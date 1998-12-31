Water-Based Paint Formulations, Vol. 4
1st Edition
Description
This collection of 232 water-based trade and industrial formulations will be of value to technical and managerial personnel in paint manufacturing companies and firms which supply raw materials or services to these companies, and to those interested in less hazardous, environmentally safer formulations. The book will be useful to both those with extensive experience as well as those new to the field. This book includes new and different formulations than those included in the previous volumes. The data consist of selections of manufacturers' suggested formulations made at no cost to, nor influence from, the makers or distributors of these materials. The information given is presented as supplied; the manufacturer should be contacted if there are any questions. Only the most recent data supplied us has been included. Any solvent contained is minimal.
The table of contents is organized in such a way as to serve as a subject index. The formulations described are divided into sections which cover exterior, interior, and exterior and/or interior water-based paints, enamels, and coatings, as indicated below. Included in the descriptive information for each formulations, where available, the following properties may be listed: viscosity, solids, content, % nonvolatiles, pigment volume concentration, density, pH, spatter, leveling, sag resistance, scrub stability, freeze-thaw stability, ease of application, gloss foaming, cratering, brightness, opacity, water spotting, adhesion to chalk, brush cleanup, reflectance, and sheen.
Readership
Technical and managerial personnel in paint manufacturing companies and firms which supply raw materials or services to these companies, and to those interested in less hazardous, environmentally safer formulations.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Coatings and Topcoats Acrylic Emulsion/Urea-Formaldehyde Wood Clearcoat Modification Aliphatic Wood Coating Formulation (Sancure 825/Rhoplex CL-104) Ancamine 2410 High Solids Coating Exhibit 4 ù Starting Formulation Ancamine 2410/Ancamide 500 High Solids Coating Black Single Coat K-Flex XM-4316 PU Dispersion Cured with HMMM Clear Bake Coating Phenolic Clear Bake Coating Clear Bake Coating Phenolic Clear Bake Coating Clear Wood Coating-A & B & C K-Flex UD-320W Modified Direct to Metal Acrylic Latex Coating Starting Point Formulation Low Gloss Vinyl/ABS Topcoat Clear Topcoat for Flexible Substrates Strippable Coating Sample Formulation A Unmodified Strippable Coating Sample Formulation B Lower Adhesion Strippable Coating Formulations Thickened with Ucar Polyphobe Rheology Modifiers Formula C Good Leveling Formula D High Build Strippable Coating for Plastic Substrates Strippable Coating Formulations Topcoat for Prefinished Hardboard Siding Water-Borne Alkyd/Melamine Wood Clearcoat Modification Waterborne Clear High Gloss Topcoat White Gloss Maintenance Topcoat White Gloss Topcoat Wood Topcoat Model Formulations Section 2. Coil Coatings Chromate Coil-Coating Primer Low-Sheen Coil-Coating Topcoat Medium-Gloss Coil-Coating Topcoat Strippable Coil Coating Section 3. Enamels Acrylic Emulsion Enamel-B&C K-Flex UD-320W Modified Synergistic Effects of Combining Nacorr with Anti-Corrosive Pigment in an Air Dry Water Reducible Alkyd Modified Acrylic Enamel Ancamide 2353 Fast Drying White Gloss Enamel Ancamide 2353 Low VOC White Gloss Enamel Cary Gloss White Enamel Clear Enamel (For Maximum Solvent and Abrasion Resistance) Gloss Safety Red Enamel Gloss Safety Yellow Enamel Gloss White Enamel Gloss White Enamel (Maximum Solvent and Abrasion Resistance) Green Air Dry Enamel for Flexible Substrates High-Hiding Eggshell Enamel MacGregor Gloss