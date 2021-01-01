Waste to Renewable Biohydrogen
1st Edition
Volume 1: Advances in Theory and Experiments
Description
Waste to Renewable Biohydrogen provides a comprehensive overview of the advances, processes and technologies for waste treatment to hydrogen production. Its first part introduces and compares the most widely adopted and most promising technologies, such as dark fermentation, thermochemical and photosynthetic processes. In this part, potential estimation, feedstock pretreatment and each individual systems element are examined. The second part of the book delves into modeling and simulation methodologies for the design and optimization of different processes and systems. The application of computational fluid dynamics and artificial neural networks is demonstrated as well. Finally, part three goes into economic, environmental and sustainability implications of waste-to-biohydrogen systems. It covers several techniques for cost-benefit analysis, techno-economic analysis, life cycle assessment, sustainability ranking and supply chain design, ending on a look into future trends and pathways for the commercial deployment of the conversion of wastes into biohydrogen in industrial scale.
Waste to Renewable Biohydrogen’s threefold coverage, spanning technology, systems modeling and sustainability, offers a well-rounded reference that supports decision-making of energy researchers and industry practitioners alike. Graduate students, early career researchers and waste management professionals also find here a thorough introduction to the topic and its surrounding issues.
Key Features
- Covers advanced waste-to-biohydrogen technologies, numerical simulation models, economic analysis, environmental
performances and sustainable supply chains
- Discusses the economic, technical, environmental and social performances of different technology pathways, including
their life cycle analysis and techno-economic assessment
- Explores modeling methodologies for optimization and upscaling of sustainable technologies and systems.
- Includes comparison and case studies of different kinds of feedstock
Readership
Energy research scientists and engineers in academia and industry involved in waste-to-energy and bioenergy. Graduate students, early career researchers and waste management professionals and researchers
Table of Contents
Part I Introduction, Experiments, Technologies and Processes
1. Sustainable Waste Management and Biohydrogen Potential Estimation
2. Waste to Biohydrogen: Potential and Feasibility
3. Waste to Biohydrogen: Progress, Challenges and Prospect
4. Comparisons of Biohydrogen Production Technologies and Processes
5. Waste Pre-treatment Technologies for Hydrogen Production
6. Advances of Dark Fermentation Hydrogen Production Technologies
7. Thermochemical Processes for Biohydrogen Production
8. Photosynthetic Hydrogen Production Bacteria Breeding Technologies
9. Photosynthetic Biological Hydrogen Production Reactors, Systems and Process Optimization
10. Photosynthetic Coupling Characteristics of Biological Hydrogen Production System
11. Photosynthetic Thermal Effect of Biological Hydrogen Production System
12.Scale-up and deisgn of biohydrogen production reactor from laboratory-scale to industrial-scale
Part II Numerical Models for Simulation and Optimization
13 Modelling of Biohydrogen Production System by Dark Fermentation
14. Numerical Simulation for Photosynthetic Biological Hydrogen System
15. CFD Simulation, Design and Optimization for Biohydrogen Systems
16. Artificial Neural Networks for Modeling of Biohydrogen Production Systems
Part III Economic, Environmental and Sustainability Implications
17. Cost-Benefit Analysis of waste-to-biohydrogen systems
18. Techno-economic analysis of biohydrogen production from waste
19. Life cycle assessment of waste-to-biohydrogen systems
20. Multi-criteria sustainability ranking of waste-to-biohydrogen systems
21. Sustainable Supply Chain Design for waste to biohydrogen
22. Outlook of Biohydrogen from Waste: Quo Vadis?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216590
About the Editors
Quanguo Zhang
Quanguo Zhang is former Vice President and doctoral supervisor of the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at Henan Agricultural University, China. He has been engaged in teaching and research work in the scientific field of biogas and biomass energy for a long time, having implemented projects from National Natural Science Foundation, 863 Hi-tech Project, Doctoral Program Foundation of State Education Ministry, among others. Fifteen of his research projects have won the provincial science and technology awards and he holds 11 national patents. He has also published more than 200 papers in these fields. Prof. Zhang has produced some original results with internationally significant effects on photo-fermentative bio-hydrogen production, biogas engineering, and high efficiency combustion of biomass. The self-inventive auxiliary heating container type biogas engineering technology he developed won the 12th Chinese Patent Award of Excellence and has successfully achieved industrial scale, generating great economic and social benefits.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Vice President and Doctoral Supervisor of the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at Henan Agricultural University, China
Chao He
Chao He is Associate Professor and deputy director of the Department of Energy and Environmental Engineering in the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at Henan Agricultural University, China. He has been engaged in teaching and research work in the scientific field of biogas and biomass energy for a long time, has implemented 1 project from National Natural Science Foundation of China and 3 Henan science and technology projects of China. He has also published more than 40 papers in his field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Deputy Director of the Department of Energy and Environmental Engineering in the College of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at Henan Agricultural University, China
Jingzheng Ren
Dr. Jingzheng Ren is currently Assistant Professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong SAR, P.R. China. He is also Adjunct Associate Professor at University of Southern Denmark. His research mainly focuses on operations management for energy, environment, and sustainability, including multicriteria decision-making methods, life cycle sustainability assessment, process system engineering, artificial intelligence and circular economy, etc. He has published more than 140 journal papers, 7 edited books and 30 book chapters. Many of his papers have been selected as the Essential Science Indicators top 1% highly cited papers or identified and highlighted as the Key Scientific Article contributing to the excellence in energy research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong SAR, P.R. China
Michael Goodsite
Michael Evan Goodsite is a civil- and environmental engineering full professor and the Interim Director of The INSTITUTE FOR MINERAL AND ENERGY RESOURCES (IMER) and the Director of the UoA Industry Engagement Priority for Energy, Mining and Resources (Reporting to the Provost in this role). He is Seconded from his role as Head of the School of Civil, Environmental and Mining Engineering. He was formerly also Head (ad interim) of the Australian School of Petroleum (ASP) which is now ASPER and Director of Commercialisation for ECMS. Professor Goodsite has public and private leadership experience. The elected Regional Council of Southern Denmark appointed him as the Region of Southern Denmark’s Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for Regional Development. A portfolio that included Regional business development, environment and natural resources. An experienced Board member: he currently is appointed by the Danish Minister of Energy to the Board of the Danish National Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Programme (EUDP) as well as other associations and businesses. His international university service includes Special Advisor to the Peking University Centre for Natural Resource Economics, China; Adjunct Professor to the University of Iceland and Honorary Senior Research Fellow to the Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP) in Stockholm, Sweden. His research interests: climate adaptation, green building and planning and as a fmr. military officer and Director of the US Army Cyber Counterintelligence Activity he researches operational efficiency/“green defense”. He is chair of the ECMS In Situ Resource Utilisation (ISRU) initiative, which evolved into a UofA Centre for Sustainable Planetary and Space Resources, where he leads the mineral extractive module. Professor Goodsite is an expert evaluator/assessor for national and international research programs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director IMER & IEP Energy Mining and Resources, Institute for Mineral and Energy Resources, Division of Research and Innovation
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
