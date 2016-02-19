Voluntary Parenthood discusses scientific research relating the significance of contraception to ordinary life of the population, specifically to the so-called voluntary parenthood. This seven-chapter text considers the influence of reasonable family planning in marriage.

The opening chapter provides an overview of the problems connected with marriage and contraception. The subsequent chapters deal with the different methods of family limitation, the mechanical methods of controlled contraception, and the issues related to abortion. These topics are followed by discussions of the role of sex in marriage and the biological aspects of sex. The closing chapter provides medical case histories concerning various conditions in which pregnancy is contra-indicated.

This book is of value to nurses, midwives, social workers, and the general public.