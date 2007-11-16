Waste Management for the Food Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123736543, 9780080554938

Waste Management for the Food Industries

1st Edition

Authors: Ioannis Arvanitoyannis
eBook ISBN: 9780080554938
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736543
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2007
Page Count: 1096
Table of Contents

  1. Current state of food waste management worldwide

  2. Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14000, Responsible care, EMAS, Keidahren Chart); Presentation and Applications in the food industries

  3. Legislation related to waste management a. EU b. USA c. Canada d. Australia

  4. Update of waste management technologies a. Composting b. Aerobic digestion c. Sequencing batch reactor d. Solid state fermentation e. Anaerobic digestion f. Thermophilic anaerobic digestion g. Electrodialysis h. Incineration i. Pyrolysis j. Ozonation k. Wet oxidation

  5. Waste Management in Wine Industries

  6. Waste Management in Olive Oil Industries
  7. Waste Management in Fruit Juice Industries
  8. Waste Management in Cereal Processing Industries
  9. Waste Management in Vegetable Processing Industries
  10. Waste Management in Meat and Poultry Industries
  11. Waste Management in Dairy Industries
  12. Waste Management in Fish and Seafood Industries
  13. Waste Management in Food Packaging Industries
  14. Conclusions
  15. References

Description

The continuously increasing human population, has resulted in a huge demand for processed and packaged foods. As a result of this demand, large amounts of water, air, electricity and fuel are consumed on a daily basis for food processing, transportation and preservation purposes. Although not one of the most heavily polluting, the food industry does contribute to the increase in volume of waste produced as well as to the energy expended to do so. For the first time, nine separate food industry categories are thoroughly investigated in Waste Management for the Food Industries in an effort to help combat this already acute problem. The current state of environmental management systems is described, offering comparisons of global legislation rarely found in other resources. An extensive review of commercial equipment, including advantages and disadvantages per employed waste management technique, offers a unique perspective for any academic, student, professional, and/or consultant in the food, agriculture and environmental industries.

Key Features

  • Thoroughly examines the most prevalent and most polluting industries such as Meat, Fish, Dairy, Olive Oil, Juice and Wine industries
  • Includes synoptical tables [methods employed, physicochemical or microbiological parameters altered after treatment etc] and comparative figures of the effectiveness of various waste management methods
  • Contains nearly 2500 of the most up-to-date references available

Readership

Academics, students, and professionals and consultants since the large amount of knowledge conveyed will be at various levels. Furthermore, the envisaged readership will be global since the topics are going to be of general and international interest ( Montreal protocol, recent ratification of Kyoto protocols, Rio Conference, etc).

The book will be mainly focused on (post)graduates, researchers and continuing education and Open University. It might also be useful for undergraduates in their final year.

About the Authors

Ioannis Arvanitoyannis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Food Quality Assurance and Safety & Food Technology, University of Thessaly, Volos, Greece

