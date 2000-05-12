Waste Materials in Construction, Volume 1
1st Edition
Science and Engineering of Recycling for Environmental Protection
Foreword. Calcium silicate products with crushed building and demolition waste (H.M.L. Schuur). Predicting strength properties of fine cementless fly ash – furnace bottom ash concrete (N.V. Vegerova). Development of utilization technologies for Mt. Pinatubo ejecta as prime material for concrete: part 1 – concrete material structure-property characterization (G. Shimizu et al.). Development of utilization technologies for Mt. Pinatubo ejecta as prime material for concrete: part 2 – testing the structural performance of modular panels (P.A. Jorillo Jr et al.). New technology approach to age-old waste material (natural fibers) for composites (P.A. Jorillo Jr et al.). Production of low-cost by-product fillers (C.F. Bonney et al.). Steel fibers made from steel cans in concrete engineering (A. Keyvani, N. Saeki). Carbonation and leaching of Portland cement with various blending materials (S. Miletić et al.). Solidification of lead ions in Portland cement matrix (M. Ilić et al.). Recycling and up-grading utility arisings and quarry wastes for highway construction and maintenance (N. Ghazireh, H.L. Robinson). Progress towards achieving ecologically sustainable concrete and road pavements in Australia (I. Dumitru et al.). The use of reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) aggregates in concrete (K.E. Hassan et al.). Preliminary laboratory investigation of thermally treated recycled concrete aggregate for general use in concrete (J.A. Larbi et al.).
Evaluation of solid-stabilized products made from Cr(VI)-containing ferrochrome bag-filter dust (E.W. Giesekke et al.). Durability study of a sewage sludge-cement-sand system and its environmental impact (S. Valls, E. Vázquez). Quality control and certification of waste materials in Rotterdam (J. van Leeuwen, F. ten Vaarwerk). Influence of the cement type on the stabilisation of fly ashes from municipal solid waste incineration (E. Fernández et al.). Hydrothermal treatment of fly ash from municipal solid waste incineration (A. Guerrero et al.). PVC and PET plastics taken from solid urban waste in bituminous concrete (M. Bocci et al.). Leaching standard for quality control of aggregates (R. Bialucha). Products of steel slags: an opportunity to save natural resources (H. Motz, J. Geiseler). Accelerated ASR testing of recycled concrete (D.L. Gress et al.). The use of fly ash as a substitute of cement in microsurfacing (A. Nikolaides, N. Oikonomou). Composition of organic matter in bottom ash from MSWI (I. Pavasars). Environmental impact of ferrochrome slag in road construction (B.B. Lind et al.). Mineralogical, hydraulic and mechanical characterisation of solidified and stabilised MSWI fly ash. Contribution of blast furnace slag (S.B. Morel et al.). Lead, zinc and chromium (III) and (VI) speciation in hydrated cement phases (I. Moulin et al.). Thermal treatment of iron oxide stabilized APC residues from waste incineration and the effect on heavy metal binding (M.A. Sørensen et al.).
On-site treatment and landfilling of MSWI air pollution control residues (K. Lundtorp et al.). Stabilization of waste incinerator APC-residues with FeSO4 (T.H. Christensen et al.). Environmental management in tanneries—waste minimisation opportunities (E.A.M.E. Archeti, N.N.B. Salvador). Prediction of inorganic pollutant release from various cement based materials in disposal/utilisation scenario based on the application of a multi-parameter leaching tool box (A. Imyim et al.). Recycling options for gypsum from construction and demolition waste (K.C. Vrancken, B. Laethem). Analysis of literature data from 3,000 cement/waste products (I. Fernández et al.). High-performance concrete for sustainable constructions (G.C. Isaia). Significance in the results of total composition and potential leachability of screened MSWI BA from different plants and sampling periods (A.-M. Fällman). Effect of mineral admixtures on some properties of sand-lime bricks (Z. Pytel, J. Malolepszy). Recycling of partially hydrated concrete (A. Katz). Leaching behaviour of a chromium smelter waste heap (D. Deakin et al.). Use of sulphate containing sieve sands in building materials (J.P. Brouwer et al.). Observations of leaching of low concentration contaminants from alternative aggregates in road constructions (A.R. Hill, A.R. Dawson). The use of MSWI (Municipal Solid Waste Incineration) bottom ash as aggregates in hydraulic concrete (B. Quenee et al.). Life-cycle impacts of the use of industrial by-products in road and earth construction (U.-M. Mroueh et al.). Assessment of environmental impacts of foundry waste in utilisation and disposal (J. Laine-Ylijoki et al.).
