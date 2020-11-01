Wastewater Treatment and Reuse - Lessons Learned in Technological Developments and Management Issues, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Treatment options for the direct reuse of reclaimed water in developing countries
Tamires Lima Da Silva, Rodrigo Máximo Sánchez Román, João Gabriel Thomaz Queluz and Talita Aparecida Pletsch
2. Water reuse in India: Current perspective and future potential
Arun Kumar and Kirti Goyal
3. Water reuse practices, solutions and trends at international
Sylvain Donnaz
4. Impact of the use of treated wastewater for agricultural need: Behavior of organic micropollutants in soil, transfer to crops, and related risks
Lapo Renai,Francesca Tozzi,Leonardo Checchini and Massimo Del Bubba
5. Environmental risks of sewage sludge reuse in agriculture
Elisabet Marti, Victoria Osorio, Marta Llorca, Lidia Paredes and Meritxell Gros
6. Modeling tools for risk management in reclaimed wastewater reuse systems: Focus on contaminants of emerging concern (CECs)
Riccardo Delli Compagni, Marco Gabrielli, Fabio Polesel, Andrea Turolla, Stefan Trapp, Luca Vezzaro and Manuela Antonelli
7. Feasibility evaluation in reclaimed water reuse projects through the analysis of some case studies
Paola Verlicchi and Giacomo Zanni
Description
Wastewater Treatment and Reuse - Lessons Learned in Technological Developments and Management Issues, Volume 6 explores a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies.
Key Features
- Covers a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies
- Includes contributions from an international board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews
Readership
Students and professionals from both soil science and land management fields, professionals in Geography, Ecology, Environmental Science, Spatial planning, Agriculture, Agronomy, Biology and Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323856843
About the Serial Volume Editor
Paola Verlicchi
Paola Verlicchi is at University of Ferrara, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ferrara, Italy
