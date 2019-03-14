Waste-to-Energy
3rd Edition
Technologies and Project Implementation
Description
Waste-to-Energy: Technologies and Project Implementation, Third Edition covers the programs and technologies that are available for converting traditionally landfilled solid wastes into energy through waste-to-energy projects. It includes coverage of the latest technologies and practical engineering challenges, along with an exploration of the economic and regulatory context for the development of WTE. In addition to technology itself, the book explores implementation concepts, waste feedstock characterization and flow control. It also delves into some of the key issues surrounding the implementation of waste-to-energy systems, such as site selection, regulatory aspects, and financial and economic implications.
Professionals working on planning and implementing waste-to-energy systems will find the book’s practical approach and strong coverage of technical aspects a big help to their initiatives. This is a must-have reference for engineers and energy researchers developing and implementing waste-to-energy conversion systems.
Key Features
- Explores the most currently available technology for waste-to-energy conversion from municipal solid wastes
- Includes recent case studies from around the world that provide insights into the different approaches to planning and implementation of WTE
- Completely updated with the latest technology
- Expanded to include information on thermochemical and biochemical conversion systems
Readership
Engineering researchers and practitioners involved in the development and implementation of waste to energy generation technologies or starting in the field. Professionals in waste-to-energy and waste management. Municipalities, policy makers, government officials and industrial managers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction and overview
1.1. The growing solid waste disposal problem
1.2. The trends towards WTE
1.3. Climate change and WTE
Chapter 2. Project implementation concepts
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Developing the project team
2.3. Risk assessment
2.4. Implementation process
2.5. Implementation project scheduling
2.6. Implementation project costs
2.7. Public information programs
Chapter 3. WTE technology
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Basic combustion system
3.3. Stages of combustion
3.4. Mass-burning
3.5. Modular combustion
3.6. Refuse derived fuel (RDF) systems
3.7. Fluidized bed systems
3.8. Emerging waste conversion technologies
3.9. Summary
Chapter 4. Solid waste composition and quantities
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Types of solid waste
4.3. Solid waste quantities
4.4. Waste composition methodology
4.5. Waste sorting
Chapter 5. Waste flow control
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Flow control mechanisms
Chapter 6. Selecting the facility site
6.1. Introduction
6.2. The site selection process
6.3. Site screening process
6.4. Use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology in siting
Chapter 7. Energy and materials markets
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Energy markets
7.3. Materials markets
7.4. Projected energy production from a proposed WTE facility
Chapter 8. Permitting issues
8.1. Introduction
8.2. US solid waste combustor air emissions
8.3. International air emission regulations
8.4. Solid waste combustor ash management
Chapter 9. Procurement of WTE systems
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Procurement approaches
9.3. Procedures for conducting the procurement process
9.4. Preparing the request-for-proposals
9.5. Proposal evaluation
9.6. Negotiations process
Chapter 10. Ownership and financing of WTE facilities
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Ownership alternatives
10.3. Prerequisite to financing
10.4. Financing options
10.5. Private equity
10.6. Costs and facility operation
10.7. Initial capital equipment
10.8. Operating costs
10.9. Estimated annual debt service and annual operating costs
10.10. Equipment life and replacement
10.11. Zero tip fee for a developing nation
Chapter 11. O&M of WTE facilities
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Key aspects of the O&M approach for WTE facilities
Appendix A. WTE Case Studies
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2019
- Published:
- 14th March 2019
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160794
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128160800
About the Author
Marc Rogoff
Marc Rogoff has held a number of senior positions in the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) and the American Public Works Association. Following on from his BS and MS at Cornell University, Marc completed a PhD at Michigan State University and an MBA at the University of Tampa. His career has embraced all aspects of solid waste management, and he has directed engineer’s feasibility reports for nearly two dozen public works projects, totaling $1.2bn in project financing. His name is well known in the field of Waste-to-Energy, where his consultancy work has covered feasibility studies on more than 50 facilities worldwide, operations assessments, and advising on key procurement decisions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Geosyntec Consultants, Inc
Francois Screve
Francois Screve is the founder of Deltaway Energy, Inc, San Francisco. He has 20 years of experience in the municipal solid waste-to-energy plant design and operation field with six years in Europe, 12 years in the USA, and two years in Asia. Francois holds mechanical engineering and MBA degrees, as well as a WTE chief operator certificate from the ASME/EPA in the USA. He managed the Long Beach Steinmuller 1,400 TPD waste-to-energy facility in California and was responsible for the operation of the 4,200 TPD refuse-derived fuel facility of Miami-Dade County, Florida, one of the largest facilities in the world. He was vice president for Onyx, a subsidiary of Vivendi Environnement, overseeing the operation of eight facilities and the design of three new plants in Asia. He received his an MBA from INSA Lille and his Mechanical, Electrical Engineering MS from Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, Deltaway Energy, Inc.