WAIS-IV, WMS-IV, and ACS
1st Edition
Advanced Clinical Interpretation
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. Overview of the WAIS–IV/WMS–IV/ACS
Introduction
WAIS–IV Content and Approach to Development
WAIS–IV Index Scores and Structure
Issues in Summarizing Overall Ability
A Possible Fifth Factor
WAIS–IV: Going Beyond the Numbers
WAIS–IV as a Neuropsychological Instrument
WMS–IV Content and Approach to Development
WMS–IV Index Structure
WMS–IV: Going Beyond the Numbers
Joint Factor Structure of the WAIS–IV and WMS–IV
Additional WAIS–IV and WMS–IV Index Scores
Advanced Clinical Solutions for WAIS–IV and WMS–IV
Serial Assessment with WAIS–IV and WMS–IV
WMS–IV Flexible Approach
Case Studies
Summary
Key Learning
References
Chapter 2. Understanding and Using Multivariate Base Rates with the WAIS–IV/WMS–IV
Introduction
Research on Multivariate Base Rates
Five Psychometric Principles for Multivariate Base Rates
Multivariate Base Rates for the WAIS–IV and WMS–IV
Conclusions
Key Learning
References
Chapter 3. Understanding Index and Subtest Scatter in Healthy Adults
Introduction
Basic Concepts
Patterns of Cognitive Variability in Healthy Adults
Interpretation of Profile Scatter
Case Studies
Summary
Key Learning
References
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Demographic Adjustments to WAIS–IV/WMS–IV Norms
Introduction
Background Factors Associated with Test Performance
Demographic Adjustments to Norms
Case Studies
Summary
Key Learning
References
Chapter 5. Predicting Premorbid Ability for WAIS–IV, WMS–IV and WASI–II
Introduction
Methodological, Statistical, and Clinical Issues
Predicting Premorbid Neuropsychological Functioning
Using the ACS Test of Premorbid Functioning (TOPF)
Case Studies
Summary
Key Learning
References
Chapter 6. Serial Assessment with WAIS–IV and WMS–IV
Introduction
Factors Influencing Change in Performance Across Evaluations
WAIS–IV Serial Assessment
WMS–IV Serial Assessment
Case Studies
Summary
Key Learning
References
Chapter 7. Assessing Performance Validity with the ACS
Introduction
Measuring Performance Validity
Development of ACS External and Embedded Performance Validity Indicators
Interpretation
Summary
Key Learning
References
Chapter 8. Assessing Social Cognition Using the ACS for WAIS–IV and WMS–IV
Introduction
Domains of Nonverbal Communication
Neuroanatomic Underpinnings
Cognitive Correlates of Nonverbal Communication
Rationale for Assessing Social Cognition
Clinical Populations
ACS Measures of Social Cognition
Primary Measures of Social Cognition
Supplementary ACS Measures of Social Cognition
Integrating Social Cognition Assessment and WAIS–IV/WMS–IV
Summary
Key Learning
References
Chapter 9. Assessing Cognition in Older Adults with the WAIS–IV, WMS–IV, and ACS
Introduction
Relationship of Age to Cognitive Functioning
WAIS–IV, WMS–IV, and ACS Measures for Assessing Cognitive Change
WAIS–IV and WMS–IV Performance in Alzheimer and Mild Cognitive Impairment Groups
OPIE and WAIS–IV
TOPF and WAIS–IV and WMS–IV
Scatter in Older Adult Clinical Populations
Multivariate Base Rates
Texas Functional Living Scale
Case Studies
Summary
Key Learning
References
Chapter 10. Using the WAIS–IV/WMS–IV/ACS Following Moderate-Severe Traumatic Brain Injury
Introduction
WAIS–IV, WMS–IV, and the Advanced Clinical Solutions for Adults with Traumatic Brain Injuries
Multivariate Base Rates
Intraindividual Variability
Demographically-Adjusted Norms
Premorbid Functioning
Suboptimal Effort
Social Cognition
Case Studies
Conclusions
Key Learning
References
Chapter 11. Assessing Individual’s with Psychiatric and Developmental Disorders
Introduction
Assessing Individuals with Psychiatric Disorders
Cognition in Schizophrenia
Asperger’s and Autism Spectrum Disorders
Assessing Individuals with Major Psychiatric or Developmental Disorders
Case Studies
Summary
Key Learning
References
Index
Appendix to Chapter 2
Appendix to Chapter 5
Appendix to Chapter 6
Description
This book provides users of the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS-IV) with information on applying the WAIS-IV, including additional indexes and information regarding use in special populations for advanced clinical use and interpretation. The book offers sophisticated users of the WAIS-IV and Wechsler Memory Scale (WMS-IV) guidelines on how to enhance the clinical applicability of these tests.
The first section of the book provides an overview of the WAIS-IV, WMS-IV, and new Advanced Clinical Solutions for Use with the WAIS-IV/WMS-IV (ACS). In this section, examiners will learn:
- Normal versus atypical score variability
- Low-score prevalence in healthy adults versus clinical populations
- Assessing whether poor performance reflects a decline in function or is the result of suboptimal effort
New social cognition measures found in the ACS are also presented. The second part focuses on applying the topics in the first section to specific clinical conditions, including recommended protocols for specific clientele (e.g. using demographically adjusted norms when evaluating individuals with brain injury). Common clinical conditions are discussed, including Alzheimer’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, traumatic brain injury, and more. Each chapter provides case examples applying all three test batteries and using report examples as they are obtained from the scoring assistant. Finally, the use of the WAIS-IV/WMS-IV and the ACS in forensic settings is presented.
Key Features
- Coverage of administration and scoring of WAIS-IV, WMS-IV and ACS
- Information contained on the use of WAIS-IV with special populations
- Case studies in each chapter
- Written by the creators of WAIS-IV, WMS-IV and ACS
Reviews
"Some superb cases clearly illustrate advanced interpretation strategies, as well as common pitfalls for inexperienced examiners…This book truly provides an advanced look at the use and interpretation of these instruments that goes well beyond the simple cookbook-style offerings seen elsewhere. It is not geared towards beginning graduate students, but every practitioner should eventually read it to engage in competent assessment with these instruments." Rating: 5 Stars--Doody.com, March 21, 2014
"Mental health researchers and practitioners provide a detailed overview of the psychometric instruments Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale — Fourth Edition (WAIS-IV), the Wechsler Memory Scale — Fourth Edition (WMS-IV), Advanced Clinical Solutions (ACS), and the WMS-IV Flexible Approach. They also describe the cognitive abilities required to complete the tasks, and present normative data for new indexes."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
About the Editors
James Holdnack Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Research and Statistical Consultant, Bear, DE, USA
Lisa Drozdick Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA
Lawrence Weiss Editor
Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.
Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:
• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)
• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)
• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)
Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.
Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master's degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA
Grant Iverson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada