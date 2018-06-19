Waste and Supplementary Cementitious Materials in Concrete
1st Edition
Characterisation, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
PART I Waste Materials
2. Waste Foundry Sand
3. Coal bottom ash
4. Scrap tires/crumb rubber
5. Cement Kiln Dust
6. Waste Marble Powder/dust
7 Recycled Aggregates
8. Plastic wastes
9. Construction and Demolition Wastes
10. Waste Glass
11. Waste Paper Sludge Ash
PART II Supplementary Cementitious Materials
12. Rice husk ash
13. Fly Ash
14. Nano-Silica/Silica Fume
15. Metakaolin
16. Blast Furnace Slag
17. MSW Ash
18. Bagasse Ash
19. Conclusions
Description
Waste and Supplementary Cementitious Materials in Concrete: Characterisation, Properties and Applications provides a state-of-the-art review of the effective and efficient use of these materials in construction. Chapters focus on a specific type of material, addressing their characterization, strength, durability and structural applications. Sections include discussions of the properties of materials, including their physical, chemical and characterization, their strength and durability, modern engineering applications, case studies, the state of codes and standards of implementation, cost considerations, and the role of materials in green and sustainable construction. The book concludes with a discussion of research needs.
Key Features
- Focuses on material properties and applications (as well as ‘sustainability’ aspects) of cementitious materials
- Assembles leading researchers from diverse areas of study
- Ideas for use as a ‘one stop’ reference for advanced postgraduate courses focusing on sustainable construction materials
Readership
Civil engineers, structural and materials scientists, architects and structural designers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 19th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021576
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021569
About the Authors
Rafat Siddique Author
Rafat Siddique is Dean of Research & Sponsored Projects & Senior Professor of Civil Engineering & Former Dean of Faculty Affairs at the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (Deemed University), Patiala, India. He received his doctorate in 1993 from BITS Pilani, in India and his Post-doctoral Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, USA. The major thrust of his research is the Utilization of Waste Materials and Industrial By-products in Construction Materials and Supplementary Cementing Materials. He is the author of over 230 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and conferences. He has published four books including two by Springer on Waste Materials and By-products and Supplementary Cementing Materials. He is the Editor of the Journal of Construction and Building Materials (Elsevier). He is also an Associate Editor of the Journal of Materials in Civil Engineering (ASCE) and Journal of Sustainable Cement-Based Materials (Taylor & Francis) for five years (2012-2017).. He has been a visiting/invited Professor to a number of Universities in France, Germany, Finland, UK, USA, and Mexico, Thailand and Australia. He has been rated amongst top 10 researchers in concrete technology by Google Scholar with Citations of 8000+ having H-Factor of 47..
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Professor of Civil Engineering and Former Dean of Faculty Affairs, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Deemed University, Patiala, India
Paulo Cachim Author
Paulo Cachim is an Associate Professor with Habilitation at Civil Engineering Department of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He received his doctorate in 2000 from the University of Porto, Portugal. He is the author of over 40 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and has published three books on timber and concrete. His research interests include, besides the use of recycled and waste materials in concrete, both as aggregate or supplementary cementitious materials, the development of multifunctional concrete with carbon for infrastructure monitoring and software development for structural analysis. He has also been a visiting/invited Professor to number of Universities in Brazil, Belgium, Lithuania, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.
Affiliations and Expertise
RISCO and DECivil, University of Aveiro, 3810-193 Aveiro, Portugal