Black Enamel Pinehurst Gloss Green Enamel Self-Priming Interior Semi-Gloss Enamel Exterior Maintenance-Type Coating Semigloss Enamel Southern Pines Gloss White Enamel Spensol L54 Orange Enamel Waterborne Black Enamel Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-28A) Waterborne Blue Enamel Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-31G) Waterborne Dark Blue Enamel Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-31D) Waterborne Green Enamel Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-31F) Waterborne Orange Enamel Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula 3019-31I) Waterborne Red Enamel Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-31B) Waterborne Red Orange Enamel Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-31E) Waterborne Yellow Epoxy Enamel Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-31C) Whispering Pines Semigloss White Enamel Anquamine 401 1:1 White Gloss Enamel Anquamine 401/Solid Resin Dispersion 2:1 White Gloss Enamel Section 4. Enamels ù Baking Clear Bake Coating Phenolic Clear Bake Coating Clear High Gloss, Baking Finish Blue Metallic Urethane Enamel Experimental Water-Reducible Polyester Gloss White Baking Enamel Using Halox SZP-391 Waterborne Acrylic Bake Enamel Water Reducible Polyester Baking Enamel Spensol L54 White Baking Enamel 2-Component Waterborne System Section 5. Exterior Paints and Related Products Exterior Flat House Paint with ZnO Exterior Gloss White Exterior House Paint Exterior House Paint ù Tint Base Exterior Semigloss Exterior Semigloss Formulation Exterior Tint Base Formulation Exterior Trim Formulation Modified Vinyl Acrylic Paint Exterior Trim Formulation Exterior White Flat House Paint Exterior White Trim House Paint Good Quality White Exterior Flat Paint for Masonry Good Quality White Exterior Flat Paint for Wood Gregson Drive Gloss White High Quality Exterior Semi Gloss Paint High Sheen White House Paint Low VOC Exterior House Paint Quality Exterior Flat Formulation Quality Exterior Flat Paint Quality White Exterior Trim Paint Quality White House Paint with ZnO Urethane Fortified Porch & Deck Enamel Weather Barrier Formulation White Exterior Flat House Paint with Zinc Oxide White Roof Coating Section 6. Interior Paints and Related Products Clear High Gloss Varnish Fast-Dry Sealer Economy Flat Wall Paint Good Quality Interior Flat with <50g/L VOC High Quality Super Flat Interior Paint Interior Clear Wood Finish (Rhoplex CL-104/Sancure 815) Interior Sanding Sealer (Rhoplex CL-105) Interior Contractor Flat Interior Good Quality Flat for Roller and Brush Application Interior Good Quality Flat Interior Semigloss Formulation Interior Vinyl Acrylic Eggshell for Roller and Brush Application Interior Vinyl Acrylic Semigloss Intumescent Interior White Fire-Retardant Paint Low VOC Interior Flat Solvent Free Interior Satin Paint White Interior Eggshell Section 7. Lacquers Green Lacquer Foam Control with Agitan Additives in a High Gloss DIY Waterborne Lacquer White Lacquer Section 8. Primers Acrylic Latex Tannin Block Primer Using Halox BW-100 Alkyd Modified Latex Primer Ancamide 2353 Curing Agent Anti-Corrosive Primer Anquamine 401/Semi-Solid Epoxy Dispersion Lead and Chromate Free Red Iron Oxide Primer Anquamine 401/Solid Resin Dispersion Lead and Chromate Free Red Iron Oxide Primer Corrosion Inhibitive Primer Metal Wash Primer Cost Effective 2K Water-Base Epoxy Primer Using Halox SW-111 Dipping Primer Experimental General Purpose Tannin-Stain Resistant Water-Base Primer Using Halox Xtain A Experimental High Performance Tannin-Stain Resistant Water-Base Primer Using Halox Xtain A Experimental Waterbase Acrylic Red Iron Oxide Primer Exterior House Paint Primer Exterior House Paint Primer Based on Ucar Latex 163 General Purpose Latex Maintenance Primer General Purpose/Low Cost Water-Base