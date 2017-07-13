Volume 6, Issue 3, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 6-3
1st Edition
Authors: Steven Pestka
eBook ISBN: 9780323546270
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th July 2017
Description
The issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Guest Edited by Steven B. Pestka, will include Evidence for Telemetry; Sepsis; Trauma in the Elderly; Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis; Preeclampsia; Enhances in Patient Safety Through Alarms Management; Goals of Care in Oncology Patients; Urology; and Peripheral Artery Disease: What Hospitalists Need To Know For Effective Management.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546270
About the Authors
Steven Pestka Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Newton-Wellesley Hospital
