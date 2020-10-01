Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Cutting Edge Molecular Tools, Techniques and Applied Aspects
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Cutting edge molecular tools, techniques and applied aspects in wastewater treatment. Wastewater Treatment reports the new findings in the existing molecular biology strategies with their limitations and challenges and their potential application to remove environmental pollutants through the advancements made in cutting edge tools. It also introduces the new trends and advances in environmental bioremediation with thorough discussion of recent developments in this field by an application of cutting edge molecular tools.
Key Features
- Describes application of different Omic tools in Waste water treatment plants (WWTPs)
- Describes the role of microorganisms in WWTPs
- Points out the reuse of treated wastewater through emerging technologies
- Includes the recovery of resources from wastewater
- Emphasizes on cutting edge molecular tools
Readership
Engineers, scientists and managers who require an excellent introduction and basic knowledge to the principles of molecular biology or molecular genomics in the area of waste water treatment. Students on Environmental Biotechnology/Microbiology. Different professionals working or interested in the Environmental Microbiology, Boremediation or Environmental Genomics field
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Current treatment technologies available for different types of waste water.
3. Biological waste water treatment technology; advancement and drawbacks
4. Biological waste water treatment plants (WWTPs) for industrial waste water
5. Hurdles in waste water treatment plants performance optimization
6. Role of microorganisms in performance optimization of WWTPs
7. Molecular tools for microbial diversity analysis
8. Introduction of genome-enabled molecular tools in waste water treatment
9. Application of omic tools for microbial community structure and function analysis
10. Application of Meta-genomics in waste water treatment
11. Application of Meta-proteomic in waste water treatment
12. Application of Meta-transcriptomics in waste water treatment
13. Application of Metabolomics in waste water treatment
14. Reuse of treated wastewater through emerging technologies
15. Case Study
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128218815
About the Editor
Maulin Shah
Maulin P. Shah, currently Chief Scientist & Head – Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab at Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India, has served as an Assistant Professor at Godhra, Gujarat University in 2001. He has more than 160 research publication in highly reputed national and international journals. He is an active Editorial Board Member in 75 highly reputed Journal’s in the field of Environmental & Biological Sciences. ”. He has been appointed as an Editor-in-Chief in two journals viz. (1) Research Journal of Microbiology & (2) Journal of Biotechnology and Biomaterials. His work has been focused to assess the impact of industrial pollution on microbial diversity of wastewater following cultivation dependant and cultivation independent analysis. His major work involves isolation, screening, identification and Genetic Engineering of high impact of Microbes for the degradation of hazardous materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist and Head, Industrial Waste Water Research Lab, Division of Applied and Environmental Microbiology Lab, Enviro Technology Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India
Angana Sarkar
Prof. Angana Sarkar pursued her graduation in Agricultural Engineering from Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswasvidyalaya, West Bengal, India, followed by post-graduation in Biotechnology & Biochemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India 2008. Later, she completed her Ph.D. in Environmental Biotechnlogy from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India. Subsequently she joined National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India in the year 2015 as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biotechnology & Medical Engineering. Her research area is mainly focused on (i) Pollutant detection using biosensors, (ii) Groundwater bioremediation, (iii) Waste water (domestic and industrial) treatment (iv) Solid waste management by bio-refinery approach to produce environmental waste to value like bioethanol, pigment, biofertilizars etc. and (iv) Hydrocarbon and other organic pollutants degradation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural Engineering from Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswasvidyalaya, West Bengal, India
Sukhendu Mandal
Prof. Sukhendu Mandal pursued his graduation in basic sciences from Suri Vidyasagar College,West Bengal, India, followed by post-graduation in Microbiology from Viswa Bharti University, India 2000. Later, he completed his Ph.D. in Microbiology from Bose Institute, West Bengal, India. Subsequently he joined Waksman Institute, New Jersey, USA, where he perused his post doc in the year 2012. Presently he is working as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology, Calcutta University, West Bengal, India. His research areas are mainly focused on Antimicrobial drug discovery specially again MDR pathogens, Bacterial remediation of environmental wastes, Interaction of endophytic and rhizospheric bacteria with plants, Role of alternate sigma factors in Mycobacterial gene expression., Bacterial genomics, Environmental Pollutants remediation strategy, Bacterial Taxonomy and molecular systematics. He is also serving as a reviewer in various journals of national and international repute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Suri Vidyasagar College, West Bengal, India