Primer High Performance Bare Metal Primer High Performance Galvanized Metal Primer High Performance 2K Water-Base Epoxy Primer High Performance 2K Water-Base Epoxy Primer Using Halox SZP-391 High Solids Red Iron Oxide Epoxy Primer House Paint Primer Lead and Chromate Free Primer Lead and Chromate Free Red Iron Oxide Primer Lead and Chromate Free Waterborne Epoxy Primer Lead Based Primer Lead Silico Chromate Primer Low Sheen Gray Primer Non-Lead/Non-Chromate Primer Primer for Factory-Primer Hardboard Siding Primer 20323D Based on Phosguard J-0853 and 10 ES Wollastocoat Henkel's Waterpoxy 1401:701 System Primer 20323G Based on Phosguard J-0813 and 10 ES Wollastocoat Henkel's Waterpoxy 1401:701 System Primer 20596F Based on Heucophos ZPZ and 10 ES Wollastocoat Henkel's Waterpoxy 1401:701 System Primer 20596G Based on Heucophos ZMP and 10 ES Wollastocoat Henkel's Waterpoxy 1401:701 System Primer 21102E Based on Molycoat 212 and 10 AS Wollastocoat Henkel's Waterpoxy 1401:701 System Primer 21105H Based on Phosguard J-0815 and 10 ES Wollastocoat Henkel's Waterpoxy 1401:702 System Primer 21105I Based on Nalzin 2 and 10 ES Wollastocoat Henkel's Waterpoxy 1401:702 System Primer 21109C Based on Strontium Chromate and 10 ES Wollastocoat Henkel's Waterpoxy 1401:702 System Rapid Dry Waterborne Epoxy Primer Red Inhibitive Maintenance Primer Red Iron Oxide Corrosion Resistant Epoxy Primer (Two Component System) Red Iron Oxide Primer Red Iron Oxide Water Reducible Alkyd Primer Rust Inhibitive Chromate Primer Solvent Resistant, Water-Reducible Epoxy Primer TT-P-1975 Federal Specification Metal Primer Universal Primer Universal Primer Non-Lifting and High Salt Spray Resistance Water-Base Acrylic Universal Primer Using Halox SZP-391 & BW-100 Water-Base Acrylic Universal Primer Using Halox SZP-391 & Xtain A Waterborne Black Iron Oxide Primer Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-38A) Waterborne Red Iron Oxide Primer Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 2954-76A) Waterborne Red Oxide Epoxy Primer Waterborne Yellow Iron Oxide Primer Based on Epotuf 37-143/37-680 (Formula No. 3019-39B) Water Reducible Alkyd Yellow Iron Oxide Primer Using Halox SZP-391 Water Reducible Alkyd Yellow Iron Oxide Primer Using Halox CW-491 Water Reducible Epoxy-Ester Red Iron Oxide Primer Water Reducible Epoxy-Ester Red Iron Oxide Primer Using Halox CW-491 White, Corrosion Resistant Latex Primer White Inhibitive Maintenance Primer Section 9. Sealants and Related Compounds Ancamide 2353 Curing Agent Aluminum Mastic Clear Sealant High-Quality Exterior Latex Caulk Patching Compound (Brushing Grade) Patching Compound (Trowel Grade) Pigmented Caulk Formulation based on 2:1 Vinyl Acrylic/Acrylic Blend Premium Performance, Medium-Flexibility Caulk Sealant Application Translucent Caulk Formulation ASTM C-920 Pigmented Caulk Formulation Translucent Sealant Vinyl Acrylic Sealant Weather-Barrier Mastic Section 10. Stains Brown Wiping Stain Interior Wiping Stain (Emulsion E-2977) Stain Light Redwood Wiping Stain Stain Concentrate Tannin Stain Blocking Formulation Acrylic Tannin Stain-Blocking Primer Water Reducible Redwood Solid Color Stain Section 11. Miscellaneous Anquamine 401 Clear Coat Semi-Solid Epoxy Dispersion Anquamine 401 Clear Coat Solid Epoxy Dispersion Anquamine 401 Liquid Epoxy Clear Coat Aqueous Polyester-Urethane Pigment Dispersion Black Gloss Enamel Clear Barrier/Tie Coat for Vinyl Clear Tint Base FCA's for Waterborne Building Product Formulations Clear Waterborne Cement Sealer Waterborne Black Topcoat Exterior/Interior Block Filler High Solids Self Priming Alkyd Masonry Block Fill Masonry Blockfill Water Reducible Alkyd 2-Component Waterborne System Section 12. Trade Named Raw Materials Section 13. Suppliers' Addresses
Details
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer