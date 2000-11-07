Volume Transmission Revisited, Volume 125
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Opening Address. Acknowledgements.Section I. Conceptual basis of VT.
Volume transmission as a key feature of information handling in the central nervous system. Possible new interpretative value of the Turing's B-type machine (L.F. Agnati, K. Fuxe).
Integration of wiring transmission and volume transmission (F.E. Bloom).
Ultrastructural evidence for diffuse transmission by monoamine and acetylcholine neurons of the central nervous system (L. Descarries, N. Mechawar).
Comparative aspects of volume transmission, with sidelight on other forms of intercellular communication (R. Nieuwenhuys).
Diffusion of molecules in brain extracellular space: theory and experiment (C. Nicholson, K.C. Chen, S. Hrabetová, L. Tao).
Extracellular space diffusion and pathological states (E. Syková, T. Mazel, L. Vargová, I. Voríek, S. Prokopová).
Diffusion of radiolabeled dopamine, its metabolites and mannitol in the rat striatum studied by dual-probe microdialysis (J. Kehr, M. Höistad, K. Fuxe). Section III. Glia-neuronal signaling.
Relationship between glia and the perineuronal nets of extracellular matrix in the rat cerebral cortex: importance for volume transmission in the brain (D. Viggiano, M.R. Celio)
Glial influence on neuronal signaling (A. Chvátal, E. Syková)
Glial modulation of neural excitability mediated by extracellular pH: a hypothesis revisited (B.R. Ransom).
The astrocyte-mediated coupling between synaptic activity and energy metabolism operates through volume transmission (P.J. Magistretti, L. Pellerin).
Metabolic trafficking between cells in nervous tissue (J.A. Coles, C. Véga, P. Marcaggi).
Cell volume and water exchange in neural cells monitored by diffusion weighted 1H NMR spectroscopy (D. Leibfritz, J. Pfeuffer, U.Flögel, C. Meier, S. Bröer).
Extrasynaptic distribution of monoamine transporters and receptors (V.M. Pickel).
Distinct regional differences in dopamine-mediated volume transmission (M.E. Rice).
Geometry and kinetics of dopaminergic transmission in the rat striatum and in mice lacking the dopamine transporter (F. Gonon, J.B. Burie, M. Jaber, M. Benoit-Marand, B. Dumartin, B.Bloch).
Evidence for the existence of pulses of dopamine in the extracellular space of the rat striatum (L.F. Agnati, M. Zoli, R. Ferrari, L. di Paola, C. Torri, K. Fuxe, I. Zini).
Restoration of dopamine transmission in graft reinnervated striatum. Evidence for regulation of dopamine D2 receptor function in regions lacking dopamine (I. Strömberg, J. Kehr, K. Fuxe).
- When it comes to communications between neurons, synapses are over-rated: insights from an animal model of Parkinsonism (M.J. Zigmond).
GABAergic excitation and K+-mediated volume transmission in the hippocampus (J. Voipio, K. Kaila).
Spillover and synaptic cross talk mediated by glutamate and GABA in the mammalian brain (D.M. Kullmann).
Adenosine as a volume transmission signal. A feedback detector of neuronal activation (S. Ferr, K. Fuxe).
Dynorphins are endogenous opioid peptides released from granule cells to act neurohumorly and inhibit excitatory neurotransmission in the hippocampus ( C. Chavkin).
Neuropeptide spread in the brain and spinal cord (A.W. Duggan).
Neuronal mechanisms of synaptic and network plasticity in the lamprey spinal cord (D. Parker, S. Grillner).
Long distance signalling in volume transmission. Focus on clearance mechanisms (A. Jansson, A. Lippoldt, T. Mazel, T. Bartfai, S.-O. Ögren, E. Syková, L.F. Agnati, K. Fuxe).
CSF signaling in physiology and behavior (M.Lehman, R. Silver).
- Volume transmission in the year 2000 (C. Nicholson).
Description
Volume Transmission Revisited describes the mounting evidence that cells of the central nervous system are able to communicate via a host of chemical signals that flow through the extracellular space. Volume transmission (VT) constitutes a novel and complementary communication system to classical synaptic transmission. The new modality, which does not require specific connections between cells, leads to a reconsideration of the spatial relationships of neurons and glia, brings a new dimension to network modelling and is relevant to both short term interactions and long term tonic states of the brain.
The reader will find 29 chapters describing many of the major discoveries in VT during the last decade.
The most striking feature of this publication is the collecting together of many compelling examples of the ubiquitous nature of VT. These point to its increasing relevance from basic neuroscience research to clinical practice. Those working in other areas will find numerous invaluable examples of how leading investigators have gone about assembling evidence for VT.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 7th November 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929293
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444503145
About the Editors
L.F. Agnati Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Human Physiology, University of Modena, Via Campi 287, I-41100 Modena, Italy
K. Fuxe Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institute, 171 77 Stockholm, Sweden
C. Nicholson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physiology and Neuroscience, New Youk University, School of Medicine, 550 First Avenue, New York, NY 10016, USA
E. Syková Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroscience, 2nd Medical Faculty, Charles University and Institute of Experimental Medicine, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic Videnska 1083, 142 20 Prague 4, Czech Republic