-Based Trade Paint Formulations

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815520160
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511472
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 697
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
54.95
46.71
210.00
178.50
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A collection of water-based trade paint formulations will be of value to technical and managerial personnel in paint manufacturing companies.

Readership

Technical and managerial personnel in paint manufacturing companies and firms which supply raw materials or services to these companies, and to those interested in less hazardous, environmentally safer formulations.

Details

No. of pages:
697
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1988
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815520160
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511472

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.