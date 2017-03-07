Volume 6, Issue 2, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, Volume 6-2
1st Edition
Authors: Chi-Cheng Huang
eBook ISBN: 9780323524124
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th March 2017
Description
This issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, edited by Chi-Cheng Huang, covers topics including: Readmission and Prevention; New Anticoagulants and Their Use; Electronic Health Records, Intraoperability, and Lessons Learned; Rapid Response, MET Calls, and Codes as a Nocturnist;Controversies in Perioperative Medicine; Cerebrovascular Accidents; Models in Physician - Advanced Practitioners; Endocarditis; and Pulmonary Embolism.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 7th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323524124
About the Authors
Chi-Cheng Huang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.