Water and Plant Disease
1st Edition
Description
Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume V: Water and Plant Disease presents a comprehensive treatment of the role of water deficits and excesses in the plant disease complex. This book highlights water relations of diseased plants and the effects of water stress induced by disease and environmental factors, along with water deficits related to disease and water stress as a predisposing factor in plant disease. This volume is organized into nine chapters and begins with an overview of the water relations of diseased plants, focusing on root, foliar, and shoot diseases, as well as vascular wilts. The following chapters examine the effects of water deficits on pathogen and host, the degree and duration of water deficits as predisposing factors in plant disease, and important abiotic diseases induced by water deficits and excess. The discussion then turns to water in relation to active and passive liberation of spores, as well as to the infection process. This book also explains soil moisture in relation to spread and survival of pathogens, the link between water and seed decay, field and storage fungi that affect seeds, and water in relation to wood deterioration. This volume concludes with a chapter on moisture as a factor in epidemiology and the forecasting of disease. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and investigators in fields such as botany, plant pathology, forestry, agriculture, and biology.
Table of Contents
1. Water Relations of Diseased Plants
I. Introduction
II. Solutes and Cell Water Relations
III. Root Diseases
IV. Vascular Wilts
V. Shoot Diseases
VI. Foliar Diseases
VII. Combined Effects of Water Stress Induced by Disease and Environment
VIII. Conclusions
References
2. Water Stress as a Predisposing Factor in Plant Disease
I. Introduction
II. Water Deficits Associated with Disease
III. Effect of Water Stress on the Pathogen
IV. Effect of Water Stress on the Host
V. Influence of Water Stress on Plant Diseases
VI. Control and Measurement of Water Deficits in Disease Research
VII. Degree of Water Stress as a Predisposing Factor
VIII. Duration of Water Stress as a Predisposing Factor
IX. Influence of Water Stress on Host Defense Responses
X. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Abiotic Diseases Induced by Unfavorable Water Relations
I. Introduction
II. Diseases Induced by Water Excesses
III. Diseases Induced by Water Deficits
IV. Diseases Induced by Alternating Stresses
References
4. Water and Spore Liberation
I. Introduction
II. Active Spore Liberation
III. Passive Spore Liberation
IV. Dry and Wet Air Spora
References
5. Water and the Infection Process
I. Introduction
II. Moisture and Spore Germination
III. Water Content of Spores
IV. Swelling or Shrinking of Spores during Germination
V. Moisture and Infection
VI. Sources of Moisture
VII. Manipulation of Water to Control Disease
References
6. Effect of Soil Moisture on Survival and Spread of Pathogens
I. Introduction
II. Fungal Response to Water Potential
III. Soil Water Content and Microbial Activity
References
7. Moisture and Seed Decay
I. Fungi and Seed Quality
II. Longevity of Seeds
III. Field Fungi
IV. Storage Fungi
V. Measurement of Moisture Content
References
8. Moisture and Deterioration of Wood
I. Introduction
II. Kinds of Deterioration
III. Organisms Responsible
IV. Measurement of Moisture Content
V. Distribution of Water in Wood
VI. Characteristics of Deteriorated Wood
VII. The Role of Moisture in Deterioration
VIII. Subsidiary Factors
IX. Prevention of Deterioration
X. Evaluation of Resistance to Deterioration
References
9. Moisture as a Factor in Epidemiology and Forecasting
I. Introduction
II. Forms of Moisture: Significance and Measurement
III. Moisture as a Factor in Epidemiology
IV. Moisture as a Factor in Forecasting
References
Author Index
Subject Index
