WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750358, 9780080963211

WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation

1st Edition

Scientist-Practitioner Perspectives

Editors: Lawrence Weiss Donald Saklofske Diane Coalson Susan Raiford
eBook ISBN: 9780080963211
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123750358
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th May 2010
Page Count: 320
Table of Contents

Foreword by Alan S. Kaufman

Preface

Part I: The WAIS-IV: Development and Foundations

Chapter 1

WAIS-IV: Advances in the Assessment of Intelligence

Dian L. Coalson, Susan Engi Raiford, Donald H. Saklofske, and Lawrence G. Weiss

 

Chapter 2

Practical Issues in WAIS-IV Administration and Scoring

Susan Engi Raiford, Diane L. Coalson, Donald H. Saklofske, and Lawrence G. Weiss

 

Chapter 3

Theoretical, Empirical and Clinical Foundations of the WAIS-IV Index Scores

Lawrence G. Weiss, Donald H. Saklofske, Diane L. Coalson and Susan Engi Raiford

 

Part II: The WAIS-IV: Clinical Use and Interpretation in Context

 

Chapter 4

WAIS -IVInterpretation in Societal Context

Lawrence G. Weiss, Hsinyi Chen, Jossette G. Harris, James A. Holdnack, and Donald H. Saklofske

 

Chapter 5

WAIS-IV and the Flynn Effect

Xiaobin Zhou, Jianjun Zhu, and Jacques Gregoire

 

Chapter 6

WAIS-IV Use in Neuropsychological Assessment

Munro Cullum and Glenn Larrabee

 

Chapter 7

The Wechsler Intelligence Scales in the Assessment of Psychopathology

Gerald Goldstein and Donald H. Saklofske

 

Chapter 8

Do the WAIS-IV Tests Measure the Same Aspects of Cognitive Functioning in Adults Under and Over Age 65?

Timothy A. Salthouse and Donald H. Saklofske

 

Chapter 9

Using WAIS-IV with WMS-IV

James A. Holdnack and Lisa W. Drozdick

Description

Published in August of 2008, WAIS–IV is the most widely used intelligence test for adults in the world. Substantive changes were made to the WAIS-IV from the WAIS-III leaving clinicians with questions as to how to use and interpret the measure effectively. Written by the creators of the new test, this book serves as the ultimate insider's guide to the new test, providing users with the kind of access to norms and data that would be unavailable to any subsequent book on clinical use of this measure.

The book discusses the changes made between 3rd and 4th editions along with an FAQ and answers about use and interpretation. The reader is instructed how to interpret composite scores, and everything needed to use and interpret two entirely new composite scores: the General Ability Index (GAI), and the Cognitive Proficiency Index (CPI). This information does NOT appear in the manual accompanying the test.

The second section of the book focuses on WAIS–IV use and interpretation with special clinical applications and populations, including with multicultural clients, in neuropsychological settings, with individuals experiencing psychological disorders, and with older adults. The editors and chapter authors have exclusive access to proprietary WAIS–IV data to run advanced analyses and provide information beyond what is offered in the WAIS-IV manual.

Key Features

  • Provides practical advice on scoring and administration
  • Facilitates understanding WAIS-IV use with special populations
  • Describes use of the WAIS-IV with WMS-II

Readership

Clinical psychologists, neuropsychologists, psychometricians

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080963211
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123750358

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Lawrence Weiss Editor

Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.

Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:

• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)

• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)

• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)

• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)

• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)

• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)

• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)

Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.

Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife of 28 years, Judy Ann. The Weiss’ have two adult sons.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA

Donald Saklofske Editor

Dr. Donald H. Saklofske is Professor, Department of Psychology at The University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at Beijing Normal University and International Research Associate, University of Florence. He is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the Canadian Psychological Association. Don's research focuses on personality, intelligence, individual differences and psychological assessment. He has published more than 300 journal articles, book chapters and books. He is Editor-in-Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Western Ontario, Ontario, Canada

Diane Coalson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, Texas, USA

Susan Raiford Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, Texas, USA

