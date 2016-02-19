Volumetric Leak Detection Methods for Underground Fuel Storage Tanks
1st Edition
Authors: Joseph W. Maresca
eBook ISBN: 9780815519508
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512301
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 371
Description
This report summarizes the technical findings of an EPA study which evaluated the viability of volumetric tanks tests as a means of detecting leaks in underground storage tanks.
Readership
This report summarizes the technical findings of an EPA study which evaluated the viability of volumetric tanks tests as a means of detecting leaks in underground storage tanks. It explains the accuracy requirements specified in the EPA regulations concerning the testing of underground storage tanks for leaks, and presents information on which methods meet these regulations.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- The EPA Program
- Types of Volumetric Tank Tests Constant-Level Tests Variable-Level Tests
- Volumetric Tank Testing
- Conducting a Volumetric Tank Test Preparation Testing Analysis
- Performance
- Results of the Edison Evaluation Evaluation Approach Quantitative Performance Estimates Basis for the Performance Estimates Partially-Filled-Tank Tests Overfilled-Tank Tests/Nearly Constant Level Overfilled-Tank Tests/Variable Level Methods Which Could Not Be Evaluated Summary of Test Results
- Applying the Results
- Checklist for Good Performance
- References
- Glossary
PART II: Evaluation of Leak Detection Methods
- Introduction 1.1 Objectives 1.2 Regulatory Needs 1.3 Volumetric Test Methods 1.4 Definition of Test Method Performance 1.5 Evaluation Approach 1.6 Underground Storage Tank Test Apparatus 1.7 Industry Participation 1.8 How to Use this Report
- Conclusions
- Recommendations
- Overview of Volumetric Precision Tank Testing 4.1 Product-Level Fluctuations in an Underground Storage Tank 4.2 Flow Rate Measurements During a Tank Test 4.3 Classification of Volumetric Test Methods 4.4 Major Features of a Tank Test 4.5 Time Required to Complete a Test 4.6 Test Accuracy
- Performance of a Test Method 5.1 Signal 5.2 Noise Histogram 5.3 Signal-Plus Noise Histogram 5.4 Performance Model 5.5 Multiple-Test Strategy
- Performance Simulation 6.1 Experimental Data 6.2 Database Management 6.2 Temperature Database 6.4 Product-Level Database 6.5 Test Methods 6.6 Tank-Test Simulator
- Unit Test Apparatus and Quality Control of Measurements 7.1 Test Apparatus 7.2 Data Quality Objectives 7.3 Development of Data Quality Specifications 7.4 Instrumentation 7.5 Undeground Storage Tanks
- Ambient Noise Experiments 8.1 Product-Temperature Changes 8.2 Trapped Vapor 8.3 Structural Deformation 8.4 Evaporation and Condensation 8.5 Surface Waves 8.6 Internal Waves
- Evaluation Protocol
- Performance of Canonical Test Methods
- Performance of Commercial Test Methods
- Performance Improvements References Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 371
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519508
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512301
About the Author
Joseph W. Maresca
