Volume 6, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323551694

Volume 6, Issue 4, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 6-4

1st Edition

Authors: Mithu Molla Nicholas Kenyon
eBook ISBN: 9780323551694
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th September 2017
Table of Contents

Hospital Medicine Clinics

Preface

Management of Hospitalized Patients with Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

The Hospitalized Patient with Acute Pneumonia

Evaluation and Management of the Hospitalized Patient with Interstitial Lung Disease

Triage and Rapid Response Systems in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory and Critical Illness

Use of Noninvasive Ventilation and Respiratory Adjuncts in Hospitalized Patients

Initiation of Mechanical Ventilation in Patients with Decompensated Respiratory Failure

Diagnosis and Management of Pulmonary Embolism in the Hospitalized Patient

Diagnosis and Management of Pulmonary Hypertension in the Hospitalized Patient

Approach to Disorders of Sleep in the Hospitalized Patient

Palliative Care and Rehabilitation in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory Failure

Approach to Acquired Malnutrition in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory and Critical Illness

Use of Bedside Ultrasound in the Hospitalized Patient

Description

The issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Guest Edited by Nicholas J. Kenyon and Mithu Molla, will include Management of Hospitalized Patients with Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease; The Hospitalized Patient with Acute Pneumonia; Evaluation and Management of the Hospitalized Patient with Interstitial Lung Disease; Triage and Rapid Response Systems in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory and Critical Illness; Noninvasive Ventilation and Respiratory Adjuncts in Hospitalized Patients; Mechanical Ventilation in Patients with Decompensated Respiratory Failure; Diagnosis and Management of Pulmonary Embolism in the Hospitalized Patient; Sleep Disorders in the Hospitalized Patient; Palliative Care and Rehabilitation in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory Illness; Acquired Malnutrition in the Hospitalized Patient with Respiratory and Critical Illness; and Use of Bedside Ultrasound in the Hospitalized Patient.

About the Authors

Mithu Molla Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UC Davis

Nicholas Kenyon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UC Davis

