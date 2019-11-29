Wastewater Treatment Residues as Resources for Biorefinery Products and Energy
1st Edition
Description
Wastewater Treatment Residues as Resources for Biorefinery Products and Energy reviews wastewater treatment processes and the use of residues. The viability of end use processes for residues, such as incineration, cement additives, agricultural fertilizers, and methane production are reviewed and analyzed, as are new processes for the use of residues within a fuels production system, such as pyrolysis, hydrothermal liquefaction and syngas. Specialized chapters discuss fractionation of biomass, the production of compounds from volatile fatty acids that conceptually proceed from the anaerobic acidogenesis of residues, and a final analysis of the overall productivity and viability that can be expected from these production schemes.
Key Features
- Discusses processes for the production of high value-added products and energy development from sludge
- Provides value-added technologies for resource utilization in wastewater systems
- Outlines sustainability assessments and comparisons of technologies and processes
Readership
Chemical engineers and scientists who would like to assess the field rapidly. Systems integrators for cities and municipalities looking to add value to waste recovery. Policy makers looking to understand the viability of new proposed technologies in resource recovery within a wastewater biorefinery concept
Table of Contents
I. Wastewater Treatment as a Process and a Resource
1. Waste as a resource
Barbara Zeschmar-Lahl
2. Wastewater treatment processes and characterization of wastewaters, sludge and treated waters
Fernando Martinez
II. Current Approaches to Disposition and Utilization of Wastewater Treatment Residue
3. Reduction of waste mass by incineration
Harald Schonberger
4. Additives for the cement and ceramics industries
José Luis Galvez
5. Anaerobic digestion for methane and hydrogen production
Angel Fernandez Mohedano
6. TEA, LCA and EA of wastewater and sludge treatment systems
Gumersindo Feijoo Costa
III. Technologies for Wastewater Sludge Utilization and Energy Production
7. Hydrothermal liquefaction of sludge and biomass residues
Douglas Elliott
8. Carbonization of sludge
Angel Fernandez Mohedano
9. Pyrolysis of sludge and biomass residues
Antonio Soria-Verdugo
10. Fuel cells and other emerging technologies
Zhen He and Shuai Luo
11. TEA, LCA and EA of sludge thermochemical treatment systems
Jovita Moreno
IV. New Technologies for Wastewater Treatment and Value-Added Product Development
A - Holistic water treatment and biomass generation
12. Wastewater treatment and biomass generation with algae
Raul Munoz Sr.
13. Purple phototrophic bacteria as a novel driver to circular economy in wastewater treatment
Daniel Puyol
14. Metals recovery from wastewater by microbial electrochemical technologies
Abraham Esteve-Núñez
15. Production of Biodiesel from Floatable Waste Water Scum
Roger Ruan
B - Value-added products from wastewater sludge and biomass
16. Technologies for fractionation of waste residues and resource recovery
Lucia Rodriguez-Freire
17. Production of single-cell proteins from organic matter and residual nitrogen
Tim Hülsen
18. Acidogenesis and chain elongation for bioproducts development
Mercedes Ballesteros
19. Transformation of organic contamination from wastewater into bioplastics (poly-hydroxy-alkanoate) by microorganisms
Anuska Mosquera-Corral
20. C - Life Cycle and Technoeconomic Analyses of new target industries for diversification of wastewater residues
Javier Dufour
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 29th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162040
About the Author
Jose Antonio Olivares
Editor-in-Chief of the scientific journal Algal Research and the current Chair of the International Conference for Algal Biomass, Biofuels and Bioproducts (AlgalBBB), which he has helped organize since its inception in 2010. He retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2015 where he last served as Division Leader for the Bioscience Division. In this position, Dr. Olivares provided strategic, technical and operational management for all activities within the Division. Major focus areas for the 150 staff within the Division included a long-standing efforts in biosecurity, biosurveillance, and public health security. New areas of growth included bioenergy and biome science. He also served as the Executive Director of the National Alliance for Advanced Biofuels and Bioproducts, a consortium of over 30 institutions awarded a $49M program by DOE-EERE along with $20M of cost share from industry and academia. Previously he served in several program and technical management positions at Los Alamos National Laboratory, including Biofuels Program Manager and acting Division Leader for Chemistry. In these positions he was responsible for developing strategic direction for science programs, operations, and leading specific program development efforts. Dr. Olivares has extensive experience with private industry and has served as a consultant for several small companies and government agencies. Dr. Olivares continues to serve as a program reviewer and consultant on a call basis. In 2017, he served as guest scientist with IMDEA Energy and Universidad Rey Juan Carlos under a six month “Catedra de Excelencia” funded by the Community of Madrid, Spain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Guest Scientist, IMDEA Energy and Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Spain
Javier Dufour
Head of the Systems Analysis Unit at IMDEA Energy Institute and Full Professor at Rey Juan Carlos University (Spain). His areas of interest are focused on process definition, simulation and optimization; life cycle sustainability assessment; energy modelling and roadmapping applied to different renewable energy systems and clean technologies. He is author of more than 75 scientific papers and 3 patents. He is Chairman of the Spanish Life Cycle Assessment Network (esLA) and Operating Agent of IEA-HIA Task 36 “Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment of Hydrogen Energy Systems”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Systems Analysis Unit, IMDEA Energy Institute and Associate and Professor, Rey Juan Carlos University, Spain
Daniel Puyol
He is postdoctoral researcher in the University Rey Juan Carlos (URJC). He was holder of a Fulbright fellowship during two years in the University of Arizona (USA). He has also conducted Research in the University Autonoma of Madrid (Spain) for eight years and in the Advanced Water Management Centre of the University of Queensland (Australia) for one year. He is an active member of the International Water Association (IWA), the Water Environment Federation (WEF) and the Spanish Royal Society of Chemistry (RSEQ). He is Associate Editor of Frontiers In Microbiology, Frontiers In Environmental Science and Frontiers In Bioengineering and Biotechnology, and expert referee of the H2020 Program and of the Spanish National Agency of Evaluation and Prospective (ANEP). His research is focused on the application of novel biotechnologies for energy and resource recovery from wastewater and solid waste. He is scientific leader of two research lines in the URJC related to resource recovery from wastewater using purple phototrophic bacteria and energy recovery by anaerobic digestion processes. He has been a researcher in 18 projects, 4 of them as principal investigator, has published more than 38 scientific papers and participated in more than 32 conferences and congresses (H Index of 12).
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, University Rey Juan Carlos, Spain
Juan Antonio Melero
Juan Antonio Melero studied chemistry in Complutense University of Madrid (1988-1993) and received his Ph D. in 1998 working on the synthesis and applications of zeolitic materials for redox and acid-catalyzed reactions. He undertook a postdoctoral research in the group of Prof. G. Stucky and B. F Chmelka at California University in Santa Barbara for one year working on the synthesis and applications of organically modified mesostructured materials. Currently, he is Full Professor in Chemical Engineering at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. His research is focused on the synthesis and characterization of porous solids with enhanced properties and their catalytic application in Fine Chemistry, Environmental Catalysis and Biomass Valorization. He has written around 100 scientific articles and several book chapters on these subjects in international journals and participated in more than 40 research projects supported by public and private institutions. He is leader-researcher of several active projects related with wastewater treatment and the design of sustainable processes for the transformation of biomass into fuels and bio-products. He has an H index of 34 (April, 2016).
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor in Chemical Engineering at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos