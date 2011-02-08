Waste
1st Edition
A Handbook for Management
Waste: A Handbook for Management gives the broadest, most complete coverage of waste in our society. The book examines a wide range of waste streams, including:
- Household waste (compostable material, paper, glass, textiles, household chemicals, plastic, water, and e-waste)
- Industrial waste (metals, building materials, tires, medical, batteries, hazardous mining, and nuclear)
- Societal waste (ocean, military, and space)
- The future of landfills and incinerators
Covering all the issues related to waste in one volume helps lead to comparisons, synergistic solutions, and a more informed society. In addition, the book offers the best ways of managing waste problems through recycling, incineration, landfill and other processes.
- Co-author Daniel Vallero interviewed on NBC's Today show for a segment on recycling
- Scientific and non-biased overviews will assist scientists, technicians, engineers, and government leaders
- Covers all main types of waste, including household, industrial, and societal
- Strong focus on management and recycling provides solutions
Environmental scientists and engineers as well as government officials, waste managers, technicians, and maintenance personnel working in the waste industry.
Introduction
Chapter 1. Trends in Waste Management
1. Introduction
2. The Catalyst for Change
3. Sustainable Development: The Context for Recycling
4. Implementation and Progress
5. Interpretations
Chapter 2. Green Engineering and Sustainable Design Aspects of Waste Management
1. Introduction
2. Paradigm Evolution
3. Life Cycle Assessment
4. Sustainability
5. Conclusions
Chapter 3. Regulation of Wastes
1. Introduction
2. The Growth of Environmental Regulations
3. Solid and Hazardous Wastes Legislation
4. Clean Air Legislation
5. Water Quality Legislation
6. Environmental Product and Consumer Protection Laws
7. Waste Regulations in Other Countries
8. Conclusions
Chapter 4. Waste Collection
1. Introduction
2. Materials Collected
3. Collection Systems
4. Modelling Problems and Methods
5. Data Requirements for Modelling
6. Example Studies
7. Conclusion
Introduction
Chapter 5. Mine Waste
1. Origins and Quantities of Mine Waste
2. Waste Characteristics
3. Storage of Fine-Grained Wastes
4. Water Balances for Mine Waste Storages
5. Safety of Mine Waste Storage Structures During Their Operational Lifetime
6. Decommissioning, Closing and Rehabilitating Tailings, and Other Mine Waste Storages
7. Summary
Chapter 6. Metal Waste
1. Introduction
2. Scrap Metals
3. Management of Metal Waste
4. Metal Containing Raw Materials for Recycling
5. Machinery and Processes for Scrap Treatment
6. Conclusion
Chapter 7. Radioactive Waste Management
1. Introduction
2. Nuclear Waste Treatment and Processing
3. Geologic Disposal
4. Conclusions
Chapter 8. Municipal Waste Management
1. Introduction
2. Definition of MSW
3. MSW Management
4. MSW Generation
5. MSW Composition
6. Treatment and Disposal
7. Waste Management and Climate Change
8. MSW Management in Islands and Marine Pollution
9. Introduction to MSW Policy and Legislation
Chapter 9. Wastewater
1. Introduction
2. High-Tech Systems for Reuse of Wastewater and Nutrients
3. Urine Diversion with Flush Sanitation
4. Dry Sanitation/Low-Cost Solutions
5. Conclusions
Chapter 10. Recovered Paper
1. Introduction
2. Types of Recovered Paper
3. Processing of Recovered Paper
4. Barriers to Recovered Paper Use
5. Conclusions
Chapter 11. Glass Waste
1. The Glass Industry
2. Glass Reuse
3. Container Glass Recycling Processes
4. The Future of Glass Recycling
5. Conclusion
Chapter 12. Textile Waste
1. Introduction
2. Technological, Economical, and Ecological Background
3. Textile Waste Treatment Scenarios
4. Discussion
Chapter 13. Chemicals in Waste: Household Hazardous Waste
1. Introduction
2. Sources of HHW
3. Types and Quantities of HHW
4. Collection and Disposal Routes
5. Environmental and Health Risks
6. Waste Legislation
7. Management
8. Conclusions
Chapter 14. Reusing Nonhazardous Industrial Waste Across Business Clusters
1. Introduction
2. Status of NHIW
3. Industrial Symbiosis
4. The Pattern of Industrial Symbiosis
Chapter 15. Construction Waste
1. Introduction
2. Concepts and Definitions
3. Construction Waste Composition and Quantification
4. Construction Waste Source Evaluation
5. Construction Waste Management and Minimisation Approaches
6. Construction Waste Management and Minimisation: The UK Context
7. Discussion and Conclusions
Chapter 16. Thermal Waste Treatment
1. Introduction
2. Incineration
3. Types of Thermal Units
4. Thermal Optimization
5. Other Thermal Technologies
6. Conclusions
Chapter 17. Thermochemical Treatment of Plastic Solid Waste
1. Introduction
2. Technologies for PSW Management
3. Concluding Remarks
Chapter 18. Air Pollution
1. Introduction
2. Air Pollution
3. Scale of the Problem
4. Air Quality
5. Air Pollution Control
6. Air Quality Management
7. Conclusions
Chapter 19. Ocean Pollution
1. Introduction
2. Sources of Pollutants to Coastal Environments
3. Trace Metals
4. Organic Waste
Chapter 20. Electronic Waste
1. Introduction
2. Management of Electronic Waste
3. Disassembly of Electronic Waste
4. Recycling Technology of Electronic Waste
5. Environmental and Health Perspectives Related to Electronic Waste Recycling Activities
