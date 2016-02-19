Voluntary Parenthood - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483201108, 9781483226132

Voluntary Parenthood

1st Edition

Authors: Edward F. Griffith
eBook ISBN: 9781483226132
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1937
Page Count: 154
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Voluntary Parenthood discusses scientific research relating the significance of contraception to ordinary life of the population, specifically to the so-called voluntary parenthood. This seven-chapter text considers the influence of reasonable family planning in marriage.

The opening chapter provides an overview of the problems connected with marriage and contraception. The subsequent chapters deal with the different methods of family limitation, the mechanical methods of controlled contraception, and the issues related to abortion. These topics are followed by discussions of the role of sex in marriage and the biological aspects of sex. The closing chapter provides medical case histories concerning various conditions in which pregnancy is contra-indicated.

This book is of value to nurses, midwives, social workers, and the general public.

Table of Contents


﻿Foreword

Author's Note

I. General Considerations

II. Family Limitation

III. Controlled Conception

IV. The Secondary Sex Characteristics

V. More Biology

VI. The Internal Secretions

VII. Medical Indications

VIII. The Future of Contraception

Appendix: The Ministry of Health's Memoranda

Bibliography

List of Voluntary and Municipal Clinics

Index

No. of pages:
154
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2037
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483226132

