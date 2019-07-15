Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Handbook
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Global e-waste initiatives
2. EU WEEE directives
3. The WEEE Forum and the WEEELABEX project
4. Electronic Waste Collection Models
5. How to improve effectiveness of WEEE legislation
6. Take Back and Treatment: Control of potential toxics
7. The materials of WEEE
8. Materials Criticality
9. Refurbishment and re-use of WEEE
10. Shredding, sorting and recovery of metals from WEEE; Linking design to resource efficiency
11. Losses from current shredding and sorting processes
12. Mechanical methods of recycling plastics from WEEE
13. Pyrolysis of WEEE plastics and Chemical or feedstock recycling of WEEE products
14. Recycling printed circuit boards
15. Recycling liquid crystal displays
16. Recycling cooling and freezing appliances
17. End-of-life options for printed electronics
18. Recycling Batteries
19. More effective recuperation of precious metals from e-waste
20. Rare Earth Metal Recovery from E-Waste
21. ErP, the European directive on eco-design
22. Sustainable electronic product design
23. EcoDesign to Support Better Treatment of Discarded Electronic Products
24. Reducing hazardous substances in electronics
Description
Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Handbook, Second Edition, is a one-stop reference on current electronic waste legislation initiatives, their impact, and the latest technological considerations for reducing electronic waste (e-waste) and increasing the efficiency of materials recovery. It also provides a wide-range of global and corporate examples and perspectives on the challenges that face specific regions and companies, along with the solutions they are implementing in managing e-waste, offering further insights on how discarded products can be treated. Sections introduce the reader to legislation and initiatives to manage WEEE and discuss technologies for the refurbishment, treatment and recycling of waste electronics.
Further sections focus on electronic products that present particular challenges for recyclers, explore sustainable design of electronics and supply chains, discuss national and regional WEEE management schemes, and more.
Key Features
- Addresses the latest challenges and opportunities for electronic waste (e-waste) management, including e-waste collection models, circular economy implications, rare earth metal recovery, and much more
- Draws lessons for waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) policy and practice from around the world
- Discusses legislation and initiatives to manage WEEE, including global e-waste initiatives, EU legislation relating to electronic waste, and eco-efficiency evaluation of WEEE take-back systems
Readership
Designers, producers and distributors of electronic products; Companies involved in waste management and recycling of WEEE metals, glass and plastics; Material scientists and engineers; Environmental engineers; Waste consultants; Government agencies; Policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 15th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021583
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Vannessa Goodship Editor
Principal Research Fellow at the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), a department at the University of Warwick providing research, education and knowledge transfer in engineering, manufacturing and technology. Her areas of specialism are plastics materials, their processing and recycling, and she has undertaken many research projects in these areas - most recently looking at multifunctional materials. She - like WMG - works at the interface of academia and industry. She has edited two books under the Woodhead imprint: Management, Recycling and Reuse of Waste Composites (2009) Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Handbook (2012).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Warwick, UK
Ab Stevels Editor
Ab Stevels has done trailblazing work in making Applied EcoDesign into day-to-day business really happen and has researched in detail the setting up of take-back and recycling systems for electronics For these purposes tools and management procedures have been developed which have proven their strength through their practical success.
Ab is the author of some 200 journal articles and conference contributions. Training courses on applied EcoDesign have been held at various universities (Delft, Stanford, TU Berlin,TU Vienna, TU Ostrava, the University of Arts and Design in Farnham (UK) , Mexico City, Hong Kong Poly, NTNU( Trondheim, Norway), Tsinghua University (Beijing) , and at various Philips departments and divisions around the globe and at other companies.
In 2013 he developed a 'MBA and Sustainability' course in cooperation with the University of Sao Paulo.
For his work in Applied EcoDesign he got an honorary degree from the University of Arts and Design. For his contributions in the field of recycling of electronics he got the "Cowbell Award"from the International Electronics Recycling Conference Organization. In 2014 the World Green Design Organization awarded him a "Green Design Contribution Award'.
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Jaco Huisman Editor
Dr. Huisman holds a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Eindhoven University of Technology and a Ph.D. from Delft University of Technology. He is a Scientific Advisor to the UNU – SCYCLE and steering the group’s research activities related to electronics recycling. He is involved in various international projects providing facts and figures for improving e-waste management. In the past, Dr. Huisman has been the lead author of the UNU study supporting the European Commission’s 2008 Review of the EU WEEE Directive as well as multiple advanced e-waste country studies for various European countries. From 2013 to 2015 he was the scientific coordinator of the EU CWIT-project: “Countering WEEE Illegal Trade” and currently also the H2020 project ProSUM: Prospecting Secondary raw materials in the Urban Mine. Currently with the European Commission DG Joint Research Center in the Sustainable Resources Directorate, Dr. Huisman is also the Director of OsevenfortytwO BV, providing worldwide consultancy regarding WEEE market development, product recyclability, WEEE compliance, ecodesign and policy evaluations for policy makers, recyclers and industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
European Commission – Joint Research Center (JRC), and Director of OsevenfortytwO BV, providing worldwide consultancy regarding WEEE market development, product recyclability, WEEE compliance, ecodesign and policy evaluations for policy makers, recyclers and industry