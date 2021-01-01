Waste and By-Products in Cement-based Materials

Cement-based Materials for the Circular Economy aims to establish various recycled materials, by-products, and wastes suitable for the manufacture of the materials within the spectrum of the so-called cement-based materials (CBM).

Comprising five sections: The first section deals with the adequate wastes for replacement of aggregates in CBM. In this section studies summarizing the wastes that have been selected, such as biomass waste or steel slags, are presented, namely dealing with the manufacture of high-strength concrete, or the interfacial zone cement between aggregates and cementitious matrix.

The second section focuses on the application of wastes for the replacement of clinker and mineral additions in the manufacture of binders. Therefore, a selective review of the main wastes that can be used and have been studied in recent years, such as artificial gypsum, alternative pozzolanic materials, residues of fluid catalytic cracking catalyst residue, as well as wastes that can be activated to make new binders, is presented.

The third section includes contents on the optimization process for the manufacture of recycled concrete and mortars, within the circular economy context. It also includes chapters explaining the possibilities of multi-recycling, advanced radiological studies, optimization of self-compacting concrete, rheology properties and corrosion prevention.

The fourth section focuses on the environmental implications of using these wastes in CBM, proposing new methodologies and environmental impact analysis of the wastes and future regulations that could be applied in different countries to promote their use in CBM.

The fifth section includes a review of the real-scale applications that have been made in recent years of cement-based materials in roads, railway superstructures, buildings and civil works, among others, as well as a proposal of new regulations to promote the use of waste in the manufacture of CBM.

More than 75 authors have participated in the 24 chapters, which cover a broad spectrum of topics focused on the application of waste and recycled materials for the manufacture of cement-based materials.

