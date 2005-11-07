Vulnerability Assessment of Physical Protection Systems
1st Edition
Description
Vulnerability Assessment of Physical Protection Systems guides the reader through the topic of physical security with a unique, detailed and scientific approach. The book describes the entire vulnerability assessment (VA) process, from the start of planning through final analysis and out brief to senior management. It draws heavily on the principles introduced in the author’s best-selling Design and Evaluation of Physical Protection Systems and allows readers to apply those principles and conduct a VA that is aligned with system objectives and achievable with existing budget and personnel resources.
The text covers the full spectrum of a VA, including negotiating tasks with the customer; project management and planning of the VA; team membership; and step-by-step details for performing the VA, data collection and analysis. It also provides important notes on how to use the VA to suggest design improvements and generate multiple design options. The text ends with a discussion of how to out brief the results to senior management in order to gain their support and demonstrate the return on investment of their security dollar. Several new tools are introduced to help readers organize and use the information at their sites and allow them to mix the physical protection system with other risk management measures to reduce risk to an acceptable level at an affordable cost and with the least operational impact.
This book will be of interest to physical security professionals, security managers, security students and professionals, and government officials.
Key Features
- Guides the reader through the topic of physical security doing so with a unique, detailed and scientific approach
- Takes the reader from beginning to end and step-by-step through a Vulnerability Assessment
- Over 150 figures and tables to illustrate key concepts
Readership
Physical security professionals, security managers, security students and professionals, Government officials
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Vulnerability Assessment
Chapter 2: Physical Protection Systems Principles and Concepts
Chapter 3: Getting Started
Chapter 4: VA Process Inputs — Establish Protection Objectives
Chapter 5: Data Collection — Intrusion Detection Subsystem
Chapter 6: Data Collection—Alarm Assessment Subsystem
Chapter 7: Data Collection—Entry Control Subsystem
Chapter 8: Data Collection—Alarm Communication and Display Subsystem
Chapter 9: Data Collection—Delay Subsystem
Chapter 10: Data Collection--Response Subsystem Chapter 11: Analysis Chapter 12: Reporting and Using Results
Appendix A—Project Management Forms and Templates Appendix B—Initial Briefing Template Appendix C—Threat/Facility Worksheets Appendix D—Data Collection Sheets Appendix E—Alarm Communication and Display Subsystem Criteria Appendix F—Representative Delays Appendix G—Results Briefing Template
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 7th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481678
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750677882
About the Author
Mary Lynn Garcia
Ms. Garcia is a Senior Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Labs. She has over 20 years experience in Science and Engineering research, development, application, teaching, and project management experience of security systems and technology. She has been a certified Protection Professional since 1997.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Reviews
“As one reads this current book… it becomes apparent it is not for neophytes. This book … is for grown-ups. In fact, that formula, and the charts, forms, checklists that make up the seven appendices are the very real, very important take-aways obtained from the very real, but very worthwhile effort expended reading and understanding this book” -- Canadian Security "...is considered by many to be the standard reference for physical protection systems...No security professional involved at any level in the VA process for physical protection systems can afford to operate without this field manual...Students will also find this book to be an immensely important resource for understanding VA processes in depth." -- Security Management, Sept. 2006