Leaching of PCBs and Chlorophenols from contaminated soil and waste-influence of leaching test characteristics (M. Wahlström et al.). Forecasting the long-term behaviour of municipal solid waste incineration bottom ash: rapid combined tests (F. Bodénan et al.). Developments in electroremediation and phytoremediation for the treatment of metal contaminated soils (M.M. Page, C.L. Page). Studies on crystalline rice husk ashes and the activation of their pozzolanic properties (J. Payá et al.). Assessment of the ecocompatibility of waste disposal or waste use scenarios: towards the elaboration and implementation of a comprehensive methodology (Y. Perrodin et al.). Research & development methodology for recycling residues as building materials – a proposal (V.M. John, S.E. Zordan). A laboratory experimental set-up for the study of organic compounds transport through unsaturated soils (P. Viotti et al.). Sustainable ash pond development in India – a resource for forestry and agriculture (C. Zevenbergen et al.). Behaviour of cement-treated MSWI bottom ash (G. Pecqueur et al.). The re-utilisation of discarded building materials in cement-stabilised layers of road and airfield pavements (M. Pasetto). Variation in mechanical properties of MSW incinerator bottom ash: results from triaxial test (M. Arm). Self-cementing properties of crushed demolishing concrete in unbound layers: results from triaxial tests and field tests (M. Arm). The mechanism of lead (Pb) leaching from incinerator to fly ash in monodisposal landfill (K. Miyawaki et al.).
Heavy metal elution characteristics from municipal solid waste scrubber residue by a centrifugation method (T. Shimaoka et al.). Requirements for a realistic estimate of the source term for heavy metal elution from mineral wastes (J. Mönig et al.). Disposal options for spent potlining (I. Rustad et al.). Speciation of metals in soil solutions – the concept of forced – shift – equilibrium: quantification of the complexing ability of soil solutions (K.E. Ødegård et al.). Seven years of experiences with lysimeter leaching of pulverised fuel ash (R. Meij, B.H. te Winkel). Utilization of wastes in ground improvements works (G. Rajasekaran, S. Nagan). Leaching processes in cement-stabilised municipal incinerator air pollution control residues (I. Baur et al.). Using rice husk ash as a cement replacement material in concrete (M. Anwar et al.). Modelling the effects of waste components on cement hydration (F.J. van Eijk, H.J.H. Brouwers). Leaching behaviour of synthetic aggregates (H.A. van der Sloot et al.). Leaching of heavy metals from soils – an analysis (T. Honders et al.). The development of a code of practice for the environmental sound use of PFA as a fill (R. Coombs, L.K.A. Sear). Leaching behaviours of heavy metals from MSWI residues and Pb adsorption onto the residues under alkaline condition (S. Mizutani et al.). Assessment of the leaching due to degradation factors of stabilised/solidified waste materials (F. Felix et al.). Reuse of secondary lead smelter slag in the manufacture of concrete blocks (R. Cioffi et al.). Calcium sulphoaluminate cements made from fluidized bed combustion wastes (G. Bernardo et al.).
Synthetic aggregates from combustion ashes using an innovative rotary kiln (P.J. Wainwright, D.J.F. Cresswell). The properties of recycled precast concrete hollow core slabs for use as replacement aggregate in concrete (B.E. Marmash, K.S. Elliott). Effects of foundry dusts on the mechanical, microstructural and leaching characteristics of a cementitious system (C. Gervais, S.K. Ouki). Physical properties and acid neutralisation capacity of incinerator bottom ash – Portland cement mixtures (A. Polettini et al.). Synthesis of solidification experience for synthetic wastes (J.A. Stegemann, N.R. Buenfeld). Re-use of abandoned coal mining waste deposits for the production of construction materials: a case of innovative tendering (D. Smink, J.J.M. Heynen). Construction waste characterisation for production of recycled aggregate – Salvador/Brazil (A.P. Carneiro et al.). Solid urban wastes minimization and energy conservation – a challenge for the 21st century in Brazil (P.H. Kanayama et al.). Use of waste generated by shoe counter scrap pieces in plaster of Paris composites (C.S. Kazmierczak et al.). Testing of soil and inorganic residues prior to utilisation: development of rational limit values and adaptation of test methods (O. Hjelmar et al.). Further development of a process for treatment of APC residues from MSW incinerators (O. Hjelmar et al.). Recycled aggregate concrete sound barriers for urban freeways (R. Krezel, K. McManus). Substance flow analysis of persistent toxic substances in the recycling process of municipal solid waste incineration residues (S. Sakai et al.). New trends on EAF slags management in the Basque Country (G. Ortiz de Urbina et al.).
