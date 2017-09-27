Volume 6, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 6-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Hospital Medicine Clinics
Preface
Management of Hospitalized Patients with Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
The Hospitalized Patient with Acute Pneumonia
Evaluation and Management of the Hospitalized Patient with Interstitial Lung Disease
Triage and Rapid Response Systems in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory and Critical Illness
Use of Noninvasive Ventilation and Respiratory Adjuncts in Hospitalized Patients
Initiation of Mechanical Ventilation in Patients with Decompensated Respiratory Failure
Diagnosis and Management of Pulmonary Embolism in the Hospitalized Patient
Diagnosis and Management of Pulmonary Hypertension in the Hospitalized Patient
Approach to Disorders of Sleep in the Hospitalized Patient
Palliative Care and Rehabilitation in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory Failure
Approach to Acquired Malnutrition in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory and Critical Illness
Use of Bedside Ultrasound in the Hospitalized Patient
Description
The issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Guest Edited by Nicholas J. Kenyon and Mithu Molla, will include Management of Hospitalized Patients with Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease; The Hospitalized Patient with Acute Pneumonia; Evaluation and Management of the Hospitalized Patient with Interstitial Lung Disease; Triage and Rapid Response Systems in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory and Critical Illness; Noninvasive Ventilation and Respiratory Adjuncts in Hospitalized Patients; Mechanical Ventilation in Patients with Decompensated Respiratory Failure; Diagnosis and Management of Pulmonary Embolism in the Hospitalized Patient; Sleep Disorders in the Hospitalized Patient; Palliative Care and Rehabilitation in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory Illness; Acquired Malnutrition in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory and Critical Illness; and Use of Bedside Ultrasound in the Hospitalized Patient.
