WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation
1st Edition
Scientist-Practitioner Perspectives
Table of Contents
Foreword by Alan S. Kaufman
Preface
Part I: The WAIS-IV: Development and Foundations
Chapter 1
WAIS-IV: Advances in the Assessment of Intelligence
Dian L. Coalson, Susan Engi Raiford, Donald H. Saklofske, and Lawrence G. Weiss
Chapter 2
Practical Issues in WAIS-IV Administration and Scoring
Susan Engi Raiford, Diane L. Coalson, Donald H. Saklofske, and Lawrence G. Weiss
Chapter 3
Theoretical, Empirical and Clinical Foundations of the WAIS-IV Index Scores
Lawrence G. Weiss, Donald H. Saklofske, Diane L. Coalson and Susan Engi Raiford
Part II: The WAIS-IV: Clinical Use and Interpretation in Context
Chapter 4
WAIS -IVInterpretation in Societal Context
Lawrence G. Weiss, Hsinyi Chen, Jossette G. Harris, James A. Holdnack, and Donald H. Saklofske
Chapter 5
WAIS-IV and the Flynn Effect
Xiaobin Zhou, Jianjun Zhu, and Jacques Gregoire
Chapter 6
WAIS-IV Use in Neuropsychological Assessment
Munro Cullum and Glenn Larrabee
Chapter 7
The Wechsler Intelligence Scales in the Assessment of Psychopathology
Gerald Goldstein and Donald H. Saklofske
Chapter 8
Do the WAIS-IV Tests Measure the Same Aspects of Cognitive Functioning in Adults Under and Over Age 65?
Timothy A. Salthouse and Donald H. Saklofske
Chapter 9
Using WAIS-IV with WMS-IV
James A. Holdnack and Lisa W. Drozdick
Description
Published in August of 2008, WAIS–IV is the most widely used intelligence test for adults in the world. Substantive changes were made to the WAIS-IV from the WAIS-III leaving clinicians with questions as to how to use and interpret the measure effectively. Written by the creators of the new test, this book serves as the ultimate insider's guide to the new test, providing users with the kind of access to norms and data that would be unavailable to any subsequent book on clinical use of this measure.
The book discusses the changes made between 3rd and 4th editions along with an FAQ and answers about use and interpretation. The reader is instructed how to interpret composite scores, and everything needed to use and interpret two entirely new composite scores: the General Ability Index (GAI), and the Cognitive Proficiency Index (CPI). This information does NOT appear in the manual accompanying the test.
The second section of the book focuses on WAIS–IV use and interpretation with special clinical applications and populations, including with multicultural clients, in neuropsychological settings, with individuals experiencing psychological disorders, and with older adults. The editors and chapter authors have exclusive access to proprietary WAIS–IV data to run advanced analyses and provide information beyond what is offered in the WAIS-IV manual.
Key Features
- Provides practical advice on scoring and administration
- Facilitates understanding WAIS-IV use with special populations
- Describes use of the WAIS-IV with WMS-II
Readership
Clinical psychologists, neuropsychologists, psychometricians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 13th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080963211
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750358
About the Editors
Lawrence Weiss Editor
Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.
Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:
• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)
• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)
• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)
Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.
Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife of 28 years, Judy Ann. The Weiss’ have two adult sons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA
Donald Saklofske Editor
Dr. Donald H. Saklofske is Professor, Department of Psychology at The University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at Beijing Normal University and International Research Associate, University of Florence. He is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the Canadian Psychological Association. Don's research focuses on personality, intelligence, individual differences and psychological assessment. He has published more than 300 journal articles, book chapters and books. He is Editor-in-Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Ontario, Ontario, Canada
Diane Coalson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, Texas, USA
Susan Raiford Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, Texas, USA