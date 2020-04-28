Vulnerable Children in the United States, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733526

Vulnerable Children in the United States, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 67-2

1st Edition

Editors: Steven Kairys Arturo Brito
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733526
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Bonita Stanton, Drs. Steven Kairys and Arturo Brito have put together a comprehensive issue that addresses Vulnerable Children in the United States. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Adverse Childhood Experiences and Outcomes; Abuse and Neglect/Foster Care/Family Violence; Homelessness/Street/Children/Undocumented/Community Violence; 20 Questions (and Answers) About Media Violence and Cyberbullying; Autism as a Representative of Disability; Addiction including Tobacco and Drugs in Children; Food Insecurity and the Impact on Child Health; Guns and School Violence; The Vulnerability of Children; The Vulnerability of LGBTQ Children; Implicit Bias Impact on Children; Supporting Immigrant Children and Youth: What Pediatricians Can Do; and Human Trafficking. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in vulnerable pediatric patients.

