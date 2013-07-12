WAIS-IV, WMS-IV, and ACS - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123869340, 9780123869531

WAIS-IV, WMS-IV, and ACS

1st Edition

Advanced Clinical Interpretation

Editors: James Holdnack Lisa Drozdick Lawrence Weiss Grant Iverson
eBook ISBN: 9780123869531
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123869340
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th July 2013
Page Count: 622
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
51.99
44.19
80.86
68.73
74.95
63.71
59.95
50.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
80.86
68.73
74.95
63.71
59.95
50.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Overview of the WAIS–IV/WMS–IV/ACS

Introduction

WAIS–IV Content and Approach to Development

WAIS–IV Index Scores and Structure

Issues in Summarizing Overall Ability

A Possible Fifth Factor

WAIS–IV: Going Beyond the Numbers

WAIS–IV as a Neuropsychological Instrument

WMS–IV Content and Approach to Development

WMS–IV Index Structure

WMS–IV: Going Beyond the Numbers

Joint Factor Structure of the WAIS–IV and WMS–IV

Additional WAIS–IV and WMS–IV Index Scores

Advanced Clinical Solutions for WAIS–IV and WMS–IV

Serial Assessment with WAIS–IV and WMS–IV

WMS–IV Flexible Approach

Case Studies

Summary

Key Learning

References

Chapter 2. Understanding and Using Multivariate Base Rates with the WAIS–IV/WMS–IV

Introduction

Research on Multivariate Base Rates

Five Psychometric Principles for Multivariate Base Rates

Multivariate Base Rates for the WAIS–IV and WMS–IV

Conclusions

Key Learning

References

Chapter 3. Understanding Index and Subtest Scatter in Healthy Adults

Introduction

Basic Concepts

Patterns of Cognitive Variability in Healthy Adults

Interpretation of Profile Scatter

Case Studies

Summary

Key Learning

References

Further Reading

Chapter 4. Demographic Adjustments to WAIS–IV/WMS–IV Norms

Introduction

Background Factors Associated with Test Performance

Demographic Adjustments to Norms

Case Studies

Summary

Key Learning

References

Chapter 5. Predicting Premorbid Ability for WAIS–IV, WMS–IV and WASI–II

Introduction

Methodological, Statistical, and Clinical Issues

Predicting Premorbid Neuropsychological Functioning

Using the ACS Test of Premorbid Functioning (TOPF)

Case Studies

Summary

Key Learning

References

Chapter 6. Serial Assessment with WAIS–IV and WMS–IV

Introduction

Factors Influencing Change in Performance Across Evaluations

WAIS–IV Serial Assessment

WMS–IV Serial Assessment

Case Studies

Summary

Key Learning

References

Chapter 7. Assessing Performance Validity with the ACS

Introduction

Measuring Performance Validity

Development of ACS External and Embedded Performance Validity Indicators

Interpretation

Summary

Key Learning

References

Chapter 8. Assessing Social Cognition Using the ACS for WAIS–IV and WMS–IV

Introduction

Domains of Nonverbal Communication

Neuroanatomic Underpinnings

Cognitive Correlates of Nonverbal Communication

Rationale for Assessing Social Cognition

Clinical Populations

ACS Measures of Social Cognition

Primary Measures of Social Cognition

Supplementary ACS Measures of Social Cognition

Integrating Social Cognition Assessment and WAIS–IV/WMS–IV

Summary

Key Learning

References

Chapter 9. Assessing Cognition in Older Adults with the WAIS–IV, WMS–IV, and ACS

Introduction

Relationship of Age to Cognitive Functioning

WAIS–IV, WMS–IV, and ACS Measures for Assessing Cognitive Change

WAIS–IV and WMS–IV Performance in Alzheimer and Mild Cognitive Impairment Groups

OPIE and WAIS–IV

TOPF and WAIS–IV and WMS–IV

Scatter in Older Adult Clinical Populations

Multivariate Base Rates

Texas Functional Living Scale

Case Studies

Summary

Key Learning

References

Chapter 10. Using the WAIS–IV/WMS–IV/ACS Following Moderate-Severe Traumatic Brain Injury

Introduction

WAIS–IV, WMS–IV, and the Advanced Clinical Solutions for Adults with Traumatic Brain Injuries

Multivariate Base Rates

Intraindividual Variability

Demographically-Adjusted Norms

Premorbid Functioning

Suboptimal Effort

Social Cognition

Case Studies

Conclusions

Key Learning

References

Chapter 11. Assessing Individual’s with Psychiatric and Developmental Disorders

Introduction

Assessing Individuals with Psychiatric Disorders

Cognition in Schizophrenia

Asperger’s and Autism Spectrum Disorders

Assessing Individuals with Major Psychiatric or Developmental Disorders

Case Studies

Summary

Key Learning

References

Index

Appendix to Chapter 2

Appendix to Chapter 5

Appendix to Chapter 6

Description

This book provides users of the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS-IV) with information on applying the WAIS-IV, including additional indexes and information regarding use in special populations for advanced clinical use and interpretation. The book offers sophisticated users of the WAIS-IV and Wechsler Memory Scale (WMS-IV) guidelines on how to enhance the clinical applicability of these tests.

The first section of the book provides an overview of the WAIS-IV, WMS-IV, and new Advanced Clinical Solutions for Use with the WAIS-IV/WMS-IV (ACS). In this section, examiners will learn:

  • Normal versus atypical score variability
  • Low-score prevalence in healthy adults versus clinical populations
  • Assessing whether poor performance reflects a decline in function or is the result of suboptimal effort

New social cognition measures found in the ACS are also presented. The second part focuses on applying the topics in the first section to specific clinical conditions, including recommended protocols for specific clientele (e.g. using demographically adjusted norms when evaluating individuals with brain injury). Common clinical conditions are discussed, including Alzheimer’s disease, mild cognitive impairment, traumatic brain injury, and more. Each chapter provides case examples applying all three test batteries and using report examples as they are obtained from the scoring assistant. Finally, the use of the WAIS-IV/WMS-IV and the ACS in forensic settings is presented.

Key Features

  • Coverage of administration and scoring of WAIS-IV, WMS-IV and ACS
  • Information contained on the use of WAIS-IV with special populations
  • Case studies in each chapter
  • Written by the creators of WAIS-IV, WMS-IV and ACS

Readership

Research/experimental psychologists

Details

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123869531
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123869340

Reviews

"Some superb cases clearly illustrate advanced interpretation strategies, as well as common pitfalls for inexperienced examiners…This book truly provides an advanced look at the use and interpretation of these instruments that goes well beyond the simple cookbook-style offerings seen elsewhere. It is not geared towards beginning graduate students, but every practitioner should eventually read it to engage in competent assessment with these instruments." Rating: 5 Stars--Doody.com, March 21, 2014
"Mental health researchers and practitioners provide a detailed overview of the psychometric instruments Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale — Fourth Edition (WAIS-IV), the Wechsler Memory Scale — Fourth Edition (WMS-IV), Advanced Clinical Solutions (ACS), and the WMS-IV Flexible Approach. They also describe the cognitive abilities required to complete the tasks, and present normative data for new indexes."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

James Holdnack Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Research and Statistical Consultant, Bear, DE, USA

Lisa Drozdick Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA

Lawrence Weiss Editor

Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.

Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:

• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)

• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)

• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)

• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)

• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)

• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)

• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)

Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.

Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife of 28 years, Judy Ann. The Weiss’ have two adult sons.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA

Grant Iverson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.