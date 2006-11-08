WarDriving and Wireless Penetration Testing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597491112, 9780080520773

WarDriving and Wireless Penetration Testing

1st Edition

Authors: Chris Hurley Russ Rogers Frank Thornton Brian Baker
eBook ISBN: 9780080520773
Paperback ISBN: 9781597491112
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 8th November 2006
Page Count: 446
Description

Wireless networking has become standard in many business and government networks. This book is the first book that focuses on the methods used by professionals to perform WarDriving and wireless pentration testing.

Unlike other wireless networking and security books that have been published in recent years, this book is geared primarily to those individuals that are tasked with performing penetration testing on wireless networks. This book continues in the successful vein of books for penetration testers such as Google Hacking for Penetration Testers and Penetration Tester’s Open Source Toolkit. Additionally, the methods discussed will prove invaluable for network administrators tasked with securing wireless networks. By understanding the methods used by penetration testers and attackers in general, these administrators can better define the strategies needed to secure their networks.

Key Features

  • According to a study by the Strategis Group more than one third of the words population will own a wireless device by the end of 2008.

  • The authors have performed hundreds of wireless penetration tests, modeling their attack methods after those used by real world attackers.

  • Unlike other wireless books, this is geared specifically for those individuals that perform security assessments and penetration tests on wireless networks.

Readership

The target audience for this book is information security professionals who are required to perform WarDriving and wireless penetration testing as part of their duties as well as hobbyists that are interested in learning the tactics used by professional penetration testers when WarDriving and performing wireless penetration tests. Additionally, both business and home users that are concerned about the security of their wireless networks will find a wealth of knowledge in how to secure their networks.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

Technical Editor and Lead Author

Technical Editor and Contributing Author

Contributing Authors

Foreword Contributor

Foreword

Foreword v 1.0

Chapter 1: Introduction to WarDriving and Penetration Testing

Introduction

WarDriving

The Origins of WarDriving

Tools of the Trade or “What Do I Need?”

Putting It All Together

Penetration Testing

Tools for Penetration Testing

Conclusion and What to Expect From this Book

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 2: Understanding Antennas and Antenna Theory

Introduction

Terminology and Jargon

Differences Between Antenna Types

Other RF Devices

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 3: WarDriving With Handheld Devices and Direction Finding

Introduction

WarDriving with a Sharp Zaurus

WarDriving with MiniStumbler

Direction Finding with a Handheld Device

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 4: WarDriving and Penetration Testing with Windows

Introduction

WarDriving with NetStumbler

Running NetStumbler

Wireless Penetration Testing with Windows

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 5: WarDriving and Penetration Testing with Linux

Introduction

Preparing Your System to WarDrive

WarDriving with Linux and Kismet

Wireless Penetration Testing Using Linux

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 6: WarDriving and Wireless Penetration Testing with OS X

Introduction

WarDriving with KisMAC

Penetration Testing with OS X

Other OS X Tools for WarDriving and WLAN Testing

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 7: Wireless Penetration Testing Using a Bootable Linux Distribution

Introduction

Core Technologies

Open Source Tools

Case Study

Further Information

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 8: Mapping WarDrives

Introduction

Using the Global Positioning System Daemon with Kismet

Configuring Kismet for Mapping

Mapping WarDrives with GPSMAP

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Mapping WarDrives with GPSMap

Chapter 9: Using Man-in-the-Middle Attacks to Your Advantage

Introduction

Hardware for the Attack—Antennas, Amps, WiFi Cards

Identify and Compromise the Target Access Point

The MITM Attack Laptop Configuration

Clone the Target Access Point and Begin the Attack

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 10: Using Custom Firmware for Wireless Penetration Testing

Choices for Modifying the Firmware on a Wireless Access Point

Installing OpenWRT on a Linksys WRT54G

Configuring and Understanding the OpenWRT Network Interfaces

Installing and Managing Software Packages for OpenWRT

Enumeration and Scanning from the WRT54G

Installation and Configuration of a Kismet Drone

Installing Aircrack to Crack a WEP Key

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 11: Wireless Video Testing

Introduction

Wireless Video Technologies

Tools for Detection

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Appendix A: Solutions Fast Track

Appendix B: Device Driver Auditing

Index

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080520773
Paperback ISBN:
9781597491112

About the Author

Chris Hurley

Chris Hurley is a Senior Penetration Tester in the Washington, DC area. He has more than 10 years of experience performing penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and general INFOSEC grunt work. He is the founder of the WorldWide WarDrive, a four-year project to assess the security posture of wireless networks deployed throughout the world. Chris was also the original organizer of the DEF CON WarDriving contest. He is the lead author of WarDriving: Drive, Detect, Defend (Syngress Publishing, ISBN: 19318360305). He has contributed to several other Syngress publications, including Penetration Tester's Open Source Toolkit (ISBN: 1-5974490210), Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity (ISBN: 1597490067), InfoSec Career Hacking (ISBN: 1597490113), and OS X for Hackers at Heart (ISBN: 1597490407). He has a BS from Angelo State University in Computer Science and a whole bunch of certifications to make himself feel important.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Penetration Tester, Washington, DC, USA

Russ Rogers

Russ Rogers (CISSP, CISM, IAM, IEM, Hon. Sc.D.), author of the popular "Hacking a Terror Network: The Silent Threat of Covert Channels" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-928994-98-5), co-author of multiple books, including the best-selling "Stealing the Network: How to Own a Continent" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-931836-05-0) and "Network Security Evaluation Using the NSA IEM" (Syngress, ISBN: 978-1-59749-035-1), and former editor-in-chief of The Security Journal, is currently a penetration tester for a federal agency and the co-founder and chief executive officer of Peak Security, Inc., a veteran-owned small business based in Colorado Springs, CO. Russ has been involved in information technology since 1980 and has spent the past 20 years working as both an IT and InfoSec consultant. Russ has worked with the U.S. Air Force (USAF), National Security Agency (NSA), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and other federal agencies. He is a globally renowned security expert, speaker, and author who has presented at conferences around the world in Amsterdam, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Abu Dhabi, and cities all over the United States. Russ has an honorary doctorate of science in information technology from the University of Advancing Technology, a master's degree in computer systems management from the University of Maryland, a bachelor of science degree in computer information systems from the University of Maryland, and an associate's degree in applied communications technology from the Community College of the Air Force. He is a member of ISSA and (ISC)2® (CISSP). Russ also teaches at and fills the role of professor of network security for the University of Advancing Technology (www.uat.edu).

Affiliations and Expertise

Affiliations and Expertise

Frank Thornton

Frank Thornton runs his own technology consulting firm, Blackthorn Systems, which specializes in information security and wireless networks. His specialties include wireless network architecture, design, and implementation, as well as network troubleshooting and optimization. An interest in amateur radio helped him bridge the gap between computers and wireless networks. Having learned at a young age which end of the soldering iron was hot, he has even been known to repair hardware on occasion.

In addition to his computer and wireless interests, Frank was a law enforcement officer for many years. As a detective and forensics expert he has investigated approximately one hundred homicides and thousands of other crime scenes. Combining both professional interests, he was a member of the workgroup that established ANSI Standard "ANSI/NIST-CSL 1-1993 Data Format for the Interchange of Fingerprint Information."

Affiliations and Expertise

Owner, Blackthorn Systems, New Hampshire, USA

Brian Baker

