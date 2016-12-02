Volume 6, Issue 1, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482813

Volume 6, Issue 1, An Issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, E-Book, Volume 6-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jesse Theisen-Toupal
eBook ISBN: 9780323482813
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hospital Medicine Clinics, edited by Dr. Jesse Theisen-Toupal, covers topics including: Implantable Cardiac Devices; Aspiration Pneumonia and Pneumonitis; Norovirus and Infection Control, Dysphagia; Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura; Acute Urinary Retention; Intracranial Hemorrhage; Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder for Hospitalists; Bedside Ultrasound Applications for the Hospitalist; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323482813

About the Authors

Jesse Theisen-Toupal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.