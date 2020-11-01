COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Waste Management in the Textiles Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128187586

Waste Management in the Textiles Industry

1st Edition

Editors: Rajkishore Nayak Asis Patnaik
Paperback ISBN: 9780128187586
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Fashion and Textile Waste
    2. Problems and Hazards of Textile and Fashion Waste
    3. Management of Spinning and Weaving Waste
    4. Management of Wastes in Garment Manufacturing
    5. Technologies for the Management of Waste Water Generated in Wet Processing
    6. Management of Air Quality
    7. Management of E-waste
    8. Packaging Waste and their Management Technologies
    9. End of Life Clothes and their Management
    10. Organisations and Standards Relating to Waste Management
    11. Automotive Waste Management Technologies
    12. Management of Coated and Laminated Textile Wastes
    13. Management of Protective Clothing Waste
    14. Management of other Fashion Wastes
    15. Recycling of Plastics, Composite Materials
    16. Bioplastics and Bio Composites and their Recycling and Degradation Technologies

Description

Waste Management in the Textiles Industry explores and explains the latest technologies and best practices for an integrated approach to the management and treatment of wastes generated in this industry.

Key Features

  • Provides a strong technological analysis of the manufacturing supply chain, including spinning, fabric production, finishing, garment manufacture, and the packaging of clothing
  • Explains how textile technology perspectives feed into management decision-making about sustainability
  • Addresses the industry’s impact on air and water quality and landfill waste

Readership

Textile engineers, environmental engineers, and chemical engineers with environmental management responsibilities, in the textiles industry. Researchers interested in waste management or life cycle assessment.

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128187586

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rajkishore Nayak

Dr. Rajkishore Nayak is currently working as a senior lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) at the Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam. He completed his PhD from the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He has around 15 years of experience in teaching and research related to Fashion and Textiles. He published about 90 peer-reviewed papers in national and international journals. Recently, Rajkishore was awarded with the "RMIT University Research Excellence Award-2015". He also received the "RMIT University Teaching and Research Excellence Award-2012" and "RMIT University International Scholarship-2008". He worked with the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia from 2012-2016 in teaching and research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam

Asis Patnaik

Asis Patnaik works in the HoD: Department of Clothing and Textile Technology (Acting), Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment in Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

HoD: Department of Clothing and Textile Technology (Acting), Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

