Water and Plant Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124241558, 9780323155175

Water and Plant Disease

1st Edition

Editors: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323155175
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1978
Page Count: 341
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume V: Water and Plant Disease presents a comprehensive treatment of the role of water deficits and excesses in the plant disease complex. This book highlights water relations of diseased plants and the effects of water stress induced by disease and environmental factors, along with water deficits related to disease and water stress as a predisposing factor in plant disease. This volume is organized into nine chapters and begins with an overview of the water relations of diseased plants, focusing on root, foliar, and shoot diseases, as well as vascular wilts. The following chapters examine the effects of water deficits on pathogen and host, the degree and duration of water deficits as predisposing factors in plant disease, and important abiotic diseases induced by water deficits and excess. The discussion then turns to water in relation to active and passive liberation of spores, as well as to the infection process. This book also explains soil moisture in relation to spread and survival of pathogens, the link between water and seed decay, field and storage fungi that affect seeds, and water in relation to wood deterioration. This volume concludes with a chapter on moisture as a factor in epidemiology and the forecasting of disease. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and investigators in fields such as botany, plant pathology, forestry, agriculture, and biology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Water Relations of Diseased Plants

I. Introduction

II. Solutes and Cell Water Relations

III. Root Diseases

IV. Vascular Wilts

V. Shoot Diseases

VI. Foliar Diseases

VII. Combined Effects of Water Stress Induced by Disease and Environment

VIII. Conclusions

References

2. Water Stress as a Predisposing Factor in Plant Disease

I. Introduction

II. Water Deficits Associated with Disease

III. Effect of Water Stress on the Pathogen

IV. Effect of Water Stress on the Host

V. Influence of Water Stress on Plant Diseases

VI. Control and Measurement of Water Deficits in Disease Research

VII. Degree of Water Stress as a Predisposing Factor

VIII. Duration of Water Stress as a Predisposing Factor

IX. Influence of Water Stress on Host Defense Responses

X. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Abiotic Diseases Induced by Unfavorable Water Relations

I. Introduction

II. Diseases Induced by Water Excesses

III. Diseases Induced by Water Deficits

IV. Diseases Induced by Alternating Stresses

References

4. Water and Spore Liberation

I. Introduction

II. Active Spore Liberation

III. Passive Spore Liberation

IV. Dry and Wet Air Spora

References

5. Water and the Infection Process

I. Introduction

II. Moisture and Spore Germination

III. Water Content of Spores

IV. Swelling or Shrinking of Spores during Germination

V. Moisture and Infection

VI. Sources of Moisture

VII. Manipulation of Water to Control Disease

References

6. Effect of Soil Moisture on Survival and Spread of Pathogens

I. Introduction

II. Fungal Response to Water Potential

III. Soil Water Content and Microbial Activity

References

7. Moisture and Seed Decay

I. Fungi and Seed Quality

II. Longevity of Seeds

III. Field Fungi

IV. Storage Fungi

V. Measurement of Moisture Content

References

8. Moisture and Deterioration of Wood

I. Introduction

II. Kinds of Deterioration

III. Organisms Responsible

IV. Measurement of Moisture Content

V. Distribution of Water in Wood

VI. Characteristics of Deteriorated Wood

VII. The Role of Moisture in Deterioration

VIII. Subsidiary Factors

IX. Prevention of Deterioration

X. Evaluation of Resistance to Deterioration

References

9. Moisture as a Factor in Epidemiology and Forecasting

I. Introduction

II. Forms of Moisture: Significance and Measurement

III. Moisture as a Factor in Epidemiology

IV. Moisture as a Factor in Forecasting

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
341
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155175

About the Editor

T.T. Kozlowski

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.