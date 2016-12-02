Volume 6, Issue 1, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 6-1
1st Edition
Authors: Jesse Theisen-Toupal
eBook ISBN: 9780323482813
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Description
This issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, edited by Dr. Jesse Theisen-Toupal, covers topics including: Implantable Cardiac Devices; Aspiration Pneumonia and Pneumonitis; Norovirus and Infection Control, Dysphagia; Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura; Acute Urinary Retention; Intracranial Hemorrhage; Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder for Hospitalists; Bedside Ultrasound Applications for the Hospitalist; and more!
Details
About the Authors
Jesse Theisen-Toupal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterans Affairs Medical Center
