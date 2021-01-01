Waste to Renewable Biohydrogen

Michael Evan Goodsite is a civil- and environmental engineering full professor and the Interim Director of The INSTITUTE FOR MINERAL AND ENERGY RESOURCES (IMER) and the Director of the UoA Industry Engagement Priority for Energy, Mining and Resources (Reporting to the Provost in this role). He is Seconded from his role as Head of the School of Civil, Environmental and Mining Engineering. He was formerly also Head (ad interim) of the Australian School of Petroleum (ASP) which is now ASPER and Director of Commercialisation for ECMS. Professor Goodsite has public and private leadership experience. The elected Regional Council of Southern Denmark appointed him as the Region of Southern Denmark’s Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for Regional Development. A portfolio that included Regional business development, environment and natural resources. An experienced Board member: he currently is appointed by the Danish Minister of Energy to the Board of the Danish National Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Programme (EUDP) as well as other associations and businesses. His international university service includes Special Advisor to the Peking University Centre for Natural Resource Economics, China; Adjunct Professor to the University of Iceland and Honorary Senior Research Fellow to the Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP) in Stockholm, Sweden. His research interests: climate adaptation, green building and planning and as a fmr. military officer and Director of the US Army Cyber Counterintelligence Activity he researches operational efficiency/“green defense”. He is chair of the ECMS In Situ Resource Utilisation (ISRU) initiative, which evolved into a UofA Centre for Sustainable Planetary and Space Resources, where he leads the mineral extractive module. Professor Goodsite is an expert evaluator/assessor for national and international research programs.