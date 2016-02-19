Water and Related Land Resource Systems
1st Edition
IFAC Symposium, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A., 28-31 May 1980
Water and Related Land Resource Systems covers IFAC Symposium that aims to address resource problem, as well as methodologies and procedures for respective solutions. Consists of 60 chapters, the book is organized in sessions according to the technical program of the conference. The book first tackles multiobjective planning in water and land resources, which is followed by acquisition and analysis of surface water quality data. The next part covers hierarchical water resource planning and management models, while the succeeding part is about environmental and ecological aspects of water and land resources. The fifth session discusses the impact of energy development on water and land resources. Session VI covers modeling and systems identification problems in water resources, and Session VII covers acquisition and analysis of hydrologic data. The eighth session tackles ground water and its conjunctive use with surface water, while the next session talks about sedimentation and land management. The tenth session is about multiobjective planning in water and land resources. Predicting and forecasting models in water resources is the topic of Session XI, while Session XII discusses evaluation and calibration problem in water resource modeling. The closing chapter covers water and land issues in urban areas. Professionals whose work revolves around recourse management and researchers whose work is in line with natural resource will find great information in this book that will be relevant in their trade.
Plenary Session
Beyond Resource Systems
Session W1P. Multiobjective Planning in Water and Hand Resources I
A Man-Machine Interactive Approach to a Nonlinear Multiobjective Optimal Planning Problem on Water Management of a River Basin
New Multicriteria Methods for Physical Planning by Means of Multidimensional Scaling Techniques
Deterministic Equivalents for Use in Multiobjective, Stochastic Programming
An Interactive Procedure for Multiobjective Analysis of Water Resources Allocation
Session W2P. Acquisition and Analysis of Surface Water Quality Data
Time-Series Analysis and Regionalization of Water-Quality Data for the Eifel Region and Adjacent Lowlands, West Germany
Algae Concentration Analysis by Computer
Objective Determination of Low Flows in Water Quality Studies
The Management of the Distribution of Water Resources in the River Basin
Session W3P. Hierarchical Water Resource Planning and Management Models
A Hierarchical Optimization of a Wide Region Water Supply System with Transport Lags
Application of One-Level and Multilevel Methods for Developing Control Strategies for a Special Water Resources System
A Hierarchical-Multilevel Approach to the Development and Ranking of Systems in the Tanning Industry
Solution Coordination of the Model Systems of the Development Region Resources
Session W4P. Environmental and Ecological Aspects of Water and Land Resources
Estimating Effects of Flood Control Schemes on Salmon
Weed Management in the Peel Inlet of Western Australia
An Ecologic-Economic Model for Supporting Land-Marine Integrated Development-In the Case of the East Seto Inland Sea
A Method for Environmental Evaluation of Shoreland Management Alternatives
Session T1A. Impact of Energy Development on Water and Land Resources
Role of Water in Energy Development
Water and Energy Development in Southeastern Montana
Water for Energy: Ground Water Geothermal Heat Pumps
Session T2A. Modeling and Systems Identification Problems in Water Resources
Identification of a Lake Ecosystem (Aiguebelette, France)
Application of the ADAPT Geo-Based Modeling System in Urban and Regional Water Pollution Management: Case Studies in Casper, Wyoming and Northeast Ohio
Assessment of Uncertainty in Long Term Prediction Made through Mathematical Models
Ground Albedo Mapping from Remotely Sensed Earth's Imagery Data
Causality in Hydrologic Systems
Session T1P. Planning and Management of Water and Land Resources
Hydraulic Network and Tanks Optimal Design for Daily Regulation
The Economics of Water Management to Reduce Waterlogging
Planning and Design of Agricultural Drainage Systems under Uncertainty
Brahmaputra Canal Project
Session T2P. Acquisition and Analysis of Hydrologic Data
Hydrologic Network Design Methods and Shannon's Information Theory
Water Resource Studies in Australian Representative Basins
Drought Effect on Water Management and Limnology of Kainji Lake, Nigeria
Institutional Analysis Criteria for Water Supply Planning
Session T3P. Ground Water and Its Conjunctive Use with Surface Water
Planning Ground Water Supply Systems for Urban Growth: A Multilevel Perspective
Salt-Water Intrusion in a Coastal Aquifer
Inter-Active Modeling of the Aquifers near the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway
A Multi Level Stochastic Management Model for Optimal Conjunctive Use of Ground and Surface Water
Session T4P. Sedimentation and Land Management
Agricultural Aspects of a Systems Approach of the Water Management in the Netherlands
Systems Analysis of Water Demand in an Agricultural Region
Flood Damage Probability Evaluation
Effects of Reclamation on Fluvial Sediment in NE Oklahoma
Quantitative Aspects of Sediment Transportation Characteristics of Some Rumanian Watercourses
The Impact of Agricultural Practices on Water Resources
Session F1A. Multiobjective Planning in Water and Land Resources II
Model Development for Decision Making in Water Storage Planning
Low-Flow and Flood Control: Distributed versus Lumped Reservoir Model
A Regional Land-Use Program Combined with Water Quality Management and its Evaluation
Multiobjective Control of Nutrient Loading into a Lake
Session F2A. Predicting and Forecasting Models in Water Resources
Model Identification and Sampling Rate Analysis for Forecasting the Quality of Plant Intake Water
Inflow Forecast for Real-Time Reservoir Operation
Estimation and Control of Water Flow along a Moroccan Canal
A Comparison of Three Daily River Flow Forecasting Models
Session F1P. Evaluation and Calibration Problem in Water Resource Modeling
Estimation of Flow and Salinity Conditions for River Systems
Calibration Procedures Used with the National Weather Service River Forecast System
Corps of Engineers' Experience with Automatic Calibration of a Precipitation-Runoff Model
Comparison of Two Direct Search Algorithms Used in Calibration of Rainfall Runoff Models
Session F2P. Water and Land Issues in Urban Areas
Agency and Interest Group Interactions in Wild and Scenic Rivers Management Planning in California
Environmental Implicating of Warrigamba, a Dam for Water Supply of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
A Hierarchy of Simulation Models for Water Resource Planning on the U.K. Canal Network
Water Resources Planning Cost Estimating Tools
The Basis of Regulation of Water - The Problem of "Ownership" of Water in Hawaii'
