Waste Discharge into The Marine Environment: Principles and Guidelines for the Mediterranean Action Plan covers the legal (framework convention and related protocols), scientific (research, monitoring, and assessment), and management (integrated planning) regarding the protection of the Mediterranean Sea. The book provides principles and guidelines in the issuance of permits for the discharge of water wastes and other matter into the marine environment. The text consists of seven chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part covers the guidance of the control of discharge of potentially harmful substances into the Mediterranean Sea. The second part discusses the technical aspects governing the issue of authorization for the discharge of wastes containing harmful substances. The book will appeal to readers concerned with waste disposal policies in the Mediterranean Sea.

Table of Contents



Part A. Guidance of the Control of the Discharge of Potentially Harmful Substances into the Mediterranean Sea

Chapter 1

1.1 The Need for Action

1.2 The Purpose of the Guide

1.3 Methods of Control

1.4 The Operation of a Control System

1.5 Treatment Considerations

1.6 Utilization and Conservation

1.7 The Organization of the Control of Coastal Pollution

1.8 The Scope of the Guide

Part B. Technical and Practical Aspects Governing the Issue of Authorizations for the Discharge of Wastes containing Harmful Substances

Chapter 2 Introduction

References

Chapter 3 Characteristics and Composition of the Wastes

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Inorganic Elements and their Compounds

3.3 Biocides

3.4 0rganosilicon Compounds

3.5 Crude Oils and Hydrocarbons

3.6 Cyanides and Fluorides

3.7 Non-biodegradable Detergents

3.8 Inorganic Compounds of Phosphorus and Elementary Phosphorus

3.9 Pathogenic Microorganisms

3.10 Thermal Pollution

3.11 Radioactive Effluents

3.12 Substances Causing Taste and/or Smell in Fish and Other Marine Fauna (Phenols and Aromatic Organic Compounds)

3.13 Substances Affecting the Oxygen Balance

References

Chapter 4 Characteristics of Waste Constituents with Respect to their Harmfulness

4.1 Persistence in the Marine Environment

4·2 Toxicity and other Harmful Effects

4.3 Accumulation in Biological Materials and Sediments

4.4 Biochemical Transformation Producing Harmful Substances

4.5 Adverse Effects on the Oxygen Balance

4.6 Susceptibility to Physical, Chemical and Biochemical Changes and Interaction in the Aquatic Environment with other Seawater Constituents which may Produce Harmful Biological or other Effects on Seawater Uses and on Marine Ecosystems

4.7 Harmfulness of Waste Constituents

References

Chapter 5 Characteristics of Discharge Site and Receiving Marine Environment

5.1 Hydrographic, Meteorological, Geological and Topographical Conditions of the Coastal Area

5.2 Initial Dilution Achieved at the Point of Waste Release

5.3 Dispersion Characteristics

5.4 An Approach for Estimating the Capacity of the Receiving Marine Environment to Absorb Waste Discharges without undue Effects

References

Chapter 6 Availability of Waste Treatment Technology

6.1 Inorganic Pollution

6.2 Biocides and Their Derivatives (Other than Organohalogenateda and Organo-phosphorus Compounds)

6.3 Organo-silicone Compounds

6.4 Crude Oil and Petroleum-derived Hydrocarbons

6.5 Cyanides

6.6 Fluorides

6.7 Non-biodegradable Detergents and other Surface-active Substances

6.8 Inorganic Phosphorus Compounds

6.9 Pathogenic Micro Organisms

6.10 Thermal Pollution

6.11 Substances with a Deleterious Effect on the Taste and Smell of Products for Human Consumption (Phenols and Aromatic Compounds)

6.12 Substances having an Adverse Effect on Oxygen Balance

6.13 Treatment and Disposal of Wastewater Sludges

6.14 Effluents Containing Radioisotopes

References

Chapter 7 Potential Impairment of Marine Ecosystems and Sea-water Uses

7.1 Water Characteristics with Respect to Physical, Chemical, Bio-chemical and Ecological Conditions in the Discharge Area

7.2 Potential Impairments of Marine Ecosystems

7.3 Sea-water Uses

7.4 Effects on Human Health of Pollution of Edible Marine Organisms, Bathing Waters and Aesthetics

7.5 Effects on Marine Ecosystems and Living Resources

7.6 Effects on other Legitimate Uses of the Sea

References

Appendix I - Approximate Evaluation of the Possible Extent of Micro-biological Pollution Propagation

Appendix II - Measurements of Marine Currents

Appendix III - Sea Water Density Evaluation

Appendix IV - Elements for a Discharge Authorization

Annex: Authors and Contributors

Index