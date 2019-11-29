Wastewater Treatment Residues as Resources for Biorefinery Products and Biofuels

I. Wastewater Treatment as a Process and a Resource

1. Waste as a resource

Barbara Zeschmar-Lahl

2. Wastewater treatment processes and characterization of wastewaters, sludge and treated waters

Fernando Martinez

II. Current Approaches to Disposition and Utilization of Wastewater Treatment Residue

3. Reduction of waste mass by incineration

Harald Schonberger

4. Additives for the cement and ceramics industries

José Luis Galvez

5. Anaerobic digestion for methane and hydrogen production

Angel Fernandez Mohedano

6. TEA, LCA and EA of wastewater and sludge treatment systems

Gumersindo Feijoo Costa

III. Technologies for Wastewater Sludge Utilization and Energy Production

7. Hydrothermal liquefaction of sludge and biomass residues

Douglas Elliott

8. Carbonization of sludge

Angel Fernandez Mohedano

9. Pyrolysis of sludge and biomass residues

Antonio Soria-Verdugo

10. Fuel cells and other emerging technologies

Zhen He and Shuai Luo

11. TEA, LCA and EA of sludge thermochemical treatment systems

Jovita Moreno

IV. New Technologies for Wastewater Treatment and Value-Added Product Development

A - Holistic water treatment and biomass generation

12. Wastewater treatment and biomass generation with algae

Raul Munoz Sr.

13. Purple phototrophic bacteria as a novel driver to circular economy in wastewater treatment

Daniel Puyol

14. Metals recovery from wastewater by microbial electrochemical technologies

Abraham Esteve-Núñez

15. Production of Biodiesel from Floatable Waste Water Scum

Roger Ruan

B - Value-added products from wastewater sludge and biomass

16. Technologies for fractionation of waste residues and resource recovery

Lucia Rodriguez-Freire

17. Production of single-cell proteins from organic matter and residual nitrogen

Tim Hülsen

18. Acidogenesis and chain elongation for bioproducts development

Mercedes Ballesteros

19. Transformation of organic contamination from wastewater into bioplastics (poly-hydroxy-alkanoate) by microorganisms

Anuska Mosquera-Corral

20. C - Life Cycle and Technoeconomic Analyses of new target industries for diversification of wastewater residues

Javier Dufour