The environmental quality of fly ashes from co-combustion (F.J.M. Lamers et al.). A dynamic approach to the assessment of leaching behaviour (K.H. Gardner, T.L. Theis). An initial investigation of the use of a rubber waste (EPDM) in asphalt concrete mixtures (J.B. Metcalf et al.). Immobilisation of PAH in waste materials (E. Mulder et al.). The building materials decree: an example of a Dutch regulation based on the potential impact of materials on the environment (R.T. Eikelboon et al.). Chemical-mineralogical valuation of the leachate potential of municipal solid waste incineration (MSWI) bottom ashes (G. Pfrang-Stotz et al.). Fine cementless concrete from industrial by-products for various uses (S.I. Pavlenko et al.). Use of crushed waste aggregates for DBM road bases (A. Montepara, G. Tebaldi). The Recycled Materials Resource Center: a new partnership promoting the wise use of recycled materials in the highway environment (B.J. Magee et al.). Characterization of lagoon sediments and their pollutant charge. Proposals for reusing (E. Peris Mora et al.). A proposed methodology for in-situ treatment of MSW leachate (E. Safari, C. Baronian). Re-use of arisings and waste materials for reinstatements (M.H. Burtwell). Cold in-situ recycling of structural pavement layers (M. Earland). A preliminary investigation of the removal of heavy metal species from aqueous media using crushed concrete fines (D.C. Johnson et al.).
This volume presents the proceedings of the International Conference on The Science and Engineering of Recycling for Environmental Protection (WASCON 2000), of which a number of themes have been identified. All are inter-related and inter-dependent in so far as potential users of secondary, recovered or recycled material have to be assured that the material is environmentally safe and stable. It is the environmental challenge that forms a leading theme for the conference, and the themes of quality assurance and quality control support this aspect. In terms of use of 'recovered' materials, science and engineering play important and inter-dependent roles and this is reflected in themes which form the very core of the conference. Of no less importance is control of land contamination and how we propose to model for the long term impact of our aims. However dutiful and competent our ideas and studies, there has to be a measure of control and the role of legislation forms the final theme of WASCON 2000.
The breadth of studies being undertaken world-wide and the innovative ideas that are expressed in papers submitted are worthy of this important subject. It is also interesting to note that papers were offered from 30 countries, a sign of the increasing awareness of the need to preserve our natural resources and utilize to the full those with which we are more familiar. This book will contribute to the understanding of and solution of environmental problems concerning the re-use of waste materials in construction.
For engineers, scientists, regulators, state and private organisations, and those engaged in the processing and marketing of recycled materials.
@from:E. Worrell, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, CA, USA @qu:...The book provides a useful overview of the state-of-the-art of the use of waste materials in construction and will help the scientist and policy-maker to analyse the future needs of the field and to assess global opportunities. This book will contribute to the understanding of environmental problems concerning the re-use of 'waste' materials in construction, and hopefully to a wider acceptance of the use of such materials to reduce the environmental impact in a world that is increasing its resource appetite daily. It will especially help the technical understanding of the characteristics of the 'wastes' and the construction materials. I recommend this book for those readers interested in the state-of-the-art knowledge on resource re-use in the construction industry. Some of the lessons learned presented in a few papers may also provide important lessons for other areas to improve resource efficiency... @source:Resources, Conservation and Recycling Vol. 33
G.R. Woolley Editor
School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds, Leeds LS2 9JT, UK
J.J.J.M. Goumans Editor
International Society for Construction with Alternative Materials, ISCOWA, Steenarend 50, 3435 GW Nieuwegein, The Netherlands
P.J. Wainwright Editor
School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds, Leeds LS2 9JT, UK