Waste Management for the Food Industries
1st Edition
- Current state of food waste management worldwide
Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14000, Responsible care, EMAS, Keidahren Chart); Presentation and Applications in the food industries
Legislation related to waste management a. EU b. USA c. Canada d. Australia
Update of waste management technologies a. Composting b. Aerobic digestion c. Sequencing batch reactor d. Solid state fermentation e. Anaerobic digestion f. Thermophilic anaerobic digestion g. Electrodialysis h. Incineration i. Pyrolysis j. Ozonation k. Wet oxidation
Waste Management in Wine Industries
- Waste Management in Olive Oil Industries
- Waste Management in Fruit Juice Industries
- Waste Management in Cereal Processing Industries
- Waste Management in Vegetable Processing Industries
- Waste Management in Meat and Poultry Industries
- Waste Management in Dairy Industries
- Waste Management in Fish and Seafood Industries
- Waste Management in Food Packaging Industries
- Conclusions
The continuously increasing human population, has resulted in a huge demand for processed and packaged foods. As a result of this demand, large amounts of water, air, electricity and fuel are consumed on a daily basis for food processing, transportation and preservation purposes. Although not one of the most heavily polluting, the food industry does contribute to the increase in volume of waste produced as well as to the energy expended to do so. For the first time, nine separate food industry categories are thoroughly investigated in Waste Management for the Food Industries in an effort to help combat this already acute problem. The current state of environmental management systems is described, offering comparisons of global legislation rarely found in other resources. An extensive review of commercial equipment, including advantages and disadvantages per employed waste management technique, offers a unique perspective for any academic, student, professional, and/or consultant in the food, agriculture and environmental industries.
- Thoroughly examines the most prevalent and most polluting industries such as Meat, Fish, Dairy, Olive Oil, Juice and Wine industries
- Includes synoptical tables [methods employed, physicochemical or microbiological parameters altered after treatment etc] and comparative figures of the effectiveness of various waste management methods
- Contains nearly 2500 of the most up-to-date references available
Academics, students, and professionals and consultants since the large amount of knowledge conveyed will be at various levels. Furthermore, the envisaged readership will be global since the topics are going to be of general and international interest ( Montreal protocol, recent ratification of Kyoto protocols, Rio Conference, etc).
The book will be mainly focused on (post)graduates, researchers and continuing education and Open University. It might also be useful for undergraduates in their final year.
1096
- 1096
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
16th November 2007
- 16th November 2007
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080554938
- 9780080554938
9780123736543
- 9780123736543
Ioannis Arvanitoyannis Author
Associate Professor of Food Quality Assurance and Safety & Food Technology, University of Thessaly, Volos, Greece