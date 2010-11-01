Vulvovaginal Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
Description
Guest Editor Dr. Libby Edwards has gathered a team of expert contributors to pen articles on a challenging area of Dermatology: Vulvar Disease. This issue of Dermatologic Clinics includes articles on Vulvodynia, Pigmented Diseases, Contact Dermatitis, Vulvar Ulcers, Hidradenitis Suppurativum, Desquamative Inflammatory Vaginitis, Histology of the Vulva, Vulvar Pruritus and LSC, Vulvar Erosions, Lichen Planus, Lichen Sclerosus, Vulvar Paget’s Disease, and Vulvar Edema.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 1st November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724431
About the Authors
Libby Edwards Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Dermatology, Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Dermatology, Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Chief of Dermatology, Carolinas Medical Center