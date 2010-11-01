Vulvovaginal Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 28-4

Guest Editor Dr. Libby Edwards has gathered a team of expert contributors to pen articles on a challenging area of Dermatology: Vulvar Disease. This issue of Dermatologic Clinics includes articles on Vulvodynia, Pigmented Diseases, Contact Dermatitis, Vulvar Ulcers, Hidradenitis Suppurativum, Desquamative Inflammatory Vaginitis, Histology of the Vulva, Vulvar Pruritus and LSC, Vulvar Erosions, Lichen Planus, Lichen Sclerosus, Vulvar Paget’s Disease, and Vulvar Edema.