6. Conclusions
Chapter 21. Tyre Recycling
1. Introduction
2. The Tyre: The Raw Material for Recycling
3. Management of Post-Consumer Tyres
4. Material Recycling: Treatments and Technologies
5. Materials Outputs
6. Traditional and Evolving Markets
7. Applications and Products
8. Energy Recovery
9. The Future
Chapter 22. Battery Waste
1. Introduction
2. Historical Use of Lead
3. Lead-Acid Battery Life Cycle
4. LAB Recycling Rate
5. Opportunities for Lead Recovery
6. Conclusions
Chapter 23. Medical Waste
1. Introduction
2. Regulations
3. Definitions of RMW and HCW
4. Example of Volume of Regulated Facilities in the US State of Michigan
5. Regulated Facilities and Types of Medical Waste Generated
6. Approved Methods of Treatment for Medical Waste (United States and Europe)
7. Conclusions and Future Considerations
Chapter 24. Agricultural Waste and Pollution
1. Introduction
2. Agricultural Waste
3. Agricultural Pollution
4. Agriculture and Irrigation
5. Agriculture and Salinization
6. Agriculture and Fertilizers
7. Agriculture and Biocides
8. Agricultural Waste Management
9. Agriculture and Climate Change
10. Agriculture and Biotechnology
11. The Way Forward
Chapter 25. Military Solid and Hazardous Wastes—Assessment of Issues at Military Facilities and Base Camps
1. Introduction
2. Facilities
3. Waste Management for Base Camps During Expeditionary, Contingency, and Full Spectrum Operations
Chapter 26. Space Waste
1. Introduction
2. The Current Orbital Debris Environment
3. Counter Measures
4. Future Orbital Debris Population and Active Debris Removal
5. Conclusions
Chapter 27. Hazardous Wastes
1. Introduction
2. Managing Hazardous Wastes
3. Treatment Technologies
4. Abandoned Disposal Sites
5. Conclusions
Chapter 28. Thermal Pollution
1. Introduction
2. Cumulative Effects of Thermal Pollution
3. Thermochemical Pollution
4. Conclusions
Chapter 29. Land Pollution
1. Introduction
2. The Land Ethic
3. The Complaint Paradigm
4. Addressing Land Pollution
5. Characterizing Land Pollution
6. Habitat Loss and Destruction
7. Waste Sites
8. Best Practices
9. Conclusions
Introduction
Chapter 30. Landfills – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
1. Dumps, Tips, Landfills and Sanitary Landfills
2. Generation and Characteristics of MSW
3. The Generation of Gas in Landfilled MSW
4. The Generation and Pollution Potential of Leachate
5. The Safety and Stability of Dumps and Landfills
6. Conclusion
Chapter 31. Pollution Management and Responsible Care
1. Introduction
2. Responsible Care
3. Toxic Release Inventory
4. Emission Factors
5. Preparing Emissions Inventories
6. Responsible Stewardship
Chapter 32. Risk Assessment, Management, and Accountability
1. Introduction
2. Risk Estimation
3. Success in Waste Management
4. Making Decisions
5. Exposure Estimation
6. Direct Risk Calculations
7. Risk-Based Cleanup Standards
8. Communication
9. Conclusions
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 8th February 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814760
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123814753
Trevor Letcher
Trevor M Letcher is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is a past Director of the International Association of Chemical Thermodynamics and his research involves the thermodynamics of liquid mixtures and energy from landfill. He was awarded the South African Chemical Institute’s Gold medal in 1999 and in 2000 he was awarded the South African Gold medal by the South African Association for the Advancement of Science. He has published over 250 papers in peer review journals and has edited, co-edited and written eleven books in his research and related fields. His latest books include Unraveling Environmental Disasters (2012), Materials for a Sustainable Future (2012), Waste (2011), Heat Capacities (2010), Climate Change (2009) and Future Energy (2008).
Emeritus Professor, School of Chemistry, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa
Daniel Vallero
Dr. Daniel A. Vallero is an internationally recognized expert in environmental science and engineering. His four decades of research, teaching and professional experience in hazardous waste engineering and management have addressed a wide range of human health risk and ecological issues, from global climate change to the release of hazardous wastes. His research has advanced the state-of-the-science of air and water pollution measurement, models of potential exposures to chemicals in consumer products, and environmental impact assessments. He established the Engineering Ethics program and is a key collaborator in the Responsible Conduct of Research Program at Duke University. These programs introduce students, from first-year through PhD, to the complex relationships between science, technology and societal demands on the engineer. The lessons learned from the cases in this book are a fundamental part of Duke’s preparation of its future engineers to address the ethical dilemmas likely to be encountered during the careers of the next generation engineers. Dr. Vallero received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Science in City & Regional Planning from SIU, a Masters in Civil & Environmental Engineering (Environmental Health Sciences) from the University of Kansas, and a PhD in Civil & Environmental Engineering from Duke.
Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA