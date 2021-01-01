Waste and By-Products in Cement-based Materials
1st Edition
Innovative Sustainable Materials for a Circular Economy
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 WASTE FOR AGGREGATES IN CEMENT-BASED MATERIALS
1. Modelling the interfacial transition zone (ITZ) between recycled aggregates and industrial waste in cementitious matrix
César Medina, Isabel F. Sáez del Bosque, Javier Sánchez, Moisés Frías, María Isabel Sánchez de Rojas
2. Waste for aggregates in high and ultra high performance concrete.
Fernando L. Gayarre, Iñigo López, Jesús Suárez, Carlos López-Colina, Miguel A. Serrano, Miguel Lozano
3. Use of coal bottom ash and other waste as fine aggregates in lightweight cement based materials
Belén González-Fonteboa, Fernando Martínez-Abella, Roberto Rodríguez-Álvaro, Emilio Rey-Bouzón, Sindy Seara-Paz, Manuel F. Herrador
4. Residual biomass as aggregates applied in concrete manufacturing
Montserrat Zamorano, Mónica López, María Martín, María José Martínez, Payam Shafigh, Francisco Agrela
SECTION 2 WASTE FOR BINDERS AND ADDITIONS
5. Application of artificial gypsum and phosphogypsum for the improvement of eco-efficient cements
Francisco Agrela, Julia Rosales, Manuel Cabrera, Manuel Gázquez, Juan Pedro Bolivar
6. Effect of waste as supplementary cementitious materials on the transport properties of concrete
Yury Villagrán-Zaccardi, Natalia Alderete, Carlos Pico-Cortez, Claudio Zega, Nele De Belie
7. Industrial waste from biomass-fired electric power plants as alternative pozzolanic materials
Isabel F. Sáez del Bosque, María Isabel Sánchez de Rojas, Eloy Asensio, Moisés Frías, César Medina
8. Inorganic binders from petrochemical industry waste: The case of the fluid catalytic cracking catalyst residue (FCC)
María Victoria Borrachero, Jordi Payá, José María Monzó, Lourdes Soriano, Mauro M. Tashima
9. Utilisation of metallurgical wastes as raw materials for manufacturing alkali-activated cements
Sam Adu-Amankwah, Alastair Marsh, Susan A. Bernal
SECTION 3 OPTIMIZATION OF CONCRETE AND MORTAR FOR A CIRCULAR ECONOMY
10. Multirecycled aggregates and waste in concrete and mortar production
Jorge de Brito, Luis Evangelista, Carlos Thomas
11. Radiological shielding concrete using steel industry by-products
Carlos Thomas, Pablo Tamayo, Jokin Rico, Jesús Setién, Juan A Polanco, Francisco Agrela
12. Towards more sustainable Self-Consolidating Concrete (SCC) using alkaline-activated and supplementary cementitious materials.
Sandra Nunes
13. Optimization of self-compacting recycled concrete manufactured with waste and by-products
Juan Manuel Manso, Francisco Fiol, Carlos Thomas, Vanesa Ortega, Victor Revilla, Marta Skaff
14. Rheological behaviour of recycled aggregate concrete
Marilda Barra, Diego Aponte, Flora Faleschini, Belén González-Fonteboa
15. Active-state corrosion in recycled aggregate concrete
Rui Neves, Jorge de Brito
SECTION 4 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPLICATIONS OF THE USE OF WASTE IN CEMENT-BASED MATERIALS
16. Analysis of Impact Allocation for Use of Waste in Cement-Based Materials
Chi-Sun Poon
17. Leaching Assessment Methodologies and Regulations for Evaluating Use of Secondary and Recycled Materials in Concrete and Mortars
Christian John Engelsen, Hans Van der Slot, David S. Kosson
18. Methodology of the evaluation of life in cycle in research on cement-based materials
Tayfun Uygunoğlu, İlker Bekir Topçu
SECTION 5 REAL SCALE APPLICATIONS OF ECO-EFFICIENT CEMENT-BASED MATERIALS
19. Application of Waste for cement-treated materials and concrete in road pavements
Dongxing Xuan, Chi-sun Poon
20. Alternative secondary raw materials for road construction based on pulp and paper industry waste
Hani Baloochi, Diego Aponte, Marilda Barra, Adriana Martinez, Rodrigo Miro, Juan J. Cepria, Roberto Orejana
21. Ladle furnace slags in construction and civil works: a promising reality
Amaia Santamaria, Vanesa Ortega-Lopez, Marta Skaf, Flora Faleschini, Aimar Orbe, Jose T. San-Jose
22. Real-scale applications of waste in CBM in buildings.
Belen González-Fonteboa, Fernando López Gayarre, César Medina.
23. Fatigue on recycled aggregate Concrete for railway superstructure applications
Carlos Thomas, César Medina, José Sainz-Aja, Jesús Setién, Juan Antonio Polanco, Ana Cimentada
24. Normative proposal to promote the application of waste and by-products in cement-based materials
Pilar Alaejos, Francisco Agrela, Carlos Thomas, Jorge Rueda, Jorge de Brito, María Isabel Sánchez de Rojas
Description
Cement-based Materials for the Circular Economy aims to establish various recycled materials, by-products, and wastes suitable for the manufacture of the materials within the spectrum of the so-called cement-based materials (CBM).
Comprising five sections: The first section deals with the adequate wastes for replacement of aggregates in CBM. In this section studies summarizing the wastes that have been selected, such as biomass waste or steel slags, are presented, namely dealing with the manufacture of high-strength concrete, or the interfacial zone cement between aggregates and cementitious matrix.
The second section focuses on the application of wastes for the replacement of clinker and mineral additions in the manufacture of binders. Therefore, a selective review of the main wastes that can be used and have been studied in recent years, such as artificial gypsum, alternative pozzolanic materials, residues of fluid catalytic cracking catalyst residue, as well as wastes that can be activated to make new binders, is presented.
The third section includes contents on the optimization process for the manufacture of recycled concrete and mortars, within the circular economy context. It also includes chapters explaining the possibilities of multi-recycling, advanced radiological studies, optimization of self-compacting concrete, rheology properties and corrosion prevention.
The fourth section focuses on the environmental implications of using these wastes in CBM, proposing new methodologies and environmental impact analysis of the wastes and future regulations that could be applied in different countries to promote their use in CBM.
The fifth section includes a review of the real-scale applications that have been made in recent years of cement-based materials in roads, railway superstructures, buildings and civil works, among others, as well as a proposal of new regulations to promote the use of waste in the manufacture of CBM.
More than 75 authors have participated in the 24 chapters, which cover a broad spectrum of topics focused on the application of waste and recycled materials for the manufacture of cement-based materials.
Key Features
- Favors the institution of the circular economy in the construction industry by eliminating the barriers that presently prevent industrial waste from being valorised by its inclusion in CBM design
- Features an in-depth exploration of the strengths and weaknesses of new raw materials and their application to CBMs
- Features real-scale applications that have been made in recent years of cement-based materials in roads, railway superstructures, buildings and civil works, among others, as well as a proposal of new regulations to promote the use of waste in the manufacture of CBM
- Presents current state of the art and future-prospects for the use of industrial waste in CBMs
Readership
Industrial manufacturers producing aggregates from waste; binder and additive producers in the cement and chemical industries; designers, builders and manufacturers; regulators, materials scientists and engineers and researchers involved in sustainable construction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 690
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205495
About the Editors
Jorge de Brito
Jorge de Brito is a full professor of civil engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of
Lisbon. His main research topic is sustainable construction, particularly on the use of recycled aggregates in concrete and mortars. He has participated in 20 competitively financed research projects (four as the principal investigator) and supervised 20 PhD and 150 MSc theses. He is the author of 3 previous books, 20 book chapters, 250 journal and 450 conference papers. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Building Engineering, an associate editor of the European Journal of Environmental and Civil Engineering, a member of the editorial boards of 15 other international journals and a member of the CIB, FIB, RILEM, IABMAS and IABSE organisations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Tecnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal
Carlos Thomas
Carlos Thomas is an Associate Professor at the Materials Science and Engineering Laboratory in the Civil Engineering School of the University of Cantabria, Spain. He received his International PhD with cum Laude and Extraordinary Doctorate Award in 2013. His research activity has focused on the evaluation of construction, demolition and industry wastes for the manufacture of recycled mortars and concrete. In the last five years, he has participated as Principal Investigator in 5 R&D projects and as a researcher in another 10 R&D projects, with both public and private funding, related to recycled materials. He is the author of 20 JCR papers, one of them certified as one of the 25 most downloaded in ScienceDirect, and more than 80 congress communications and conferences. He has undertaken research stays in France, Germany, Brazil, and Portugal, and he is one of the promoters of the "Spanish Recycled Concrete Network".
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Materials Science and Engineering Laboratory, Civil Engineering School, University of Cantabria, Spain
Cesar Medina
César Medina is a reader of the Department of Construction of Civil Engineering, University of Extremadura, Spain. He earned his PhD. from the University of León in 2011. He has authored over 40 research articles in peer-reviewed journals, two books and nine book chapters. He is reviewer for more than 15 JCR-listed journals, including Cement and Concrete Composites, Construction and Building Materials and Journal of Cleaner Production. He sits on RILEM technical committees RAC and CCC and a number of standardisation committees under the auspices of Spain’s standardisation agency, UNE. He is Secretary to the University of Extremadura’s Research Institute for Sustainable Development (INTERRA) and convenor for the same university’s Construction materials, soil and environmental engineering (MATERIA) research group. He has been visiting scholar with the University of the West of Scotland, Heriot-Watt University and Ghent University. He served as principal investigator for a research project on industrial waste valorisation in the design of eco-concretes supported with European, national and regional funding.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Construction of Civil Engineering, University of Extremadura, Spain
Francisco Agrela
Francisco Agrela is an Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Cordoba, Spain. He received his PhD in 2003 from the University of Cordoba. He is the author of over 40 research articles in peer-reviewed journals. He has published a chapter in the Handbook of Recycled Concrete and Demolition Waste (Woodhead). He collaborates with several journals as reviewer, including Construction and Building Materials (Elsevier), Waste Management (Elsevier), Materials and Design (Elsevier), Resources, Conservation and Recycling (Elsevier). He belongs to the RAC committee of RILEM and AFN-20 of TRB. He has visited and collaborated with several Universities such as the TU Delft, University Polytechnic of Hong Kong, University of Granada, and IST of Lisbon.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Cordoba, Spain
