Vulvovaginal Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724431

Vulvovaginal Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: Libby Edwards
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724431
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2010
Description

Guest Editor Dr. Libby Edwards has gathered a team of expert contributors to pen articles on a challenging area of Dermatology: Vulvar Disease. This issue of Dermatologic Clinics includes articles on Vulvodynia, Pigmented Diseases, Contact Dermatitis, Vulvar Ulcers, Hidradenitis Suppurativum, Desquamative Inflammatory Vaginitis, Histology of the Vulva, Vulvar Pruritus and LSC, Vulvar Erosions, Lichen Planus, Lichen Sclerosus, Vulvar Paget’s Disease, and Vulvar Edema.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724431

About the Authors

Libby Edwards Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Dermatology, Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC; Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Dermatology, Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Chief of Dermatology, Carolinas Medical Center

