Volume 6, Issue 2, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Volume 6-2

This issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, edited by Chi-Cheng Huang, covers topics including: Readmission and Prevention; New Anticoagulants and Their Use; Electronic Health Records, Intraoperability, and Lessons Learned; Rapid Response, MET Calls, and Codes as a Nocturnist;Controversies in Perioperative Medicine; Cerebrovascular Accidents; Models in Physician - Advanced Practitioners; Endocarditis; and Pulmonary Embolism.