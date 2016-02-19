Waste Materials in Construction, Volume 48

(NOTE: Limitation of space allows only a selection of papers to be mentioned) Foreward. I. POLICY AND LEGISLATION. Pollution prevention - U.S. Environmental Policy (A.W. Lindsey and B.J. Campbell). Systematic leaching behaviour of trace elements from construction materials and waste materials (H.A. van der Sloot). Waste Policy related to the National Environmental Policy Plan (G. Delsman). Management of wastes resulting from building activities in the Federal Republic of Germany (J. Kuehn). The U.S. EPA program for evaluation of treatment and utilization technologies for municipal waste combustion residues (C.C. Wiles, D.S. Kosson and R. Holmes). The use of waste material in civil engineering: AVI slag can replace gravel in concrete production (D. Stoelhorst). Management of residues from coal utilization: an overview of FBC and IGCC by-products (L.B. Clarke and I.M. Smith). Applications of waste materials at infrastructural works (R. van Winden, J. Th. van der Zwan and J. Zeilmaker). II. METHODOLOGY OF ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT. A comparison of five solidification/stabilization processes for treatment of municipal waste combustion residues - physical testing (T.T. Holmes, D.S. Kosson and C.C. Wiles). Leaching potential of municipal waste incinerators bottom ash as a function of particle size distribution (J.A. Stegemann and J. Schneider). Composition and leaching characteristics of road construction materials (J.J. van Houdt, E.J. Wolf and R.F. Duzijn). Municipal solid waste combustion ash as an aggregate substitute in asphaltic concrete (D.L. Gress, X. Zhang, S. Tarr, I. Pazienza and T.T. Eighmy). Incineration slag in road construction (J.A.M. Mank, J. Brulot and W.H. Janssen van de Laak). Utilization of incinerator bottom ash: legal, environmental and engineering aspects (J. Hartlén and T. Lundgren). Recycling of construction waste (M.M. O'Mahony and G.W.E. Milligan). Chemical processes at a Redox/pH interface arising from the use of steel slag in the aquatic environment (R.N.J. Comans, H.A. van der Sloot, D. Hoede and P.A. Bonouvrie). Standardization of terminology, characterization methods, acceptance procedures and leaching tests for waste materials (M.J.A. van den Berg, P.M. Eckhart and W.P. Bijl). French approach towards the evaluation of monolithic and solidified waste: development of a new leaching procedure (J. Méhu, Y. Perrodin, B. Sarrazin and J. Véron). The Netherlands leaching database: a useful tool for product quality control, environmental certification and evaluation of leaching test results (G.J. de Groot). Modelling of interactions at waste-soil interfaces (D.E. Hockley and H.A. van der Sloot). Long term environmental impact by use of waste materials: an assessment system (M. van Herwijnen, P.C. Koppert and A.A. Olsthoorn). Leaching tests and the influence of oxidation-reduction processes (C. Zevenbergen and W.F. Hoppe). Potential for reuse of lead-contaminated urban soils (H.A. van der Sloot, J. Wijkstra and J. van Leeuwen). Certification of MSW slags as a road construction material (J.J. Steketee and J.H. de Zeeuw). III. TECHNOLOGY FOR THE RE-USE OF WASTE MATERIALS. Contribution of powder coal fly ash to concrete properties (J. Bijen, R. van Selst and A.L.A. Fraay). Power concrete (R.W.M. Faase, J.H.J. Manhoudt and E. Kwint). Quality and environmental aspects in relation to the application of pulverized fuel ash (J.W. van den Berg). Production of lightweight aggregate from wastes: the neutralysis process (A. Krol, K. White and B. Hodgson). The effectiveness of granulated blastfurnace slag (M. Hanafusa and T. Watanabe). Technical experience in the use of industrial waste for building materials production and environmental impact (K. Propović, N. Kamenić, B. Tkalčić-Ciboci and V. Soukup). Spray dry absorption residue in concrete products (H.A.W. Cornelissen). Production and application of a useful slag from inorganic waste products with a smelting process (F.J.M. Lamers, H.M.L. Schuur, A.J. Saraber and J. Braam). Coal fly ash slurries for back-filling (S. Horiuchi, T. Odawara and H. Takiwaki). The use of incinerator slag in asphalt for road constructions (D.J. Nonneman, F.A. Hansen and M.H.M. Coppens). The use of industrial residues in the Dutch cement industry (W. van Loo). An economic model for the successful recycling of waste materials (J.K. Vrijling). Hydraulic consolidation of industrial by-products and recycling materials - examination and evaluation (M. Schmidt and P. Vogel). The combined use of incinerated household rubbish ash and silicoaluminious ash in concrete (A. Vaquier and S. Julien). Ready-to-use mixture based on the waste raw materials for repair works (S. Miletic, M. Stefanovic and R. Djuricic). Use of screw-pressed paper sludge as landfill cover (D.L. Nutini and R.N. Kinman). Application and reuse of lightly polluted soil (J.S. van de Griendt and R.G.H. van Muilekom). Pilot scale disposal of S/S treated soil cleaning residue (C.W.J. Hooykaas). Re-use of waste materials in constructional works; experiences in the City of Rotterdam, the Netherlands (W.G. Dassen, W. Piersma, R. Schelwald and I.M.J. Vries).