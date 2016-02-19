Waste Reduction for Pollution Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750606011, 9781483102733

Waste Reduction for Pollution Prevention

1st Edition

Authors: P. N. Cheremisinoff L. M. Ferrante
eBook ISBN: 9781483102733
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th July 1992
Page Count: 224
Description

Waste Reduction for Pollution Prevention discusses the philosophy, regulatory background, and technical options dealing with waste minimization. The book explains waste reduction as a form of pollution prevention to minimize the amount of hazardous materials dumped into the environment. The 1984 Resource Conservation and Recovery Act amendments restrict the amount of waste that can be disposed on land. The approach of the United States is to address pollution after the problem has been created, where attention and resources of industry shift to regulatory compliance. The text notes that waste reduction is the key to preventing future hazardous waste problems. Examples of techniques of waste minimization are good housekeeping, changes in technology and procedures, raw material substitution, recycling, and waste exchanges. The book discusses the biological, thermal, and other emerging thermal processes for industrial waste management, as well as municipal solid-waste recycling, and the organization of a recycling program. The text can benefit economists, environmentalists, urban developers, and policy makers involved in waste management, community preservation and development.

Table of Contents


Preface

Section I Introduction

1. Overview

2. Present and Future Commitment

Section II Minimization of Hazardous Wastes

3. Waste Minimization Techniques

4. Factors in Waste Minimization

5. Government Efforts

6. Summary of Sections I and II

Section III Systems for Waste Treatment

7. Systems for Industrial Waste Management

8. Thermal Treatment for Industrial Wastes

9. Recovery Systems

Section IV Municipal Solid-Waste Recycling

10. Introduction and Background

11. Materials Recycling

12. Management

13. Organizing a Recycling Programme

References

General Additional Reading

Additional Reading on Recycling

Appendix A Directory of Waste Exchanges

Index

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483102733

